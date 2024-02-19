Death, Lonely Death

Billions of miles away at the edge of the Solar System, Voyager 1 has gone mad and has begun to die.



Let’s start with the “billions of miles”. Voyager 1 was launched in early September 1977. Jimmy Carter was a hopeful new President. Yugoslavia and the USSR were going concerns, as were American Motors, Pan Am, F.W. Woolworth, Fotomat booths, Borders bookshops, and Pier 1. Americans were watching Happy Days, M*A*S*H and Charlie’s Angels on television; their British cousins were watching George and Mildred, The Goodies, and Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor. If you turned on the radio, “Hotel California” by The Eagles was alternating with “Dancing Queen” by Abba (and, if we want to be completely honest, “Car Wash” by Rose Royce). Most cars still ran on leaded gasoline, most phones were still rotary dial, and the Internet was a wonky idea that was still a few weeks from a working prototype.



_The Thorn Birds_ was on top of everyone’s bestseller list. The first Apple II home computer had just gone on sale. The Sex Pistols were in the studio wrapping up _Never Mind The Bollocks_; they would tour on it for just three months and then break up, and within another year Sid Vicious would be dead of a heroin overdose. Barack Obama was a high school junior in Honolulu, Hawaii, living with his grandparents: his grades were okay, but he spent most of his time hanging with his pot-smoking friends in the “Choom Gang”. Boris Johnson was tucked away at the elite Ashdown House boarding school while his parents marriage was slowly collapsing: although he was only thirteen, he had already adopted his signature hair style. Elvis had just died on the toilet a few weeks ago. It was the summer of Star Wars.



And Voyager 1 was blasting off for a tour of the Solar System.





There’s no way to pack the whole story of Voyager 1 into a single blog post. Here’s the TLDR: Voyager was the first spacecraft to fly past Jupiter, and the first to take close-up photos of Jupiter’s moons. It flew on past Saturn, and examined Saturn’s moon Titan, the only moon with an atmosphere. And then it flew onwards, on and on, for another forty years. It officially left the Solar System and entered interstellar space in 2012. It just kept going, on and on into the infinite emptiness of space.



(You know about the Golden Record? Come on, everybody knows about the Golden Record. It’s kind of hokey and cheesy and also kind of amazing and great.)



Voyager has grown old. It was never designed for this! Its original mission was supposed to last a bit over three years. Voyager has turned out to be much tougher than anyone ever imagined, but time gets us all. Its power source is a generator full of radioactive isotopes, and those are gradually decaying into inert lead. Year by year, the energy declines, the power levels relentlessly fall. Year by year, NASA has been switching off Voyager’s instruments to conserve that dwindling flicker. They turned off its internal heater a few years ago, and they thought that might be the end. But those 1970s engineers built tough, and the circuitry and the valves kept working even as the temperature dropped down, down, colder than dry ice, colder than liquid nitrogen, falling towards absolute zero.



(Voyager stored its internal data on a digital tape recorder. Yes, a tape recorder, storing information on magnetic tape. It wasn’t designed to function at a hundred degrees Celsius below zero. It wasn’t designed to work for decades, winding and rewinding, endlessly re-writing data. But it did.)



Voyager kept going, and kept going, until it was over 15 billion kilometers away. At the speed of light, the Moon is one and a half seconds away. The Sun is about 8 minutes away. Voyager is twenty-two hours away. Send a radio signal to it at lunch on Monday, and you’ll get a response back Wednesday morning.

* * *

I could go on at great length about Voyager — the discoveries it has made, how amazing it has all been, the Deep Space Network that has maintained contact over the decades, the ever shrinking crew of aging technicians keeping it alive on a shoestring budget. But I’ll restrict myself to just this: the Pale Blue Dot.











In 1990, just before Voyager’s camera shut down forever, the probe turned around and looked backwards. It zoomed in and took a picture of Earth. But by that time, it was so far away that Earth was just a single pale blue pixel. Look at the right-most band of light. A little past halfway down — see that speck? It’s not a defect. It’s not something on your screen. That’s the Earth.



“That’s here. That’s home. That’s us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives. The aggregate of our joy and suffering, thousands of confident religions, ideologies, and economic doctrines, every hunter and forager, every hero and coward, every creator and destroyer of civilization, every king and peasant, every young couple in love, every mother and father, hopeful child, inventor and explorer, every teacher of morals, every corrupt politician, every “superstar,” every “supreme leader,” every saint and sinner in the history of our species lived there – on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.” — Carl Sagan



Voyager kept going for another 34 years after that photo. It’s still going. It has left the grip of the Sun’s gravity, so it’s going to fall outward forever.



* * *

Here’s a bit of trivia: Voyager 1 currently holds the record for most distant active spacecraft. It’s not even close. The only other contender is Voyager’s little sister, Voyager 2, which had a different mission profile and so lags billions of kilometers behind their older sibling.



Here’s another bit of trivia: if you’re reading this in 2024? It’s very unlikely that you will live to see that record broken. There are only two other spacecraft outside the Solar System — Voyager 2 and New Horizons. Both of them are going to die before they get as far as Voyager 1. And nobody — not NASA, not the Chinese, not the EU — is currently planning to launch another spacecraft to those distances. In theory we could. In practice, we have other priorities.

* * *

We thought we knew how Voyager would end. The power would gradually, inevitably, run down. The instruments would shut off, one by one. The signal would get fainter. Eventually either the last instrument would fail for lack of power, or the signal would be lost.



We didn’t expect that it would go mad.



In December 2023, Voyager started sending back gibberish instead of data. A software glitch, though perhaps caused by an underlying hardware problem; a cosmic ray strike, or a side effect of the low temperatures, or just aging equipment randomly causing some bits to flip.

The problem was, the gibberish was coming from the flight direction software — the operating system, as it were. And no copy of that operating system remained in existence on Earth.



(This is a problem NASA long since solved. These days, every space probe that launches, leaves a perfect duplicate back on Earth. Remember in “The Martian”, how they had another copy of Pathfinder sitting under a tarp in a warehouse? That’s accurate. It’s been standard practice for 30 years. But back in 1977, nobody had thought of that yet.)

Voyager Mission Control used to be a couple of big rooms full of busy people, computers, giant screens. Now it’s a single room in a small office building in the San Gabriel Valley, in between a dog training school and a McDonalds. The Mission Control team is a handful of people, none of them young, several well past retirement age.



And they’re trying to fix the problem. But right now, it doesn’t look good. You can’t just download a new OS from 15 billion kilometers away. (For starters, there isn’t the bandwidth.) They would have to figure out the problem, figure out if a workaround is possible, and then apply it… all with a round-trip time of 45 hours for every communication with a probe that is flying away from us at a million miles a day. They’re trying, but nobody likes their odds.



So at some point — not tomorrow, not next week, but at some point in the next few months — they’ll probably have to admit defeat. And then they’ll declare Voyager 1 officially over, dead and done, the end of a long song.



And that’s all.



