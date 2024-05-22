A genuine selfmade billionaire

I believe that no-one deserves to be a billionaire. In the public realm, defenders of wealth concentration often come up with an example of a person who has created all their wealth themselves – the selfmade billionaire. They didn’t get their money from inheritance or some other form of luck, but from entrepreneurial instincts and efforts. At least, that’s how the argument goes.
The Dutch political philosopher Huub Brouwer and I hold that no-one deserves to be a billionaire (as I am sure many of you do too). And we were thinking that one way to make our (abstract, theoretical) arguments accessible to “Joe the plummer”, is to take an individual case of a selfmade billionaire, and delve into the details of their life story, and then apply the general arguments against the (lack of) deservingness of extreme wealth concentration to such a case study.
The question now is: who would make for the best casestudy – someone very rich (a billionaire or close by) who is perceived to be genuinely selfmade. Names that are often mentioned are JK Rowling, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, and, more recently, Taylor Swift. Yet we’re probably running around in small circles, always mentioning the same (famous and visible) people.
Who do you think is the most selfmade billionaire?
oldster 05.22.24 at 8:33 am
Didn’t Nozick use Wilt Chamberlain for this purpose?
He was not a literal billionaire, of course, but was meant to exemplify the unlimited acquisition of wealth due to anomalous personal talent.
Stephen 05.22.24 at 9:50 am
Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, obviously
David Brown 05.22.24 at 10:03 am
I’m not sure it’s pedagologically helpful to shame someone on a simple metric like this. The slippery slope to “no one deserves to be a millionaire” followed by “no one deserves to have a house” is pretty nearby.
Matt Mullenweg has created no scarcity, built something of great utility, bullied no one and made life better for anyone using the internet. Mark Cuban isn’t nearly as nice a guy, but the source of his wealth is selling something worthless to Yahoo in exchange for public company stock… and the stock went up after the announcement, up enough that the acquisition cost the existing shareholders nothing.
By all means, let’s tax people fairly. And keep raising their taxes as long as it doesn’t dissuade people from invention and leadership. Which is probably a lot.
Just as all social workers are not good, all billionaires are not exploiters and monopolists.
EWI 05.22.24 at 10:32 am
Bill Gates – privatised (enclosed, even) the public commons of decades of state-funded computer science and established a vicious monopoly with Microsoft
Various hedge fund and crypto bros
Musk – goes without saying
Kevin Lawrence 05.22.24 at 10:41 am
I more or less agree that no one should be a billionaire but it’s hard to say that any of the billionaires that you listed are causing any problems with their billionaireness or how we might stop them if we decided that it’s important that we do so.
Tim Worstall 05.22.24 at 10:43 am
Both Theo and Karl Albrecht are now dead but before that they’ve a reasonable claim. They started with their mother’s shop and built Aldi out of it.
Sure, starting with a shop etc. But that was also little more than a few walls in a bombed flat Germany post WWII.
Richard Fox 05.22.24 at 11:05 am
It’s worth remembering Harry Frankfurt’s point that it is perhaps more important to make sure that people have “enough” rather than waste time thinking, with some degree of fury, about the rare billionaire. Then one has to think about what “enough” might be.
engels 05.22.24 at 11:17 am
Without disputing the usefulness of this exercise for persuasive purposes imho wealth at that obscene level of concentration represents power over other people’s efforts deriving from illegitimate control of resources that is morally proximate to slave-owning. Arguing about their individual merits is like arguing about how many almshouse’s Edward Colston opened or how early he got up in the morning.
engels 05.22.24 at 11:28 am
Dishy Rishi, Britain’s first Goldman Sachs PM
https://metro.co.uk/2024/05/17/rishi-sunak-akshata-murty-now-richer-king-charles-20857766/
Ingrid Robeyns 05.22.24 at 12:20 pm
Thanks all!
@Richard Fox – That point has been disputed by many political philosophers in the academic literature, and I’ve written an entire book (called ‘Limitarianism’) arguing why the view you summarize is mistaken. So for Huub and me (and many others), we’ve left certain debates behind us (such as whether sufficientarianism is all we need) and are now engaged with other arguments.
LFC 05.22.24 at 12:25 pm
The OP does not explicitly restrict the choice to living people, so in the U.S. context two well-known examples are Andrew Carnegie and — though I don’t know as much offhand about his biography — John D. Rockefeller.
