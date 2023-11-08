Silicon Valley is the Detroit of the Future

In the U.S., there is a city where industrial visionaries, state leaders, and financial titans all clamor to go. They want to see the future being made today. Revolutionary new ways of working are being combined with technology to create a better standard of living for the employees, cheaper products for the consumers, and unimaginable returns for the investors. Driving around, you can see the boom everywhere you look. Factories. Warehouses. Mansions. This town is going to be the center of a new world. This town is Detroit in 1920.

Today Detroit is synonymous with capital flight and urban decay, but there was a time when it was synonomous with the future. Henry Ford made a new kind of corporation that, in turn, made Detroit. Ford’s methods were so influential that they became known simply as Fordism (something that Google and Facebook still haven’t achieved.) A poll in the 1920s found that college students rated him the third most important person in human history after Jesus and Napoleon. Polls today might not celebrate Zuckerberg or Musk as saints in quite the same way, but there is certainly a sense that they aren’t far behind. If we think Silicon Valley’s apotheosis is unique, we are mistaken.

Yet Detroit fell. Detroit followed the Ford and Fordism in losing ground. It is hard to imagine that as the economic moment that buoyed Silicon Valley passes, it too will not suffer the same fate. And here, I mean literally the people, communities, and built environment circling the Bay.

Facebook, now Meta, built so many buildings in the pre-pandemic years, spanning from Palo Alto up to Redwood City, that they could be measured in miles, not square feet. As we all know, office vacancies are at unprecedented levels as employees have begun to demand to work from home. This summer, Meta, like many other Silicon Valley giants, took $2 billion in losses as it tried to offload its inventory. While the shift to work-from-home has reduced, and will reducel demand for office space, the real question is when we shift from Facebook/Meta, or in the longer term, from the Silicon Valley economy.

As we think about Silicon Valley’s rise, we must also think about its inevitable fall. In doing so, Silicon Valley seems less like a discontinuity than just another case in the history of capitalism. While its fall might be inevitable, the consequences of that fall might not be, especially if we plan ahead.

I have great faith, disappointing as it might be for some, that capitalism will continue to reinvent itself, but little faith that it will do so in the same place over and over again. Cities rise and fall. And given our own short history, we have seen many quick rises and even faster falls. Places, like Detroit, but also Buffalo, St. Louis, which were at one time engines of wealth creation, fall apart. The real estate crisis of the office might be a signal of Silicon Valley’s end or not, but those buildings created for a particular moment will last long after the companies are gone.

As we think about the future of Silicon Valley, we should always think about the history of Detroit, as a useful analogy, considering what will be after the heyday, and how best to create a path forward after the saints are gone, in a near future era when their sanctuaries are crumbling into desuetude and ruin.