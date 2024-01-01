New year’s resolutions that are not about me

Happy 2024 everyone! May there be no more wars, no more avoidable suffering, and justice for all. That’s a steep wish-list, but then I am one of those who thinks that giving up is not an option, and that [almost] everyone has opportunities to contribute to make us move into that direction.

In that spirit, I made three resolutions for 2024: one for myself, one for a specific very vulnerable person, and one political resolution, for society at large.

I can already hear the cynic laughing: New Year’s resolutions don’t work! Resolutions are for weak people who could have solved their problems long ago if they were a little more decisive. With New Year’s resolutions we only fool ourselves. The cynic pours himself another drink, and has a good laugh at those who make resolutions.

This hip cynicism underestimates the power of rituals in our lives, including the rituals around intentions to make meaningful changes. Yes, the cynic is right that we can make resolutions on any day of the year. The formulation of a resolution often follows a significant personal experience; I’ve met several survivors of cancer who made big changes to their lives. Or we need a long enough period of peace of mind that allows us to reflect, to look in the mirror and ask ourselves what we want to do differently with our lives. But of course this can also be done at any other time of the year, as long as we first have the necessary mental space. There are plenty of people who return from their summer vacation and resolve to exercise more or find another job. But the period around New Year is also a time of some contemplation for many, and thus an excellent time for reflection on what we would like to see different in our lives.

The cynic is also right that we won’t get there by merely formulating good intentions. It takes more to make them succeed. But it only takes a few minutes to find the recipe for success on the Internet: find out how to turn intentions into a habit; don’t make too many resolutions; translate them into small, concrete actions; preferably carry out your resolutions with others or find another way to get someone to encourage you and keep you accountable; and reward yourself for the behavioural change that is needed.

Usually good resolutions are about ourselves. We want to quit smoking, drink less, lose weight, exercise more, work less, get another job, and so on. But we can also make resolutions that are not primarily about ourselves, even though we remain the person in charge.

Another type of resolution is about doing something for a concrete other person who could use our support. We take that child of friends who has special needs under our wing for a day a few times a year so that this child feels special and less lonely, and their parents can have a day to recover from the burdens of care that special needs almost inevitably bring. We commit to visit that lonely neighbour down the street once a week, or at least stop to have a chat when we meet her in the street. We offer the vulnerable boy next door help in finding a suitable job. In some communities and neighborhoods this may perhaps come naturally, but in less close-knit neighbourhoods this is also possible — simply, because someone takes a first step (as the pub-owner in the most recent Ken Loach film The Old Oak vividly illustrates).

The third group of resolutions are about society as a whole. I would think of them as political resolutions, with ‘political’ very broadly defined. We can’t sit back and hope that 2024 will bring us a better country and a better world: we will have to do that ourselves because in so many countries governments have increasingly become part of the problem (contributing to the restoration of decent governments is of course superimportant too; one way to do so is to join a decent political party).

A political resolution can take many forms – and no doubt there is something suitable for everyone. It can be done through volunteering. By vulnerable donations to charities that strive for social justice. By joining a political party that protects democracy and the rule of law, or organizations that stand up for human rights or other issues we still have to fight for every day. By exploring whether activism is for us and giving it a try. By starting a non-fiction bookclub and thus systematically engaging the conversation about political issues, including with people outside our own circle of friends.

My wish for 2024 would be that those who have been politically active fighting for a better world don’t give up, and that more people who so far don’t do much in terms of political contributions would join the active group. We need everyone to contribute in their role as a member of political communities. The great thing is that such political commitments, that help to make the world a little bit better (or less awful) not only can make our lives more meaningful, but also often lead to close friendships. When I was deeply involved in higher education activism (until 2022), this was one of the comments that my fellow activist Remco Breuker made (Remco is a professor of Korean studies in Leiden). Remco was right. And even the resolutions-cynic can’t argue about the importance of friendship in our lives.