China has produced a number of billionaires in recent years, at least some of whom may appear to be “self-made,” but I don’t know the names offhand.
The Beatles or the Rolling Stones, assuming they have crossed the billionaire threshold, might serve as examples. Some movie stars who can command multi-million-dollar salaries per movie also fit, assuming they didn’t start out wealthy. Of course, in cases like this the element of luck can never be entirely removed from the equation.
engels 05.22.24 at 1:22 pm
I’m inclined to think Harry Frankfurt’s other famous work may be more relevant to the idea that the rarity of billionaires makes hostility towards them unreasonable.
Douglas Weinfield 05.22.24 at 1:42 pm
I’d be interested to see arguments that apply to billionaires Which don’t apply to anyone else, especially small entrepreneurs. We all live in a society, and it seems like those connections are unavoidable.
Adam Roberts 05.22.24 at 2:04 pm
Andrew Carnegie.
I was able to do my PhD because I got a Carnegie scholarship to fund it, so I’m a little biased; but the fact that AC gave away 90% of his fortune ($350 million nineteenth-century dollars; $6.5 billion or so’s worth today) provides one way of reconciling oneself to the existence of billionaires.
Harry 05.22.24 at 2:48 pm
What’s interesting about Carnegie, Mellon, Ford, and the like, is that in giving away their money they set up a world of foundations which provide sources of social power outside both the market and the state. That produces real social benefits in the US context in which the state is, by design, a facilitator of the social power of people who do well in markets.
Contemporary billionaires are less generous, and their generosity is better controlled: many use the model of ‘giving’ down in their own lifetimes, so that their wealth never actually becomes an independent source of social power (they have learned from Ford, who would be appalled by much of what has been done with the money he gave away). And some (Gates, obviously) exert a lot of control while they are still alive. A friend of mine says that the worst thing that Warren Buffet (whom he admires) did was donate to the Gates Foundation, making it an even more powerful and even less accountable actor in its domains (health and education). Much better to have a few more medium-large foundations with the potential to act as correctives. [Look at how uncritical Deans of Schools of Education are of the Gates Foundation in public, even when Gates makes quite poor decisions. They run colleges that need to be able to compete for Gates money. If there were two more Gates-size funders in the realm of education there’d be much more honest debate and discussion about what each of them were doing].
All this bears on Ingrid’s question only in quite non-ideal conditions. I agree that no-one deserves to be a billionaire, and strongly suspect that you only get billionaires in extremely imperfect market conditions. But I also think that David Brown’s slippery slope is, well, very slippery (or something): nobody really deserves anything, pre-institutionally, so our theories of justice can’t be grounded in ideas of desert. (One of the central points of agreement between Rawls and Nozick).
PatinIowa 05.22.24 at 3:20 pm
It seems to me odd that one could “deserve” a place in a random structure that determines how much money they have.
There are many excellent artists and writers, for example. In the current system, some writers and artists have become billionaires. But the demand for fantasy novels outlining the hero’s journey, or edgy, arty rock ‘n’ roll is a contingent, historically conditioned feature of the current system. There may be somebody out there writing blank verse that’s better than Milton’s, thinking more deeply than Hegel, carving marble better than Michelangelo, and who is nice to children and puppies. That’s not what gets paid, so within the current system, they don’t deserve anything.
On the other hand, everybody–I mean every human being, simply by being human–deserves “enough,” which I take to mean food, shelter, freedom from arbitrary violence, and, in general social, circumstances conducive to health.
If the presence of billionaires makes providing people with a sufficiency more difficult, by all means, let’s get rid of them. (I think curbing their power is unquestionably necessary.) If not, let’s talk about creating conditions to get billions of people what they need and deserve. I don’t think we need to make moral judgments about individuals as individuals to do that.
It’s structures not people.
marcel proust 05.22.24 at 3:33 pm
I believe that no-one deserves to be a billionaire.
On the contrary.
Paraphrasing (and updating) Huey Long, Everyone a billionaire!
OTOH, concerning trillionaires …
Doug K 05.22.24 at 3:47 pm
Bill Gates wasn’t self-made. He got his start from his mother who was chief legal counsel for IBM, and recommended Bill’s purchased MS-DOS to the executives.
In the IT business I’ve spent my life in, the self-made billionaires that I can think of tend to be fairly nasty people. There are rich people who became incidentally rich like Steve Wozniak, the truly rich ones are more like Steve Jobs, ruthless exploiters.
