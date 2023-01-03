Skepticism and human reason

[attention conservation notice: I am neither a philosopher nor a cognitive scientist]

A quick friendly-critical response to this piece by Liam Kofi Bright, which also plugs some of my own collaborative work with Hugo Mercier and Melissa Schwartzberg.

The short version – many arguments against the human capacity for reason rest on shaky empirics, as Liam argues. But Liam’s counter-claim – that human beings are individually good at reasoning – isn’t necessary to make the case that I think he wants to make.

Even if human beings are bad at (some forms) of individual reasoning, they may be able to reason quite well collectively. That provides a different set of grounds for optimism about human reasoning that is maybe less congenial for analytic philosophy (I’ve no idea how you would begin to model it formally – perhaps others do) but that is robust against possible empirical criticisms that the usual analytic philosophy arguments are not.

Liam’s argument – as I understand it, omitting citations and summarizing it a bit crudely – is as follows. There is a lot of work out there that demonstrates, or purports to demonstrate, the ubiquity of individual cognitive bias. This “sceptical zeitgeist” of “general worries about our reasoning capacities” adds up to a general sense that:

we are ignorant little wretches, prone to error and delusion. We are mere pawns of powerful political agents and indifferent technologies that are far beyond our control. Our science is corrupt, and at most our intelligentsia advocate a managed surrender.

Liam sharply disagrees with the claim that this is the inevitable result of flawed individual reasoning. He argues that

the studies purporting to show that each of us individually is a hotbed of bias and illogic have not held up so well to inspection. Cognitive scientists have not been able to agree on how to reliably test for the presence and degree of implicit biases or what is even at

stake in such debates … Some philosophers and cognitive scientists think the whole notion is simply unsalvageable … and others have been quick to point out that this would undermine many sceptical conclusions people have been inclined to draw …

Furthermore, there is some evidence at least that individuals are pretty rational:

research has been done on how people decide at what level of abstraction they will reason about causal claims …. The results of that research suggested that people are well modelled by a normative account of such reasoning that has us as rational decision makers sensibly handling choices given the value of the information we seek to gain …. Likewise, far from irrational prejudice or mere confirmation bias, experimental and theoretical work has been done which suggests that political polarisation could flow from rational responses to ambiguous evidence ….

Finally, “there is an atmosphere of optimism about the deliverances of scientific reasoning.” All this leads Liam to say that there is a “stand of thought in analytic philosophy (and allied bits of cognitive psychology) thus runs sharply counter to the pessimistic picture.” He speculates that “the analytic optimists are right about our individual level capacities, although:

at the social level the pessimists’ case seems to me unanswered. While we live in a society wherein the rich and powerful have the means and incentive to subvert scientific inquiry and spread lies that better secure their own position I think there is only so much we can know.

It may be that Liam’s optimistic take on individual human reason is right. I’m considerably more skeptical than he is – I don’t think that many of the experimental results are going to go away. I could be wrong!: as Liam says, we “shall see how these turn out.”

But what I want to argue is that you can arrive at a qualified optimism that is broadly similar to Liam’s, from a very different set of assumptions. Specifically – we don’t need strong assumptions about individual rationality to think that social reasoning processes can, under the right circumstances, work quite well.

Here, I am leaning on a short piece that Hugo Mercier, Melissa Schwartzberg and I have forthcoming in the American Political Science Review. It’s Creative Commons, so I’ll probably stick it up here sometime after it has been formally published (it seems to me to be a bit rude to do so before). So anything intelligent that I have to say below should be attributed to Hugo and Melissa; the idiocies and incomprehensions remain mine and mine alone.

Like Liam, we wrote this piece in reaction against the current “skeptical zeitgeist” about ordinary people’s ability to figure stuff out for themselves. Specifically, we object to the arguments made by skeptics of democracy (and we will have more to say on this soon elsewhere).

But our starting point is not an assumption that people are generally individually rational. Instead, we build our counter-claims on foundations that are loosely shared with some of the skeptics of individual reasoning whom Liam describes (e.g. Haidt). Specifically, we start from the arguments that Hugo and Dan Sperber advance in their book, The Enigma of Reason (short precis here).

