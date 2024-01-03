Welcome to Doug Muir

As 2024 dawns, Crooked Timber has a new member for 2024. Doug Muir, formerly with A Fistful of Euros, and more recently an insightful commenter here at CT will be blogging here from now on. I’m looking forward to what he has to say.
by John Q on January 3, 2024
Russell Arben Fox 01.03.24 at 8:00 pm
A merger of old-time bloggers! Consolidation has to happen sometime, I suppose. It’ll be good to read your thoughts here, Doug!
Matt 01.03.24 at 8:45 pm
A very welcome addition!