In entertainment of some kind, sports or music, there seems to me some possibility of innocence in the gathering of large sums of money. The musician Jack Johnson is my personal idea of a rich man who was able to do it without hurting anyone.
I like the Carnegie suggestion. There were probably some others in the heyday of the USA, when the class system had not yet taken root and there was some kind of egalitarianism for white men of the right ethnicities. I wondered if any of those Victorian engineers in England could have qualified, but wikipedia says for example of Isambard Kingdom Brunel,
“an obituary in The Morning Chronicle noted:
Brunel was the right man for the nation, but unfortunately, he was not the right man for the shareholders. They must stoop who must gather gold, and Brunel could never stoop. ”
Really I’d have to work my way down the Forbes list, offhand I can’t think of any interestingly self-made billionaires..
https://www.forbes.com/billionaires/
For example
https://www.forbes.com/profile/zhong-shanshan/?list=billionaires&sh=35a6b72949ae
who appears to have dropped out of elementary school, now a bottled-water tycoon. ??
And,
https://www.forbes.com/sites/segunolakoyenikan/2024/04/02/new-billionaires-2024-taylor-swift-magic-johnson-and-263-others-join-the-ranks-this-year/?sh=7d6f2243af37
“The youngest of the self-made newcomers is Japan’s Shunsaku Sagami, founder of Tokyo-based advisory firm M&A Research Institute, which employs AI to find buyers for companies. “
PT 05.22.24 at 3:52 pm
For the purposes of communicating to “Joe the plumber”, I think that it would be better to use an example of a person who is considered “exceptionally smart” rather than use the example of someone who is “self made”. The “Joes” that I encounter tend to people like Musk as “deserving” of their billions because “they are super smart”.
Or, if you prefer, the general public that I encounter is blind to the extent that very rich people started with positions of privilege. No one knows, or cares, that Bill Gates went to a fancy private high school. Etc.
Marc Brazeau 05.22.24 at 4:03 pm
It’s very hard to find a billionaire who has made it to that level sheerly through economic and social usefulness as determined by open, competitive markets. Almost invariably you will find at least one of the following conditions in their upward trajectory: inherited wealth and social capital (and this doesn’t require the death of an elder, there are lots of bigger wealth transfers between parents/grandparents and their offspring before we get to a will and probate), leveraging crony capitalism and government subsidy, leveraging monopoly and/or market power and/or regulatory arbitrage, leveraging the over-financialization of the modern economy.
The incredible leverage of the now global entertainment and internet/software industries is about the only place you’ll find people who didn’t start out at least affluent and/or in the family business and meeting at least one of the other conditions.
As an exercise a few years ago, I looked at billionaires in the Nordic countries and they were nearly all part of family dynasties or took over their dad’s business after getting a fancy business education and launching into the stratosphere. Meanwhile, the top America billionaires were more selfmadeish.
I think “Every billionaire is a policy failure.” is a more strategic framing than ‘deservingness’ or zero-sum arguments. It immediately links to the conditions I’ve listed and then the policies that might break up such concentrations of wealth and (more importantly )power.
Hunter K 05.22.24 at 4:28 pm
I think these slippery slope comments indicate how difficult it is for humans to comprehend the magnitude of billions. Literally no one reaches the big B on hard work alone. They might have reached multi-millions on hard work (and luck), but after that, the exponential acceleration required to reach billions happens through money making money and/or market manipulation (monopolization, tax avoidance, etc.).
Likewise, I find it bizarre that anyone would suggest a railroad baron as “self-made.”
Adam Hammond 05.22.24 at 4:39 pm
I prefer the framing that billionaires are an unavoidable consequence of the system that we have. If you set 500 rats on the edge of starvation through a complicated maze. Some of them will solve the maze first. If you give extra food to the first 50 that come out, they are much more likely to get through first on the next trial. Do that 10 times and you have a group of sleek smart rats that are clearly superior to the rest of the group. We even call the modern world a rat race. The problem (as the OP is suggestion) is that we have bought into the idea that capitalism is a meritocracy … And of course, the people most invested in defending this idea will be the sleek rats at the top.
Thomas P 05.22.24 at 4:57 pm
I think it might be useful to differentiate how much you own and how much you spend. Someone who founds a big company and continue to own a big share of it may become extremely rich on paper but not actually use much of that money for himself. As long as he runs it well it may very well be a net gain for society if he keeps ownership. Sure you can say no one deserves as much power as you get by owning a large company, but someone will have it. It’s not obvious that it’s better to have a CEO picked by some mix of fund managers, even if those manage pension funds and the company is indirectly owned by millions of people.
