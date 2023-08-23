Some thoughts on activism

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about how society, and people in my profession (academics), think about activism. It seems to me that there is a widespread insufficient appreciation for the importance of activists in the world; often that attitude is even plainly dismissive. If this is true, then why is this the case, and why is this wrong?

First, I should clarify that I am only talking about activists for whom we have strong reasons to see the ultimate goal they strive for as justified, and the means they employ as reasonable. Hence, I’m only talking here about activists who fight against injustices, or want to make the world a better place. Now I realise this is a very tricky delineation, because in the world as it is, there will be people using activist means and tactics to advance immoral, or at least illegitimate goals, such as racists wanting to keep their settler-society predominantly White or Christian. And I also realise that even if we put those clear cases of activism for immoral causes aside, we will end up disagreeing about borderline cases, where multiple values and principles are at stake and people disagree whether the goals the activists are striving for is laudable or not (think of some cases where it might be seen that activists try to restrict the freedom of speech of those they accuse of using hate-speech).

Then there is also the question about reasonable means. This is again, a tricky thing on its own, as there is extensive discussion about what makes a means to reach one’s goal legitimate (recall our discussion on Andreas’s Malm’s book here, in which most of the commentators were very dismissive of his view that the climate movement should consider destroying property as part of scaling up its actions). I grant all these questions are minefield, but they shouldn’t rule out an appreciation for a subgroup of activists, which is the topic of this post.

Second, there is the question whether my claim that there isn’t enough appreciation for activists is true. I have no way to find out – which is why I thought I’d open it up for discussion on our blog. I have a sense that I’m living in a rather neoliberal society, where most people have unlearnt to see themselves as citizens who should be involved in co-ruling their polity. Perhaps my observations on this are particularly biased, since I’m working in academia, and there is this anxiety among [at least large parts of] academics to not being seen as activists. I had to experience this at first hand in the period 2018-2022, when I was involved as an activist leader in a campaign to restore the budget for universities in the Netherlands, which had slowly but steadily declined over the previous two decades, leading to unacceptable working conditions. The university’s formal leadership had failed, via the usual means of writing memo’s and lobby’ing, to solve this issue. It wasn’t difficult for the activist group in which I was involved to make the case for the need to restore the budget, and most academics agreed on this goal, but nevertheless the group of academics and students who were involved in putting the politicians under pressure to take this decision, was small. We were once able to mobilise a few thousand academics and students for a demonstration, but for any other activities the numbers were very, very small. Repeated calls (via social media or direct emails) to call on colleagues to help out led to very little support. Obviously, the very reason we were staging the activism – widespread exhaustion and burnouts among academic staff due to underfunding – is itself a reason to explain the lack of large numbers joining the activism, but I more generally sensed among colleagues and students a very concrete lack of understanding of what activism is, and lack of appreciation why it’s needed. Something similar may currently be observed with climate activists, where I also wonder why not more people are joining their ranks.

Third, if the claim that there isn’t enough appreciation for the work of activists is correct, then what can explain this? I am not quite sure, but I think dominant ideologies might explain quite a bit. We’ve come to see our relationship with the state and large organisations as one of being [akin to] a client, not as citizens in the republican sense of those who are co-responsible for shaping society. We’ve become depolitizised. Admittedly, that’s a very broad-brushed and hypothetical explanation; perhaps we have a scholar of activist movements among our readers who knows more.

Finally, the normative/political aspect: why do we need activists? I think that’s pretty obvious: in some democracies basic liberties are under attack; in other democracies the governing class has become pretty self-centred or captured by elite/business interests in its operations; in many places basic human rights still need to be realized; everywhere we have insufficient action on climate change and biodiversity loss; and then there is a myriad of smaller causes that are, in the grand scheme of things less important, but nevertheless also cases where change is needed yet has not happened and simply putting forward arguments/polite lobbying is leading to nothing (like the case in which I was involved).

Activists fight for a cause that is in general not (primarily) about themselves. It is about basic moral principles or human rights, about fighting against power abuse that our rulers do not properly address (or are themselves involved in), about changes for the better that will benefit everyone, including future generations. They put in a lot of their own time, energy, and effort. They might like to rather sit with a good book in the sunshine, or go for a walk in the woods. Instead, they fight, on behalf of a much larger group of people, for a common cause. In some cases it even gets much worse, and they are criminalized by the state, or run the risk of being killed. If they then experience a lack of appreciation for what they do, it is like adding insult to injury. At the very minimum, those who are not joining the activists but who agree with their goals and have no sound reason to disagree with their means (and I’m not talking about emotional reactions or gut feelings, but reasoned reflection), should voice their appreciation to the activists. And of course, it’s even better to join them.