What Mercier and Sperber argue is that reasoning emerged not as a way of figuring out the world, but as a social competence. Specifically:

Reasons are essentially social. We produce reasons to justify our actions or beliefs, and to convince others.

They argue that the study of reason is:

divorced from that of logic (or of any other system of formal rules). Instead of being the foundation of reason, logic is a rhetorical tool that helps us express arguments more clearly by highlighting and often exaggerating the relation between premises and conclusion.

On this account, we advance reasons, not because we are logically trying to puzzle out the world, but because we want to justify ourselves. That means, among other things, that our reasons are often illogical and at odds with the evidence, in ways that we are ourselves incapable of seeing and understanding. Our reasons are biased.

So far, so skeptical. But where it gets interesting is when we start looking not just at how humans give reasons, but how they evaluate reasons that have been given by others. And here, Mercier and Sperber argue that we are pretty good. We may have ‘myside bias’ – i.e. we are not sharp-sighted about the flaws in our own arguments – but the experimental evidence suggests that we are readily able to see the flaws in the arguments of those whom we disagree with.

That in turn means that even if individual reasoning is basically flawed, collective reasoning, under the right circumstances, can work very well. With the right kinds of group structures, and a bare minimum of goodwill or mutual endurance, we can correct each other’s errors, each, through frank and forthright criticism, obliging each to recognize the weaknesses in their own arguments, and improve them. This is not a Habermasian paradise – there may be no convergence on a shared consensus. But there may be better reasons given on both sides of a continuing disagreement. And bias may have benefits – my curmudgeonly unwillingness to concede may oblige others to improve their claims.

What this implies (as we argue in the forthcoming piece) is a kind of qualified optimism about democracy. If you can construct group institutions that oblige this kind of debate, while making it harder for people to cluster around their shared misconceptions, you can construct relatively unbiased collective reasoning on the foundation of highly biased individual reasoners. Of course, figuring out how to build such institutions is a challenging research agenda in itself. Similarly, although we don’t do this, you could explain the “deliverances of scientific reasoning” without resting your explanation on strong claims about the rationality of individual scientists, or alternatively relying on funerals as the primary engine of scientific advance.

Finally, this framework could accommodate many of Liam’s implied arguments about the problems of currently-existing social arrangements for knowledge, while also providing a helpful frame for folk explanations of the demonstrable idiocy of many very rich and powerful people. If reasoning is a social process of the kind that Mercier and Sperber describe, then we must usually rely on others’ ruthless criticism of our own stupidest ideas, rather than our own capacities to realize when we are, in fact, being fools. Those who are very rich and very famous are notoriously likely to see their crochets indulged rather than excoriated. The Elon Musk text message corpus – and its still-unfolding consequences – demonstrate how very badly this can go.

None of this is to say that our account is necessarily better than Liam’s. Instead, it seems to me to have different tradeoffs. It may be more empirically robust than Liam’s – at least in the sense that it is loosely compatible with a broader chunk of the existing research out there, and less reliant on new research uncovering further evidence for strong individual rationality. Equally, it is based on a less analytically tractable set of initial assumptions than Liam’s proposed alternative. If people are mostly individually rational, then their interactions can more readily be modeled using standard formal techniques, making analytic social epistemologists and game theorists happy, and providing a crisper account of how social knowledge works, without skimping too much on plausibility.

So you can reasonably pick and choose. But if you want to be more constructive, you can also see this as reason (irony intended) to believe that Liam’s broad conclusions (that we can be optimistic about reasoning, but only under circumstances that are different and more equal to those we have) are plausible, even if one starts from quite different premises.

Equally (and again we talk more about this in forthcoming stuff), our account provides evidence against some of the alternatives that people have advanced to democratic reasoning. There is no reason to think that the reasoning of experts or CEOs or whoever is any less liable to bias than that of ordinary people, absent appropriate structures of social accountability, and some good reasons to suspect that it will on average be more biased in problematic ways.