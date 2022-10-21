Caring, growth and choice

In any society, certain needs have to be catered for, either socially or privately. At a minumum, those unable to work, because they are too young, too old, or too sick have to be cared for. Of course, they can be cared for in ways that are better or worse for them, but caring there must be, and that is going to take someone’s time, labour, and money.

I’ve been thinking about these rather obvious facts over the past few days partly because a report came out showing how many people – mainly women – are being driven out of the the UK workforce by the need to care for relatives, given that the social care system is broken. At present, there are also a lot of people out of the UK labour market either because they can’t work due to COVID and its after-effects, or because the underfunded National Health Service has been shattered by the pandemic and they can’t get the treatment they need in a timely fashion for other health problems they have. If left languishing, the skills these people have will atrophy. Many of them will never work again.

At the same time, our soon-to-be-former Prime Minister has been pushing her “pro-growth” agenda, which largely consisted of tax cuts, and her now-former Home Secretary mocked the anti-growth coalition of “Guardian-reading, tofu-eating, wokerati”, of which I am proud to consider myself a member.

Their central assumption is that growth is best served by a low-tax economy and that public spending needs radical reduction, with the fat-cutting exercise of the last twelve years now to be extended to the bones. Well, I hope readers can see the problem. You don’t get growth by pursuing policies that effectively force people to give up productive work either through their own sickness, or in order to care for other people. If these needs are not met socially, they will be met privately, and, again, because it bears repeating, in ways that are disproportionately damaging to women.



But there’s also a part of me that wants to push back against this instrumentalization of care for the sake of growth. It may be true that the cutting agenda is incoherent and self-defeating because it ends up undermining the very economic growth it claims to promote insofar as many services are not most efficiently promoted by leaving citizens to fend for themselves. But the point of caring is to meet people’s needs rather than to boost the Gross National Product. I’d like people to have the option to rely on good publicly-supported social care rather than being forced to abandon work to look after the elderly relative who has just been discharged from hospital. But unlike these self-styled “libertarians” in the Tory party, I also care about freedom and choice. So if people choose, against the background of a reasonable set of options, to come out of the paid workforce in order to care for others, that’s also fine. I don’t want that possibility to be undermined by the national growth target.

Of course, there’s more to be said, not least about the incoherence of modern conservatism, which combines the view that everyone ought to be working hard in paid employment (ideally for low wages) with policies that end up driving people out of the workforce, but then also has periodic spasms of enthusiasm for “Eastern” models where families care for their elderly at home. Here, the patriarchal agenda is explicitly at work, either because they thought women should be in the home all along or as a rationalization of the effects of their other policies.

You many not want to pay for a “welfare state”, but the things the welfare state does will need to be done by someone, somewhere, at some time, using resources that come from somewhere.