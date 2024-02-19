The Crack-Up of the Michigan GOP

Some of you may have heard that the Michigan GOP is in the midst of a power struggle between Kristina Karamo, who won the party chair election in Feb. 2023, and former U.S. Representative Pete Hoekstra, who got the RNC to install him in her place her a year later after he won a contested vote. Karamo, following Trump’s principle that Republican candidates are entitled to deny the legitimacy of any election in which they are not declared the winner, has refused to concede. She has declared that she will hold a rival GOP caucus-style convention to Hoekstra’s official one, to select fake delegates to attend the national presidential nominating convention. (This is on top of the delegates that will be elected in Michigan’s presidential primary on Feb. 27.) The party has discovered that it cannot sow anti-establishment chaos to defeat its external enemies without bringing that chaos home.

There is no question that the delegates selected in Karamo’s convention will be support Trump just as much as the ones selected in Hoekstra’s. So what is the point of this conflict?

I suggest that the crisis in the Michigan GOP reveals the key cleavages within the national party, and the way its culture wars intersect with class politics on the American right. The national GOP and virtually all of its constituent state parties is fundamentally a coalition of a large portion of the business class with white Christian nationalists (WCN). Within the GOP business class, I am speaking mostly of small-to-medium business owners, especially those who have local clout–for example, auto dealers, real estate developers, and owners of restaurant franchises–plus founders and executives of big firms, especially in sectors dominated by extractive and predatory business models such as mining, fossil fuels, meatpacking, other big Ag, gambling, private prisons, firearms, defense, private equity, and multilevel marketing. (By contrast, finance, tech, health care, and entertainment present a more mixed partisan picture even at the C-suite level.) The agenda of the GOP business class is impunity. It wants freedom from accountability for the costs their business models impose on others, and from responsibility to the polity that makes their business possible, particularly when that responsibility comes in the form of taxes.

WCN are the culture warriors of the GOP, defined mainly by who they hate: immigrants, Muslims, Blacks who don’t flatter and defer to WCN, feminists, LGBTQ people, welfare-dependent poor people, people with nontraditional lifestyles, and the liberal and progressive cosmopolitans who support these groups, at least rhetorically (the “woke”). The WCN agenda is to stamp out demographic, cultural, and ideological pluralism and restore an idealized past in which they and their cultural values dominated everyone else. This is an essentially antidemocratic agenda that favors “strong” (i.e., lawless and repressive) authoritarian leaders to perform the stamping out.

The mainstream media often identifies the core Trumpist constituency with the “white working class”–i.e., white non-college voters. This interpretation makes too much of the idea that economic precarity and working-class economic grievance drives the Trump vote. Political scientists have been refuting that idea for years. Political analyst Michael Podhorzer shows that Biden split the blue-state white working class evenly with Trump and won the non-evangelicals in this group by 8 points, while losing white college voters in red states. Since the Jan. 6 insurrection, the media have rightly paid more attention to WCN as a key factor in the Trumpist wing of the GOP, which has now become virtually the entire party at the national level, having succeeded in driving out or silencing virtually everyone else. Podhorzer explains how the WCN took over the national GOP here.

There is some overlap between the GOP business class and WCN. Betsy DeVos, Trump’s Secretary of Education and a devout evangelical Christian, exemplifies the overlap. Under Trump (and before that, in Michigan politics), she pursued the WCN goal of destroying public education–a pillar of democracy and pluralism–and replacing it with for-profit charter schools, religious schools, and home schooling. Her husband Dick DeVos led Amway, perhaps the biggest multilevel marketing firm in the U.S. Her brother, Erik Prince, founded Blackwater, the defense contractor specializing in mercenary services (in both senses of “mercenary”). This mega-rich family bankrolled and practically owned the Michigan GOP for many years.

The DeVos family is unquestionably WCN, deeply religious in a bizarre synthesis of white evangelical Christianity and Ayn Randian billionaire-class impunity. But Karamo ran against the DeVos family and other “establishment” (i.e., business class) Republicans in the name of Christian nationalism. (She’s Black. But WCN’s happily support Black political figures such as Karamo, Ben Carson, and Candace Owens, who provide cover for WCN racism by endorsing their views on race-related issues and assuring them that the real racists are on the other side.) What gives?

I suggest that the conflict between Karamo and establishment WCN is what class politics looks like within the GOP. Non-college WCN despise the business-class WCN not for economic (pocketbook) reasons but for their specific brand of cultural capital: their dignified manners and superior bearing, their prissiness and contempt for vulgarity, their presumptions of working-class deference to their authority, their expertise and managerial skills. That’s their own way of looking down on the working-class WCN–not for being racist, misogynist, Islamophobic, xenophobic, and LGBTQ-phobic (since the business-class WCN shares those values)–but because they see the working-class WCN as an incompetent, ignorant, disorderly, boorish rabble. As McKay Coppins reports, Mitt Romney’s sober, Christian, dignified and superior bearing killed him in his 2016 presidential run. Trump won the nomination because, notwithstanding his billionaire wealth and his regular business strategy of ripping off working-class stiffs, he authentically embodies vulgar, boorish, disorderly behavior. He revels in it and genuinely shares the resentments of non-college WCN against anyone who acts superior to them, whether they be the “woke” left or the GOP establishment.

The trouble is, when the working-class WCN takes over a party, their lack of and contempt for managerial skills, their conspiratorial mindset, and their inability to assume personal responsibility for their failures leads to organizational failure and financial crisis. Ira Glass and Zoe Chase do brilliant and hilarious reporting of this problem of the Michigan GOP on This American Life. No wonder the establishment state GOP, led by Hoekstra, felt it needed to reassert control. It’s not clear, however, how long the GOP coalition can last on such terms. A party that depends on stoking resentment and distrust to win elections cannot count on being able to control the targets of such sentiments.