Inherited wealth is where you get the real problem.
Scott P. 05.22.24 at 5:16 pm
Nobody’s mentioned Warren Buffet, but if you asked most folks on the street, that would be the name that comes up most often.
Random commenter 05.22.24 at 5:39 pm
A key question is whether you are looking for an example that easily feeds into your arguments, or a difficult edge case to show your arguments apply against even the seemingly “most reasonable” billionaires. I find the latter more interesting, to be honest.
Theo and Karl Albrecht (Aldi founders) as mentioned above or Sam Walton seem to be cases of people who built very popular businesses from scratch (or nearly so). They had some sharp elbows, no doubt, but also true innovations on the logistics and business practices fronts that made them the low cost provider.
Jim Simons is another interesting case, because he seems likable and managed to make a fortune with a small set of employees who were not “exploited” by any rational definition. They applied very impressive technical skills to being a little more efficient and faster than everyone else in the markets, and made billions as a result.
Chris Armstrong 05.22.24 at 6:13 pm
If you accept the idea of a self-made billionaire at all, then yeah, I think J.K. Rowling is close to the pure case – it’s really not obvious what help she had, she worked really hard in pretty unfavourable circumstances, etc. But of course she is a hate figure for other reasons.
LFC 05.22.24 at 6:18 pm
Harry @15
I’m somewhat surprised that you say that Nozick rejected the idea of desert. Rawls rejected it, of course, but that’s not my recollection of Nozick. (My recollection may be wrong or I may be misreading the context of your point.) I don’t want to derail the thread so if you just want to refer me to the SEP entry, or something like that, that’s fine.
Harry 05.22.24 at 6:47 pm
JK Rowling herself thinks she had an enormous amount of help in the form of the welfare state — specifically welfare when she was a single mum and trying to learn how to write. I did mention Warren Buffet, who, himself, emphasizes the myriad ways in which circumstances, context, and other people enabled him to become rich.
https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/warren-buffett-afghanistan-ovarian-lottery-luck-inequality-higher-taxes-rich-2021-8
My family loves the “How I Built This” podcast, so occasionally subject me to it on car trips. Its very striking how much the presenter and the entrepreneurs emphasize that they are from ordinary middle class homes, and how often some family member managed to come up with an emergency loan of half a million or so dollars overnight which was needed to avoid the company going under at a nascent stage. I picked out 20 of the subjects once, and found that 17 of them went to private high schools which currently have tuition rates over $30k/year. Almost everyone who ends up in the top 0.1% started in the top 5%.
PatinIowa 05.22.24 at 7:40 pm
Sam Walton got a $20,000 personal loan from his father-in-law in 1945 to buy his first store. That’s about $350k in today’s money, only available to him because of his family connection.
So, not Walton, quite apart from trade policy that encouraged the importation of cheap stuff from China, and labour policy that allowed union busting along the way. (BTW, no one remembers Hilary Clinton saying a word about union busting when she was on the WalMart board, advocating for more women in management at the firm. I voted for her, given her opponent, but damn that fact still bothers me.)
I think what we mean by “deserve,” here is “hasn’t made an ass of themselves in public,” more than anything else. The Albrechts come to mind in this context, because apparently they became very, very hermit-like after Theo was kidnapped (money not politics) in 1971.
Fun fact: Theo tried to write the unrecovered ransom money off on his taxes as a business expense. I find myself oddly sympathetic to the idea.
nastywoman 05.22.24 at 8:26 pm
the only ‘person’ I know who doesn’t deserves the degrading and defaming insult to be called
‘just some billionaire’
is Taylor Swift –
as she made
IT
after FIRST being hailed by RED America as ‘the Aryan Godess’ and then –
for ‘betraying country’ defamed and degraded to such a degree – that hardly any other women on the internet received the amount of HATE – which drove her into hiding.
And to get out of this… hole – she thought she never would get out of – took a lot of ‘selfmadeness’ – and when we just last week were defending her against some truly evil men who had the nerve to call her ‘Satan’ and her fans the members of a ‘satanic cult’ –
there was this question on the NY Mag:
Why are you defending a Billionaire? –
the only ‘sink’ we could answer was:
BE-cause the HATERS made her become the Idol for every bullied and degraded Teenager
on this planet – and if she
NEXT –
will tell all US Swifties that we should NOT vote for the German FF Von Clownstick – she truly 2will have earning every single Dollar of this Billion!
