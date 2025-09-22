The care economy, or radical economic growth?

I’m in the midst of doing research, teaching, and outreach activities on a set of questions around economic growth and its relationship to what we value. My research team has Tim Jackson visiting tomorrow, who will give a talk on postgrowth economics and also talk a bit about his new book, The Care Economy. The main claim of that book is that the economy should not be about welfare understood as GDP per capital, with the corresponding economic policy goal being economic growth. Rather, the economy should be about people’s health (using the WHO definition, which I interpret as ‘well-being’), and hence economic policy should be about what we do to preserve and improve our health, which is care – care for ourselves, for others, for the planet including its ecosystems that allows us to live well.

Now, contrast this with the first “mission” taken from the election manifesto of the Dutch VVD, which is the Dutch right-wing party, which sees itself as the defender of classical liberal values, democracy, rule of law and so forth. (note aside: many critical commentators see the VVD increasingly as a populist extreme-right party, but I won’t look into that yawning gap now).

The first mission of the VVD is: Radical Economic Growth.

Here’s what they write about it (translated from Dutch, obviously):

“It is time for radical economic growth. Not only to keep up in a rapidly changing world, but also because growth is simply [or perhaps:’intrinsically’] good. Growth is linked to virtually everything that makes life beautiful/worth living: opportunities to make something of your life, and the freedom to shape your life the way you want. With a good income, a strong democracy and a longer and healthier life. Growth also enables us to provide good healthcare, education and a social safety net for when things go wrong. Growth is also essential for investments in sustainability. We choose growth by standing up for entrepreneurs. Stimulating growth involves big choices and small measures. It implies making ourselves more independent from China and promoting free trade, but it also implies that low taxes for entrepreneurs will always be our goal. We trust entrepreneurs, so we are cutting back on paperwork. We also stand for stable/predictable government policies, so that entrepreneurs can make the right decisions by planning ahead. And we keep public finances in balance, partly to prevent us from passing the bill on to the next generation of entrepreneurs. By keeping the government small, we give space to the free market. The free market that, throughout history, has always known better than the government.”

In its election manifesto, the VVD does not mention the words ‘degrowth’ or ‘postgrowth’. Yet in a video-clip that was shared on social media, they are clear about how they understand degrowth: as a shrinking of the economic pie, which will lead to “decay, destruction, and an empty purse.” Economic growth is seen as necessary for all the things that matter, including staying healthy and living long lives.

This is not surprising, since it is coming from a hyperneoliberal party that believes entrepreneurs are the key creators of welfare, and thus their interests should always take precedence, including by lowering their tax burdens. Yet what I find deeply saddening is that they don’t take their opponents seriously. Degrowth, or postgrowth, is not just shrinking the economic pie. It is a deliberate and planned shrinking of those sectors of consumption and production that prevent us from staying within planetary boundaries; it starts from seeing the planet as the only place where human beings can live good lives, and thus the planetary conditions for such life need to be restored and protected; and it starts from asking what matters in life, which is meeting our basic needs, wellbeing, or health. As Jackson explains clearly in his book, the latter two are concepts that require balance, rather than endless growth.

Tim Jackson also makes a strong case in his book that the profit-seeking nature of the food-industry (read this article if you don’t know) lowers our health, our wellbeing, and the number of healthy years we can live. So the assumption that neoliberal pro-market defenders make, that we need growth and less regulation to be able to lead good, healthier lives, is disputed. Sure, we need markets, but markets of healthy foods, and we have no evidence that such markets are best created around the goals of profit or growth, and with less governmental regulation (which is another thing the VVD wants).

Tim Jackson became famous with his 2010 book Prosperity without Growth, which has been a foundational voice in the debate on how to revise our economy to also meet goals of ecological sustainability. I am not expecting our extreme-right parties to take note of such knowledge; they exist only to wreak havoc, transfer money to their overlords, and, most of all, work towards gaining absolute power. But I do expect any political party that wants to be taken seriously by reasonable citizens to engage with this -by now massive- literature on green alternatives for neoliberal capitalism, rather than presenting us a program that looks like neoliberal capitalism on steroids. We’ve had that for decades – and it doesn’t give us what we need.

And then there is the distributive question that the VVD is ignoring. They are suggesting that all citizens will benefit from economic growth. But if you are simultaneously lowering benefits for those on welfare – which includes an increasing share of our disabled fellow citizens – then please explain to me how this prioritisation of entrepreneurs and economic growth will benefit those who are vulnerable. I am suspecting that in the world of the VVD and other neoliberals being poor and vulnerable is a voluntary choice, as they are imagining all welfare recipients as people who are able but not willing to work. Two months ago, I asked on LinkedIn the MP from the VVD who is responsible for benefits and social security how he sees this, but got no response.