Silicon Valley Fairy Dust

Silicon Valley companies began life with the Fairy dust of 1960s dreams sprinkled on them. The revolution that 1960s activists dreamed of had failed, but the personal computer movement carried that dream onto the early personal computer industry. Hobbyist fairs, a communitarian language, and the very place of their birth encouraged this fantasy. Nevertheless, it soon became clear that, like all companies, what these companies wanted most of all, was to make money. Not to foster democracy, not to foster community and new thinking, but to make money.



Making money with digital tools in neoliberal capitalism led to four practices that constituted a baseline ideology-in-practice.

1: The scraping and selling of user data. As users became accustomed to this, accepting it as the cost of online participation, the idea of privacy changed its meaning. The idea of living in a state of continual surveillance became normalized. As Foucault taught us, with this kind of change, the idea of personhood changed as well: intimacy, privacy, and democracy are woven together in an intricate connection.

2: The normalization of lying to the public while wearing a public face of moral high-mindedness. In 2021, when Facebook wanted to start an Instagram for under-thirteen-year-olds, it hid its internal research about how teenage girls felt after beginning to use Instagram. The girls said they had more suicidal thoughts, their eating disorders got worse, and they felt worse about their bodies. But Facebook was going to proceed with its under-thirteen Instagram until a whistleblower brought all this to light. The lack of commitment to truth in Silicon Valley companies is politically crucial because they are in a unique position to routinely dispense disinformation as information.

3: Silicon Valley companies that have user-facing platforms want, most of all, to keep people at their screens. Early on, they discovered that a good formula was to make users angry and then keep them with their own kind, When they were siloed, people could be stirred up into being even angrier at those with whom they disagreed. Predictably, this formula undermined the conversational attitudes that nurture democracy — above all, attitudes of tolerant listening. Digital manipulation undermines and then destroys the very possibility of conversation.

4: Avatars have politics. Online conversations make people feel less vulnerable than the face-to-face kind. As engagement at a remove has become a social norm, it has become more acceptable to stop taking the time to meet in person, even in professions where conversations was highly valued, such as teaching, consulting, and psychotherapy. In remote classrooms and meetings, in conversations-by-text, it’s easy to lose skills of listening, especially listening to people who don’t share your opinions. Democracy works best if you can talk across differences. It works best if you slow down to hear someone else’s point of view. We need these skills to reclaim our communities, our democracy, and our shared common purpose. In today’s political climate, we most need the political skills that screen objects erode.

Silicon Valley suggests that technology will cure social problems, but it exacerbates the social problems it claims its connectivity will cure. Facebook claims to be our cure for loneliness, but online, we became alone together, less able to find a common cause.

Fewer and fewer Americans know even one other person they could call in time of emergency. We suffer an epidemic of loneliness, even as we live immersed in our technologies of hyperconnection. This loneliness is at the heart of growing rates of depression, drug abuse, and suicide, If Americans could learn to turn toward each other in the real and to act together to save their communities, that would help us save ourselves. Silicon Valley ideology insists that virtual organizing will translate into real-world connection, but online life puts you into habits of mind that don’t make this translation easy. Ultimately, this has to do with tolerating and even embracing friction. In this context, Silicon Valley proposes a meta-object, the metaverse, that threatens to put us into precisely all the wrong habits of mind.

In real life, things go awry. We need to tolerate each other’s differences. Virtual reality is friction-free. The dissidents are removed from the system. People get used to that, and real life seems intimidating. Maybe that’s why so many internet pioneers are tempted by going to space or the metaverse. That sense of a clean slate. In real life, there is history.

Silicon Valley ideology wants to deny history because we might object to what is being done to our own. When we are online, our lives are bought and sold in bits and pieces.

From early on, pointing out this harm was most often met with a shrug. It was the cost of having social media “for free,” then of having Gmail “for free.” In the early years of Facebook, one young woman told me she wasn’t much concerned that Facebook was looking at her data. She said: “Who would care about me and my little life?”

“Who would care about me and my little life?”— Well, Facebook did. Social media evolved to sell our private information in ways that fractured both our intimacy and our democracy.

But even after so many people knew this, conversations about this, such as conversations about climate change, tried to not talk about its reality.

Here is how Lana, who just graduated from college, talked about how she organizes herself to not think about the realities of online privacy:

On Facebook, I try to keep it light. So I don’t use Facebook for conversations of real consequence. And I’m glad not to have anything controversial on my mind because I can’t think of any online place where it would be safe to have controversial conversations.

Now, in fact, Lana had no lack of controversial opinions. But we can hear her convincing herself that they are not worth expressing because her medium would be online, and there is no way to talk “safely” there. This is Foucault brought down to earth. The politics of Facebook is a politics of tutelage in forgetting. Lana is learning to be a citizen in an authoritarian regime.

Lana says she’ll worry about online privacy “if something bad happens.” But something bad has already happened. She has learned to self-censor. She does not see herself as someone with a voice. In this small example, we see how our narrowed sense of privacy undermines the habits of thought that nurture democracy.

The former chairman of Google once said that if you’re worried about privacy, don’t be a Luddite, “Just be good.” In a democracy, we all need to begin with the assumption that everyone has something to hide, a zone of private action and reflection, a zone that needs to be protected no matter what your techno-enthusiasms. You need space for real dissent. A mental space and a technical space. It’s a private space where people are free to “not be good.”

This conversation about technology, privacy, and democracy is not Luddite, and it is never too late to remember to have it.