I found a paper that denies one of my two obvious thoughts about originalism, so stating the obvious turns out to be useful!

After a couple days to think on it, I think this post is right on. I just stumbled on a paper that stumbles, badly, over one of my two obvious thoughts about originalism. So let me point that out.

Quick review. My first obvious thought is it’s weird, if you think about it, that one of two major parties, the Republicans, has no clear policy agenda beyond being in favor of a recently-developed hermeneutic theory – originalism. The second thought is that this makes realpolitik sense, on second thought, because originalism is, as I put it, fusionist glue in hermeneutic form.

Here is a passage from a paper by the the prominent originalist theorist, Keith Whittington, that clearly, cleanly misses the second point.

For many conservatives, originalism is an inadequate and unsatisfactory approach to constitutional jurisprudence. Although many conservative legal scholars have at least rhetorically embraced some form of originalism since the Reagan years, several alternative jurisprudential philosophies are more consistent with conservative politics and produce more conservative results. Libertarian?oriented natural rights theories, pragmatic law?and?economic theories, moralistic natural law theories, and Burkean doctrinal theories could displace the emphasis on originalism and provide an alternative jurisprudential framework for rationalizing and legitimating conservative judging. It is simply a failure of imagination to think that originalism is the theory most conducive to generating conservative outcomes or uniquely situated to providing justifications for conservative legal results. Other jurisprudential theories could provide a better fit with the substantive preferences of particular factions within the conservative movement.

This is half-right but, thereby, half-wrong. No other philosophy is more consistent than originalism with conservative politics. This is because, in a way, other philosophies are always better at producing more conservative results – for any given conservative.

Back up. Whittington assumes, wrongly, that the political function of originalism, qua instrument for promoting conservatism, would be like a crank you turn to crank maximally conservative results. Not exactly. No doubt it gets policy pay-outs. But it crucially distributes those pay-outs in a way that affords stable coalition-building. Whittington’s list of competing conservative jurisprudential philosophies demonstrates this. You could never get the conservative movement to rally round libertarian-oriented natural rights, because the moral traditionalists would balk. You could never get the libertarians to rally round Burkeanism. Originalism is the 2nd-best all around, and no one’s 1st best is attainable, and everyone knows it, and knows everyone knows it.

Plus, as I mentioned in the other post, the very fact that Whittington can make his argument underscores how wrong it is. It’s good to have a theory – originalism – that is agreeable, since 2nd-best for everyone (whereas all the others are like 1st best for some, 4th best for others.) But it’s great (this is really a great feature) if this 2nd-bestness enjoys plausible deniability as too political, due to its 2nd-bestness.

How can originalism be too conservative, politically, if every conservative can easily think of a more politically advantageous theory than originalism?

That’s a pretty forceful rhetorical question, but it gets a straight answer.

Nothing says pure politics like solving a coordination problem, a trust problem, a stability problem, by everyone settling for 2nd, when 1st is out of reach.