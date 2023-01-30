I was 28 when I first got a maid. She wasn’t even my maid. My partner and I spent a year renting a flat in Mexico City from friends-of-friends, a well-to-do family who were abroad, and who paid their maid to keep coming while we stayed at their place. So she was taking care of their home as much as she was taking care of us. Young, childless, unbothered by moderate levels of messiness, I wasn’t that comfortable with someone so intimately handling my stuff.
My partner, being from an elegant part of Buenos Aires (I’m from an ugly part of London), found my attitude to our maid baffling, even bothersome, my naivety, my lack of understanding that one person dedicating their work hours to cleaning up after another person was really quite normal. There is a saying in Mexico that the maid is la felicidad de la casa, the happiness of the house. A professor we met there told us that she had wanted to dedicate her PhD to her two (two!) nannies, without whom her distinguished academic career would not have been possible.
Youth is wasted on the young; in my case, domestic service too. Now, 17 years later, drowning daily in childcare, cooking, washing, shopping, driving back and forth to ballet, art, swimming, I can say the taste for it is well and truly acquired.
But here in the UK, the economics just don’t add up. Another academic Mexican friend (in a private university) told me his salary and that of his maid a few years ago; paying her full time cost about 20 percent of his take-home pay. (Remarkably, while his income didn’t quite get him to the top 1 percent, this small fraction he paid her still meant she was better paid than nearly 90 percent of Mexican workers. That’s what high inequality looks like.) For me in the UK, with a comparable job to him, I would have had to pay double the share, a little over 40 percent of my salary. La felicidad in the UK would cost me a lot more. Poor me, and my wife, and our children who have to put up with overwrought and distracted parents.
That felicidad, of course, is pretty one-sided. It doesn’t take much digging to find out how domestic workers themselves view all of this.
Judith Rollins’s classic study of domestic work in the USA describes the mistress–servant relationship as ‘an extreme and “pure” example of a relationship of domination in close quarters’ and reports that ‘all domestics concurred that employers appreciated some forms of deference and outward signs of subservience’. In Mexico I’ve heard examples of maids being subjected to physical abuse, to daily humiliations, and to threats that if they didn’t vote for right-wing parties then they would lose their jobs.
Three films document this relationship in highly unequal Latin American countries – the Chilean La Nana (2009), the Brazilian Que Horas Ela Volta? (2015) and the Mexican Roma (2018). All portray the lives of a live-in nanny/maid in the home of an elite household – these days not the most common form of domestic service even in these countries, but probably the most extreme. All three portray the intensive affective relationships between the domestic worker and the children of the family, and the neglect of the worker’s own needs and desires. In the case of Que Horas Ela Volta? the domestic worker has left her own daughter to care for the son of her employers, and the affective bond between her and the boy is stronger than that between him and his own mother, and between the nanny and her own daughter. In La Nana the maid has internalised her employers’ desires to the point of abnegating her own needs. In all three the bland indifference of the employer to the well-being of their employee demonstrate extreme cases of what philosopher Elizabeth Anderson describes as “a profound asymmetry in whose interests count”.
So is domestic service wrong? The US political activist Barbara Ehrenreich remarked that she found the idea of employing a cleaner ‘repugnant’ because ‘this is not the kind of relationship that I want to have with another human being’. Other feminist writers have pointed out that there are circumstances under which the job is no worse than other waged employment, and sometimes better. I’m more inclined to the latter view, and in particular that it depends a lot on the degree of economic inequality. (But I tend to think most things depend on the degree of inequality.)
This is a big discussion. But here’s an interesting new datum that my colleague Marion Lieutaud and I recently found: of the (not many) countries where we have the data, the one with the highest share of households who pay for some form of domestic work is not Latin American, and it doesn’t have a high level of inequality. It’s Belgium. In Belgium, 22 percent of households, ranging across the entire income distribution – including around one tenth of the poorest 10 percent of households – pay for some domestic work. This is not full time work for a single household, of course. The average is no more than a few hours per week.
It turns out that part of the explanation is that the Belgian government pays a very substantial subsidy for domestic service, meaning the employer pays a lot less than what the employee receives. So could this be what a social democratic, moderately-egalitarian domestic service industry looks like? An essential service, particularly useful to women (given our regrettably-resilient gender norms), paid fairly, fragmented enough not to produce special affective burdens, and subsidized by the government.
Can that felicidad, the relief of outsourcing some of your social reproduction labour to a professional, be egalitarian?
{ 5 comments… read them below or add one }
Salem 01.30.23 at 1:40 pm
I tend to view it as a continuum.
You could pay someone to come to your house and do your ironing. You could send your shirts away to be ironed. You could buy non-iron shirts.
You could pay someone to come to your house and cook. You could buy meal-prep kits. You could go to a restaurant.
And so on.
I don’t see any of these positions as particularly more egalitarian than any other. If someone is ironing my shirts for me, why is it inegalitarian if they do it at my house, but egalitarian if they do it at the dry cleaners? Does the exact same work transform in nature based on location? Or is the key distinction who the employer is? So if I hire a maid, that’s awful, but if I hire a cleaning company who send a maid (and take a cut of their wage), I’m in the clear?
Increased “capitalisation” doesn’t necessarily the workers’ lot – it’s not like workers in garment factories or restaurants are known for having great working conditions (and servers are expected to show just as much deference to customers as maids to householders). Obviously the nature of the “capitalisation” is going to change over time – washing machines are now a commonplace, but they actually represent the capitalisation of what was once a hard manual task. And maybe one day we’ll have advanced AI that can clean your whole house for you, but it still won’t spring from the brow of Zeus – people will be programming, supporting and maintaining that AI, digging the rare earths to make the chips, etc etc etc.
