Parenting Boys, Parenting Girls

There are many reasons why I regularly worry about whether I might be devoting less individualised attention to my daughter than to my son. Some of these reasons are due to genuine, important differences between them, which are reasonable things for a parent to take into account and ponder about, although they do not obviously justify treating them differently. However, even the most uncontroversial “good” reasons (say, one child being ill,) interact with “bad” reasons (gender, first-born privilege, etc.) in ways that generate important complications and conundrums for parents, and thus present interesting questions. Still, I am not going to focus on those here. I had originally written a fairly detailed paragraph about my own “good” reasons, but then decided that my children are entitled to some privacy. So let me just stick to two of the most infamous “bad” reasons, even if that entails giving a partial view of our family life: the fact that one is a boy and the other is a girl, and the fact that the boy is also the eldest child.

Both being the eldest child and being male are correlated to receiving more individualised attention from parents – no surprises here. Why that happens with gender is fairly obvious. When it comes to first-born children, things probably have less to do with societal norms and valuing practices, and more with the sheer demandingness of parenting, which really forces one to come to terms with one’s own finitude. First-born children not only have their parents entirely for themselves for a few years, and thus their parents’ undivided attention through that time; they also receive a different kind of attention. Everything is happening for the first time for parents as well as for children – the sense of wonder, curiosity, and awe is unprecedented, and difficult to repeat. True, I couldn’t sleep the night after my daughter was born because I was so giddy, buzzed, and besotted – but, having gone through very severe pre-eclampsia and a C-section at 31 weeks with my first pregnancy, there was a sense in which I was experiencing certain things for the very first time. Holding my baby straight after birth; her sleeping next to me from the get go; being able to pick her up, change her, and let her latch on immediately – all of these things were a first, not the repetition of something I had already gone through. In other respects, however, I did start wondering quite soon whether I could manage to gather the same sense of amazement and wonder at every little milestone that had just happened naturally the first time around. The other obvious elephant in the room is that parents are going to reach a whole new level of exhaustion with every subsequent child. Finally – and this is somehow connected to the first point about the amazement of “first times,” but it’s not quite the same thing -, the fresh energy of first-time parenthood leads many parents to have a somewhat easier time focusing on the uniqueness of one’s child the first time around: what are they like? Who are they, actually? What is their personality? What are they into? The temptation to go on auto-pilot the second time around (“this worked last time, it’ll work this time, too”) is very difficult to escape all the time. A friend of mine once told me, “I have the feeling that my first born has a sense of their own ego – not necessarily more solid, but more salient – that my younger son doesn’t” – and whilst I am sure there is a lot of projecting stuff onto our children in claims like this, it really resonated with me.

Let me be clear: this is just natural stuff, stuff that even very good parents do – we all just need to cut ourselves, and each other, some slack. My point is just to take a moment to think about it here, not to find the magic strategy that will allow us all not to commit these kinds of “mistakes” (if they even are mistakes) ever again.

Still, I worry – that’s what parents do. And predictably, I worry even more because first-born privilege and gender privilege go in the same direction in my case, hence I sometimes agonise about whether I might be letting down my daughter twice. Yet, today I’d like to point out something else – something that has very much to do with gender and first-born children, but in a less obvious way (at least to me).

What I regularly experience is that, even when I make a deliberate choice to devote energy and time to my daughter; to carve out time alone with her; to follow her lead and do something she is passionate about…I still find it difficult to figure out what her special interests are, and what it might be fun to really dive into with her. Just to be clear, I am not saying that I have to force myself to spend time alone with her – far from it. I absolutely love it, and we always indulge in huge cuddle-fests when it’s just the two of us. But I find it difficult to get lost in an activity with her. We cuddle a lot (like, really a lot), we do a little bit of this and that, but we don’t plunge into one thing and get lost in it – I don’t get out of it thinking “ah, that’s what makes you tick, sweetie, now I know.” With my son, there is a clear sense of stuff that we both love and can do together: for instance, creating with Lego (although he is now much better than me and does most of that on his own) and taking complicated Youtube drawing tutorials together. Ditto with his dad, with other stuff. My daughter ostensibly loves a lot of stuff, but I find it difficult to focus with her on something for a prolonged period of time. We do a drawing; then move on to doing a “hairstyle;” then to something else. She doesn’t seem unhappy, and maybe that’s exactly what she wants. Still, I can’t help wondering whether somehow, in some way, we have inculcated into our son a sense of focusing on his special interests with passion and uniqueness in a way that we have not with her. Of course, this could be all bullshit. They could simply be very different children (and indeed they are). My daughter’s special passions might not have come to the surface yet. Or maybe they have more to do with social interaction (and thus also “pretend play”) than with mastering a craft of some kind (although, again, isn’t that stuff gendered?). Yes, I might very well be overthinking this – and I wouldn’t be the first one. But it’s difficult to find the right balance in these kind of matters: most of the time, as a generation, we realise that we should think about certain things more because someone bothers overthinking about them to begin with. And with gender, this is a classic dynamic: yes, being a “perfect feminist mother” is a recipe for disaster and leads to utterly unspontaneous parenting – yet, spending some time wondering about stuff even when it strikes most people as “natural” and “unproblematic” is a big component of how we have made progress. Indeed, I wonder whether so many gendered differences (not the most blatant ones) come about precisely in this extremely subtle way. Maybe my daughter would like to spend hours doing different hairstyles with me; yet she notices that I find it more boring than trying out a complicated drawing, and she thus moves on to something else. And yes, one of these activities is more heavily gendered than the other; yet, if this is her true passion, transmitting the idea that is a less valuable passion to have because it is traditionally marked as “feminine” is not helpful, either – far from it. I am not sure where I am going with this. Maybe nowhere. Maybe I just want to take a moment to acknowledge that parenting is a b!tch, and gender is a b!tch – and at the same time that both are magnificent (yes, even gender, in its own way). In both cases, there is no answer to the question of what is nature and what is nurture. And in both cases, there is a constant danger both in overthinking and in underthinking things – so our predicament simply is to err a bit too much on one side or another, all the time.