Capisce?
engels 05.22.24 at 9:06 pm
Less political philosophy and more psychoanalysis please. Ordinary People (TM) don’t really think billionaires are deserving, it’s about identification with the aggressor.
otto 05.22.24 at 9:07 pm
Its the same in politics, if you are looking for someone without any “unearned advantages” at all, then you will rarely find them in top political leadership. But there are many with considerably fewer such advantages than others.
NickS 05.22.24 at 9:16 pm
Oldster: “Didn’t Nozick use Wilt Chamberlain for this purpose?
He was not a literal billionaire, of course, but was meant to exemplify the unlimited acquisition of wealth due to anomalous personal talent.”
It appears that LeBron James is a Billionaire.
LFC: “China has produced a number of billionaires in recent years, at least some of whom may appear to be “self-made,” but I don’t know the names offhand.”
I don’t know if she’s a Billionaire, but I remember this NYer profile of a woman who started one of China’s most popular matchmaking sites: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2012/05/14/the-love-business
engels 05.22.24 at 9:22 pm
I would like to refer the “actually billionaires are nice because they give their money away and I even got some of it” people to the recent threads on Effective Altruism.
engels 05.22.24 at 9:45 pm
J.K. Rowling is close to the pure case
I mean this if where JKR grew up:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_Cottage,_Tutshill
Indian Jones 05.22.24 at 10:08 pm
Billionaires are near 34 millionths of a percent of population and control around 3 % of total wealth. The more our debt to them (their wealth) is paid with pain and perversity, the less we should have owed them. Is there some wealth at which investments become repressive? I suspect this is a much lower net worth than one billion.
On the other hand, the “surplus value” billionaires have accumulated allows for concentration of repressive strategies. I salute you if you can demonstrate if even the best of them really don’t deserve this credit.
At what wealth do you suppose half of them aren’t deserving?
Harry 05.22.24 at 10:12 pm
Interesting, given that neither of her parents came from wealth, both were very young, and as far as I can work out their household income can’t have been more than double the median.
Still, advantaged in many ways, and as she emphasizes, nothing like the pure case, because the welfare state carried her through the hard times.
Harry 05.22.24 at 10:14 pm
LFC — I’ll cite Anarchy State and Utopia when I get to my office (where my copy is lurking). But, after reading your comment, I googled, and was staggered to see how many sources misattribute to him the view that desert should be the basis of entitlement; clearly lots of people get taught this! The text is not really very ambiguous though!
Sara Amighetti 05.22.24 at 10:26 pm
Unless you want to focus on someone that is still alive, maybe Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad could be a good case?
engels 05.22.24 at 10:33 pm
Just a normal West Country gal whose great-grandfather founded the Hawaiian national health service:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dugald_Campbell
Alex SL 05.22.24 at 10:45 pm
How to define “self-made” is an issue all by itself. I assume this is every billionaire who didn’t inherit billions, so presumably most of them?
Then there is “deserve”. As implied in the OP, there are two aspects to that.
First, nobody has contributed as much to humanity that they deserve that level of reward compared to, say, the level of reward that the average academic, medical doctor, or cleaner get for their positive contributions. It doesn’t matter how they got the billions, because sheer luck (inheritance, being in the right place at the right time, having a public craze develop around your art despite it not being better than that of thousands of other artists) and some variant of market failure (monopoly, monopsy, theft, corruption) are the only two options.
Second, and separately from that first consideration, billions of dollars in the hands of one person are dangerous to the well-being and functioning of society, as those riches confer unjustifiable degree of democratically illegitimate power and allow the owner to trample other people’s freedoms.
To discuss a charitable best-case scenario, one would therefore pick a billionaire who got their billions through luck (e.g., JK Rowling or Taylor Swift) so as to at least exclude the stench of abusive business practices. One can then focus on discussing whether these people are literally thousands of times more productive and talented than other authors or singers who end up with a few hundred thousand dollars of earnings (spoiler alert: no; just read Harry Potter next to other youth fiction, or listen to Swift’s songs in comparison to other pop songs) and how they have an undeserved, outsized influence on public opinion.
David Brown @3:
The slippery slope to “no one deserves to be a millionaire” followed by “no one deserves to have a house” is pretty nearby.