But increased capitalisation of domestic labour does two things. Firstly, it professionalises the process, which may remove the worst abuses, but also removes the best successes. Again, I don’t see anything particularly egalitarian or remarkable here – outside of domestic labour, many people work for large multinationals, and others work for family-run small businesses, and it’s as much a matter of taste as anything else.
But the second thing it does is provide a layer of indirection, so that people like Ehrenreich can avoid unequal relationships (while they tip their waitress). But I don’t want to make too much of the hypocrisy, because in many ways it’s a successful endeavour – they get other people to have those unequal relationships for them.
If you have domestic servants, even for a few hours a week, you are an employer, and you should treat them with the consideration, fairness and reliability an employer owes their employees. For example, I have a friend who sometimes forgets to pay his cleaner, and I (jokingly but pointedly) asked him how he would feel if his employer failed to pay him promptly. But if you’re going to treat your employees properly, I don’t see why domestic labour isn’t every bit as worthy as any other endeavour.
Ray Vinmad 01.30.23 at 1:42 pm
That Barbara Ehrenreich comment always nagged at me for two reasons. First, I am terrible at domestic work. Second, other people are good at it. So it seemed to dis both me and whomever I might hire. Domestic work involves actual talent. So are you a disgusting person if you don’t have this talent? And shouldn’t we admire this talent in other people?
Maybe she was only speaking for herself, and she prides herself on her talent so it would be shameful for her to hire someone to do something she is good at. But I think she did mean that people who hire domestic labor are exploiting people to do something for them that they could do themselves.
But what about people who are not good at it? They will naturally seek assistance. It is skilled labor!
I don’t hire anyone to do it, by the way. But I obviously need someone talented to help me at this important aspect of life because I spend many hours on it and I do a rotten job.
One of the problems isn’t simply that it is low-paid but that it is considered lowly work. Obviously, essential work should never be lowly. Our culture is created an illusion that the people we need the most are somehow expendable when the opposite is the case. Even the pandemic could not dispel this illusion.
Particularly, domestic work is not lowly since we admire people who are good at this if they do it for themselves. So why wouldn’t we admire people who are good at this if they do it for other people?
Nevertheless, there’s no getting away from the exploitative origins of it. Though if I could give away half my salary and still keep food on the table and someone could come and help me with my general domestic catastrophe, it would feel worth the money. I’d much rather spend my money on domestic assistance than pay for a car, a television set, or a vacation.
But I suspect even if I was rich and could pay handsomely, I would not do it.
Everyone who has ever tried to do domestic labor for themselves knows that it’s a significant job, and that the person who does it well has a valuable skill. So clearly they are admirable in a way some of us are not. Except the historical denigration of domestic labor in order to more easily exploit those who do it means there’s no way to integrate these facts into the situation. Likely there is no way to break out of the history of domestic servitude as exploitation, and the class relationship and perhaps this is why Ehrenreich implies there is something skeevy about it.
Maybe it’s the intimacy as well as a racial and gender element. When you hire laborers and they are skilled but in the trades, there’s not much sense that you are in some creepy ‘Upstairs-Downstairs’ situation. Their skill and your need somehow puts you on an equal footing. They are also likely to be men, and their expertise and labor generally commands some respect. The people we are likely to hire in our homes that have this overhang of exploitation are gardeners and housekeepers, perhaps because they typically were the last resort jobs given to people severely racially discriminated against in the labor market. Even if the person you hire is a writer or graduate student, it won’t fully absolve the situation of those overtones whatever skills they bring to bear to assist you.
The childcare situation is similarly fraught because the fair amount of money to pay someone to take care of one’s children is clearly an enormous amount of money, more than most people can pay. Economically speaking, we have to get someone to take care of our children because otherwise we will lose our place in the labor market. Except whatever we pay them is likely to be insufficient even if it is all we can afford. (I’m assuming it has to include medical and vacations and be well above minimum or you should not be hiring anyone to care for your children. But this is still not enough, when you think about what they do.)
So ultimately, the situation is clearly for the government to come in and make up the salaries. Unfortunately, in the USA, teachers in certain states make poverty wages. So if they won’t pay teachers more than $35,000 a year after 10 years of teaching, we certainly could never expect any payments to early childcare workers. It’s obviously what should happen but I don’t see it ever happening.
engels 01.30.23 at 4:05 pm
Interesting post. I would say that hiring a maid isn’t morally wrong: having enough money that you can afford to hire a maid is morally wrong, and in a lot of cases whatever you do to earn that money is too. Regardless of morality it is repugnant, as Ehrenreich says.
Adam Hammond 01.30.23 at 5:44 pm
Isn’t the story of progressive labor specialization full of cases similar to this? Some people, early on, must have been shocked at the idea of eating food that you had no personal hand in gathering or processing. You don’t know how or by whom your intimate bits of clothing were sewn. Anonymous people cary your water and bury your waste (metaphorically). What remains as domestic service are the bits that are not transportable. And with childcare, they can cary a tremendous emotional weight. We set our garbage outside, so that the job of garbage collector can be waged labor. You are suggesting that we can create emotional separation in domestic service by dividing the work among groups of people. I see a cleaning service, a daycare center, an in-home care team, a school bus fleet. So, yes, if we paid these people enough to live with dignity it does not destroy an egalitarian vision. It requires recognition of the societal value of those specialized occupations. (But some individual has to bond with the children, right?)
John Q 01.30.23 at 6:20 pm
Coincidentally, I’ve just been discussing the other side of the coin with Chris Bertram on Mastodon (and crossposted to Twitter). There’s also movement in the opposite direction, with tasks that were previously outsourced (laundry services for example) being performed in-house (thanks to washing machines). Ruth Schwartz Cowan’s More Work for Mother is the classic work here. As the name implies, the move in-house typically means “to be performed by women”.
I had a go at this topic a while ago.