The Peter Principle, and the unintended consequences of financial work motivation

You’ve probably heard of the “Peter principle”: that employees get promoted until they reach a job they are no longer good at. And in political philosophy, there is a famous dispute between (the camps of) John Rawls and Jerry Cohen about the appropriateness of people in a just society being motivated by money. Last week, reading around about why on earth we organize work life the way we do, I had a eureka moment about how these two are connected.

The Rawls-Cohen debate is about whether within the institutional framework of a just society, it is justified to use monetary incentives – and the ensuing inequalities – in labor markets (and one can add, for the sake of argument, motivation by status, which is usually intertwined with money, even though Carens had famously argued they could, theoretically, be separated). This allows for an efficient labor market allocation that can ultimately benefit the worst-off members of society, some in camp Rawls would say. It is incompatible with an ethos of justice to require a high wage for making a societally useful contribution, Cohen and others would reply (and those are, of course, not the only arguments in this debate).

Well, one argument that speaks in favor of camp Cohen is that motivation by money and status may not always be so efficient, and may have dysfunctional side effects. In 2019, Alan Benson, Danielle Li, and Kelly Shue published a study (previous free version here) about the Peter principle. Based on a huge data set of sales workers, they show that companies do indeed promote people to management roles who are good in their job as sales people, but not necessarily good managers. So far, so good, you might think – great to have a rigorous empirical confirmation of something we knew all along.

But Benson et al.’s discussion goes further. They also explore the possibility that companies are not making a mistake in promoting these people. What if, instead, companies do this because it is more important to use the carrot of promotion as a tool for incentivizing salespeople, than ending up with worse managers? In other words, while the Peter principle as such focuses on the harm done by the wrong people being promoted, this paper (following some earlier literature in economics) considers that promotions have at least two roles. They serve to select people into management positions, and they set incentives for people who want to be selected into management positions to work harder. And these two roles can pull into different directions. For if you promote people on the basis of their fit for the managerial role (say, their skills as team players), you might not send an optimal signal to those working in non-managerial roles about doing their best in their current role (say, by maximizing their volume of sales).*

What you end up, if this reasoning is correct, is an uneasy compromise between using promotions as selection tools, and using them as incentive instruments. And it is a compromise that comes at the cost of managerial quality. By simulating a counterfactual promotion in policy in which companies did not use promotions as incentives, Benson et al. come to a striking conclusion (p. 2090): “the costs of not promoting the best potential managers may be high: firms value the incentive benefits of promoting based on demonstrated job performance enough to sacrifice managerial quality by up to 30%.” Note, moreover, that “managerial quality” is here measured exclusively in financial terms – the psychological damage to the people who have to work under bad managers, and maybe even the psychological suffering of those who are bad managers and know it, are not included.

In other words, if one did not need to use promotions as incentives, one could have massively better outcomes: one could promote those to managerial roles who are actually suited for these jobs, not those who excelled most (or worked hardest) in their previous role (we might also have teams elect their leaders, but that’s another discussion). So if we lived in a Cohen-world, where people would be motivated to work hard by an ethos of justice, we could attenuate the problems caused by the Peter principle.

You might think that it’s a bit of stretch to go from a study of salespeople (!) to the possibility of non-financial work motivation. Cohen’s core example is that of a person who needs to choose between working as a surgeon, producing high value to society, and working as a gardener, which they like much better, but which is less valuable in terms of contribution. While surgeons and gardeners are both easy examples in terms of social contribution, I don’t know whether salespeople would even exist in the just society that Cohen imagines.

But what kinds of jobs should indeed exist in a just society, and to what extent is it justifiable to incentive people by money, and for what reason? If a job carries high wages, that can have different effects: it can attract more people to that line of work, and it can motivate those who want such a job to work harder (whether people continue to work hard once promoted is another question). But as the Peter principle shows, it can then also lead to misallocation of workers into management jobs, reducing overall value production. And financial motivation can, arguably, also lead to a hollowing out of other forms of work motivation – to the best of my knowledge, psychological research provides a lot of evidence that other motivations are more crucial for good work (see this overview book, for example) and that motivation crowding out is real. Moreover, in many jobs, measuring achievement precisely is very difficult, and leads to distorting incentives and “tyranny of metrics” problems (that’s one of the reasons for why Benson et al. studied salespeople, where measurement is more straightforward than in most jobs).

But of course, criticizing financial incentives doesn’t answer the question of what could be a better strategy for motivating people to move into socially necessary jobs and to do good work. Two candidates that one sees in many historical examples of less monetarized societies – pyhsical force and social pressure – have often had far worse results. Cohen’s ideal of voluntary contribution is beautiful, but I am unsure whether it can work for “bad work”: work that offers few opportunities for personal fulfilment or social recognition, and puts high burdens on people’s physical and psychological well-being. One might want to proposal radical changes here, such as redistributing such work across all members of society. But short of that, better pay for such work seems an urgent requirement of justice (and Cohen can agree with that insofar as such jobs come with “special burdens”). It would not only be more just towards those doing that work (not because they are positively motivated, but because they lack alternatives), but also create incentives for employers to reduce such work (which would be more expensive for them to hire) to what’s really necessary, or to try to improve it through a different organization of work.

When thinking about better alternatives, however, we need a fair basis of comparison. Therefore, we need to be aware of the costs – in financial terms, let alone in psychological terms – that the reliance on financial incentives for work motivation has. The Peter Principle is probably just one of many problems to consider.

* Benson et al. also discuss a number of other side constraints, e.g. the difficulties of incentivizing people simply by paying out bonuses, which can clash with inequity aversion, or the question of which criteria for promotion can be measured easily and which can create perceptions of nepotism, etc.