No, it isn’t. Slippery slopes do not actually exist. We aren’t marrying dogs now because gays can marry, and the USA aren’t communist now because ObamaCare was introduced. But certainly the thought that ten billion dollars are a dangerous degree of power and a reward standing in no reasonable relation to that person’s contributions to society doesn’t lead to the thought that a house is a dangerous degree of power and a reward standing in no reasonable relation to that person’s contributions to society. The idea would have been ludicrous even to a Stalinist politburo.
I have no idea who Matt Mullenweg is, but what you are saying about Mark Cuban is that he got rich by selling “something worthless”. Just read your own words again – that confirms he doesn’t deserve his degree of wealth, and no more was claimed in the OP.
all billionaires are not exploiters and monopolists.
No, some don’t deserve their billions because they just got lucky beyond others who worked just as hard as they did. That’s what “deserve” means.
This is actually quite fascinating. In our everyday lives, we all understand it instinctively. Say we work in a sales department, and two colleagues sell about the same amount of product, but one of them gets showered with praise and gets a bonus and a promotion while the other is constantly belittled, we immediately see the unfairness. But if two guys a bit further away engineer computers, and one of them becomes a billionaire by defrauding his co-founders, underpaying his suppliers, and locking his customers into a monopoly while the other engineer gets defrauded out of his reward, thousands of keyboard warriors appear to defend the former. What is going on in people’s heads so that injustice then can see in one scenario becomes invisible in another? Are they just instinctively deferential to power and wealth?
Harry 05.22.24 at 10:56 pm
So she may be from good social democratic stock. Excellent.
I suppose if you’re from Arran, Kauai might feel familiar!
China Correspondent 05.22.24 at 11:40 pm
To come back to LFC’s comment about China’s recent surge of billionaires, I think Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun is an interesting case study. He grew up quite poor, is now worth over 8b USD, and has donated over 1b USD to various organizations.
engels 05.23.24 at 1:50 am
Re the “slippery slope”
Global private wealth is around $500 trillion and the global adult population is about 6 billion, so if you shared everything equally between them everyone would have about $80 000. If that sounds like the bottom of a terrifying “slippery slope” to you, you just might not be representative of the 8 billion people on this planet, or even of a lot of people in your own rich country. (All land should be nationalised btw.)
GG 05.23.24 at 2:01 am
I’d like to see an argument that anyone deserves any level of wealth. “You didn’t build it” seems to apply equally well to everyone regardless of how much wealth they have. How do you define desert such that it sweeps up the billionaires but leaves your average family intact?
Also, Michael Dell for a billionaire example?
KT2 05.23.24 at 3:21 am
Radiohead may be a “A genuine selfmade NOT billionaire” as a counter example. “Radiohead released In Rainbows online and allowed fans to set their own price, saying this liberated them from conventional promotional formats and removed barriers to audiences.”.
See below.
Searched:
“ethical” “self made” billionaire
DDGo found NO matches
The googl found;
– reddit “How is there “no ethical way” to become a billionaire?”
– quora – “Is-it-possible-for-someone-to-become-a-billionaire-completely-ethically-No-exploitation-no-child-labor-no-blood-money-no-wage-theft”
Even students and Teen Vogue agrees…
“Billionaires Should Not Exist — Here’s Why “This op-ed argues that every billionaire really is a policy failure.
BY REBEKKA AYRES
DECEMBER 29, 2021
The Publishing Haüs
Student Voices and Student Stories from The Northwest School
“There are No Ethical Billionaires”
Josie F. ’23May 25, 2023
Talylor Swift, JK Rollings, Theo and Karl Albrecht. Creators though don’t themselves enshitify for wealth, whereas Theo and Karl Albrecht, Waltons etc to some extent do, to get to billions. Maybe these are as close as you’ll get.
Yet it takes 2 to tango.
What about us money throwers and tithe ten percenters required to ‘self make’ a billion?
Swift and Rollings rely on gobsmacking out of distribution sales aka us money throwers. So what drives people to bestow a billion on a creator? See Popes below. Does Taylor, now she has a pile, or The Beatles or the Rolling Stones release everything for ‘pay what you are able to afford’? Hmmm… Paul McCartney Net Worth – $1.2 Billion, whereas Thom Yorke of Radiohead has a mere $45m. “In Rainbows is the seventh studio album by the English rock band Radiohead. It was self-released on 10 October 2007 as a pay-what-you-want download, followed by a physical release internationally…”
Wikipedia “In Rainbows”.
