My paper with Kailey Mullane on what’s wrong with free public college has been published in Educational Theory, open access so anybody who wants to can read it. Obsessive readers of CT (are there any?) will know that I’ve had a bit of a bee in my bonnet about the issue for quite a while, and the arguments we’ve had here helped me and Kailey refine our views and develop the paper. What we did in the end was look at and analyze a hybrid of the Warren and Sanders proposals from the 2020 primary, evaluating it against two relatively simple normative criteria – equity (which we explain) and whether it would raise the average level of educational outcomes across the population. (Later in the paper we consider other values that might also be relevant).
Free public college might sound great if you ignore the cost and compare it with what we have now. But given the way public higher education is actually funded currently, and given the persistent patterns of enrollment (and even on very optimistic assumptions about how those patterns would change if public college were free), for various structural reasons almost none of the new spending would be on students from the bottom 50% of the income distribution and most of it on students in the top 25% of the income distribution. Some people (here) have defended this by saying that under these plans the funds would all come from taxes on the super rich. Even if you believe that, mightn’t there better feasible alternative ways of spending those funds in education? We compare the proposal with i) spending those funds in k-12 (which, unlike higher education, is a universal program) and ii) spending the funds on expanding the Pell Grant program (a very popular and successful program for supporting lower income students). Either of those will be much more equitable (in any reasonable sense) ways of spending the money, and will probably (there’s a caveat to this that you can see in the paper) in raising the average level of educational outcomes.
I can’t speak for Kailey, but I was (naively) a bit shocked when reading the Warren and Sanders proposals how thin and lacking in detail they were, and how clear it was that they had not consulted anyone who knew anything about higher education funding as it currently works. For example, they seem not to understand within each state public colleges and universities are unequally funded, with much more government funding per student going to institutions attended by more affluent students, and much less to those attended by less affluent students; they also seemed not to understand that low income students usually pay very low rates of tuition at the institutions they attend: for those students the financial barrier to college is not, usually, tuition, but living expenses, which eliminating tuition does nothing about at all. Sanders’s requirement that states participating in the free public college not spend any more money on administrators, if it is serious as opposed to crowd-pleasing, reveals that he doesn’t know what administrators do (or what “administrators” means). As things stand the US government (all sources) spend about 30-40% more per student/year in higher education than in k-12, and both candidates (considering their overall education policy offer) were proposing to increase that differential considerably. When I pointed this out to my dad, who was a veteran observer of ill-considered political decisions, he said “That’s not really what they care about. It’s just that nobody in their campaigns has bothered to do the calculation that you have done”.
Because discussions here at CT have had such an influence on my own thinking, I thought some of you might be interested in reading the whole thing so here’s the paper. Please share it with your friends, and feel free to comment!
engels 02.05.24 at 3:43 pm
low income students usually pay very low rates of tuition at the institutions they attend
A lucky coincidence.
someone who remembers the life altering experience of a night course in mythology at the community college in a little rural town 02.05.24 at 4:44 pm
i think its correct that four year public colleges should be last on the list to make free. community colleges should be the first. further, it shouldn’t be simply tuition and fees that are free. books and supplies must also be made free, along with housing and food in many cases. i do think it’s important to note that it isn’t some kind of tradeoff where making public colleges free is expending public monies that could otherwise be sent to K-12 education or the local library or some other nice civic institution. those monies would otherwise be sent to build private prisons and hire steroid abusers to throw 15 year old black kids in them for the next 832 years. that’s the tradeoff you should be considering. the alternative was never between warren, sanders or biden’s education plan, the alternative was between an education plan and four cops in every classroom
JHW 02.05.24 at 5:19 pm
Why not start charging (appropriately means-tested) tuition for public high school? At least for junior and senior years?
1. The population who stay in public high school for all four years are much more advantaged than the ones who drop out.
2. The means test means that you’re not excluding people too poor to afford tuition. Any issues with transparency can be addressed by better communication.
3. To the natural counterpoint that a much higher proportion of the public completes high school than completes a four-year college education, you could compensate for this by making the means test more generous–say, everyone up to the 60th or 70th family income percentile pays no tuition. This heightens the distributive implications.
4. On the margin, you might discourage educational investment, but you could use the funding to do better-targeted investments in educational achievement, like childhood nutrition, lead abatement, improving elementary schools for kids from low-income families, etc. And nearly all kids in affluent families are going to complete high school anyway.
5. This point isn’t raised in the article (unless I missed it), but it’s true in both contexts that the subsidy for public institutions discourages parents from sending their kids to private schools, and you might wonder whether that’s a worthy use of public dollars.
I think there are a couple good responses, but they sound against this critique of free college, too:
1. Reversing the normative premise of 5. above, it would actually be bad if higher tuition costs for higher-income families meant that their kids shifted from public to private institutions: it probably makes the public offerings worse and it weakens the democratic and integrative effects of public education.
2. Perhaps more importantly, there’s a kind of implicit accounting gimmickry here. The idea is, we have some sum of money and need to decide how to spend it, and it’s not optimal to spend it on rich kids. But taxation and spending are two sides of the same coin. A means test on free tuition is economically similar to a progressive income tax: it reduces the financial resources of high-income households and it also distorts labor/leisure tradeoffs by reducing the utility of earning a higher pre-tax income. Distributively it’s slightly different because only affluent households with children are affected by means-testing tuition subsidies–but why is that good? More plausibly, maybe people don’t think about tuition means tests when they make their decisions about employment, so the incentive effect is weaker because the implicit tax is less transparent, but I’m not sure I want public policy to rely on that.