Welcome to Doug Muir

by John Q on January 3, 2024

As 2024 dawns, Crooked Timber has a new member for 2024. Doug Muir, formerly with A Fistful of Euros, and more recently an insightful commenter here at CT will be blogging here from now on. I’m looking forward to what he has to say.

Russell Arben Fox 01.03.24 at 8:00 pm

A merger of old-time bloggers! Consolidation has to happen sometime, I suppose. It’ll be good to read your thoughts here, Doug!

Matt 01.03.24 at 8:45 pm

A very welcome addition!