And to bestow a billion in a creator how do you account for the market, banks, law, crappy policy etc??? Is a genuine selfmade billionaire ‘better’ in liberal democracies?
What about self made “ethical’ Jim Simons? He stopped making billions at some point. Probably one of the best examples of tax policy failure; “September 2021, it was announced that Simons and his colleagues would pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve the dispute, one of the biggest in IRS history.”. (Soros has a similar tale.)
“Simons was described as the “greatest investor on Wall Street,” and more specifically “the most successful hedge fund manager of all time”.[4][5][6]”.
(Simon had a lever and used it code breakung and math. His megayatch is named Archimedes.)
Wikipedia James_Harris_Simons
Popes???
Limitarianisn at Wikipedia says: “… what is always common is an examination of when it is proper, moral or ethical to interfere and intervene in the lives and freedoms of individuals, in order to benefit society as a whole.”
Self made??? Ethical??? …”interfere and intervene in the lives and freedoms of individuals, in order to benefit society as a whole.”. Hmmm.
How about tithe wealth accumulation counter examples for context. Top tithe billionaires;
Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc.
Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Roger Clarke (CEO)
Gérald Caussé (Presiding Bishop)
AUMUS$124 billion
See “List of wealthiest religious organizations”
Organization Worth
(billion USD)
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – 236.0
Sree Venkateswara Swamy Temple – 35.0
Catholic Church in Germany – 26
…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_wealthiest_religious_organizations
Seperate Catholic entries -Read: ‘Policy Failure writ large due to dogmatic capture’ – the Catholic Church is listed as seperate countries. The [seperate] Vatican you ask?… “Not available due to widespread properties globally.[17][18][19]”
Popes all the way down.
If you find examples among the rocking horse teeth, will the Jevons Paradox or Dutch Disease kick in!!!
Looking forward to results of the hunt for “A genuine selfmade billionaire”.
wetzel 05.23.24 at 3:32 am
As William Munny put it in Unforgiven, “deserve” ain’t got nothin to do with it.
Gareth Richard Samuel Wilson 05.23.24 at 3:38 am
Do you believe the Delware Nation should own its ancestral lands on the East Coast? If so, you may not approve of individual billionaires. But you do believe that 2,081 people should control trillions of dollars of wealth.
Fergus 05.23.24 at 4:45 am
LFC – Harry has promised you some proper quotes, but from my memory, Nozick’s position is not about ‘desert’, it’s about the idea that people have rights to acquire/trade and rights against their property being taken. So Wilt Chamberlain is entitled to his fortune not because he ‘deserves’ it, but because people freely gave him the money.
The distinction is a bit hard to locate in the real world, but say that someone’s fortune was just gifted to them at randomby a stranger. You can’t meaningfully say that they “deserve” it, but on Nozick’s view that is the same as an ‘earned’ fortune – it results from free transfers of legitimately acquired property.
Chris Armstrong 05.23.24 at 4:49 am
@engels I followed the link – it’s a nice photo, but it’s a 3 bedroom house, which is now worth around £400k. That’s more than the average house price in the UK (which is £300k), but below the average house price in that town (£438k), and not much above the average for the county (£374k). I’m not sure it proves much one way or another. I don’t believe in self-made billionaires – which is why I started with that ‘If…” – but if the idea is that she came from wealth, we need more evidence I think.
Liam 05.23.24 at 5:57 am
You’d have to go with names like Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Cristiano Ronaldo. For sportspeople with fortunes, the money comes from a kind of informal profit-sharing with the whole of the sport, and the marketing of commodities and advertising that surrounds it; it’s far better that someone like MJ get rich, than the money simply go to the club, sport, or owners. You can definitely argue that athletes got their head start through inheritance, but only those of actual physical inheritance of athletism, aptitude, physical characteristics and so on.
The anti-billionaire argument for this class of sportspeople is the reality that for so many athletes who are just marginally not as good, but still vastly better at being athletes than you or me or the median human, their sport (basketball, tennis, soccer, or whatever) provides no kind of living wage.
Tim Worstall 05.23.24 at 6:56 am
@37. Tutshill is Glos, yes, but not the posh part. Over the Severn but before the Wye, Chepstow – could unkindly call it “South Forest of Dean”. Mid 1970s? Rectories in far corners weren’t quite the thing back then.