Runciman’s Rawls

I’m not a Rawlsian, though I would admit to certain affinities, and, indeed, I’ve used the device associated with Rawls (though not invented by him) of the veil of ignorance in my own work. But when I disagree with Rawls, I hope I at least take the trouble to get him right. Sadly, one can’t say the same of the former Cambridge academic, political theorist and professional podcaster David Runciman. To be fair to him, Runciman’s podcasts are usually informative and entertaining and I’ve discovered things through them that I wouldn’t otherwise have come across. He also often has some really good guests. That’s usually enough to make up for the annoying tics that litter his output, most notably his habit of telling us that “X was rather like Y, but also the complete opposite of Y”, as a way of introducing some thinker or other.
My patience has been somewhat tested, though, by his latest series on What is Wrong with Political Philosophy?, a series of conversations with the King’s London political theorist and historian of political thought Paul Sagar on Aristotle, Adam Smith, Max Weber, Bernard Williams and Judith Shklar (I’ve not yet listened to the one dealing with the last two). Now I don’t have much complaint about the positive exposition of these figures by Runciman and Sagar, and that’s a useful public service. Nor do I much mind, even though I disagree, with their view that political philosophy ought to be about something like giving useful guidance to those engaged in politics. But this view, and its associated claim that politicians need to draw more on history and psychology to develop their practical wisdom is set up via an opposition to a caricature of normative political philosophy.
The substance of this caricature is that political philosophy as practised in the academy and particularly by its dominant figure John Rawls essentially consists of the application to politics of a moral standard that is external to it and that this is a hopeless venture and recipe for conflict and civil war because people disagree about morality. The misrepresentation is so blatant that I wonder whether Runciman has ever read Rawls carefully at all, or just finds it convenient, for the sake of a good chat and to produce a foil for his own polemic, to hold up some sort of mythical “Rawls”, an invention of Cambridge political theory. You just wouldn’t guess from anything he says that John Rawls put the fact of moral disagreement at the centre of his political philosophy, nor that he took liberalism to be, historically, a response to the disastrous blood-letting of the 17th century where people did, indeed, attempt to impose their moral vision on one another by violence. Even if we focus narrowly on justice and leave Rawls’s view about legitimacy to one side, the view that Rawls applies and external ethical standard to politics just doesn’t fit with the fact that he’s in the business of developing normative principles that are proper to a context where people no longer co-ordinate their actions face-to-face according to shared morals but rather via institutions that mediate their often anonymous co-operation at a vast scale: i.e. a world of politics, law, and markets.
At the same time, Runciman and Sagar are content to talk about “democracy”, as a label for the institutions that we’ve had recently in many successful countries, which they take to be a successful model for the pragmatic containment of disagreement. Well those institutions are the very ones that Rawls is trying to think through. One possible rejoinder, I suppose, is to say that they accept (though they don’t say so) that Rawls is theorising under conditions where we have moral disagreement but their focus is on the value of “justice” specifically, which Rawls wants to impose, so the complaint goes through. But I don’t think this move works at all because “justice” doesn’t function for Rawls as a pre-institutional value in this way but is rather a property of the system of co-operation as a whole. It is just weird to spend time, as they do, telling us that Aristotle used the term “democracy” quite differently from the way they do when labelling our existing institutions, but then to reference Aristotle as a critic of the idea that “justice” could be the central political value without asking whether Aristotle and Rawls use the term quite differently to one another. (It is, of course, a key point in GA Cohen’s critique of Rawls that Rawls gives the name “justice” to what are merely rules of regulation.)
When Runciman and Sagar come to draw on modern political examples, one person they complain about is Keir Starmer, whom they suggest appears to have no beliefs at all. I’m not going to disagree with them about that, but it does rather raise the question of what beliefs Starmer ought to have. As far as I can see Labour in power has been happy to backslide on those commitments that fall under Rawls’s rubric of the basic liberties, while attempting to pursue a policy of economic growth that continues to be intensely relaxed (as Peter Mandelson used to say) about inequality as such. Without firm normative beliefs, Labour drifts around rudderless, while the people who voted for it defect to other parties in disappointment and disgust. I can’t be sure things would have gone better if they’d been more Rawlsian, as they might have been under Ed Miliband, but at least there would be some sense of their moral compass giving them direction. Now one can’t expect that Conservative politicians would endorse the more redistibutive elements of Rawlsian justice but we’ve seen them also weaken commitments to basic liberties and the rule of law in recent years and it is hard not to think that a firmer commitment to the shared ground-rules that underpin democratic politics would also have served us better. That’s hardly a moralistic imposition of ethical principles that come from outside the political system but rather an insistence that everyone recognize the principles that make peaceful political contestation possible.
Murali 02.13.26 at 2:14 pm
There’s always the liberal democrats. They seem consistently principled, but perhaps only because they’re never in power.
Michael Kates 02.13.26 at 4:03 pm
Very interesting post! I was intrigued by your opening claim that even though the veil of ignorance is associated with Rawls, it wasn’t invented by him. Who did invent it then?
engels 02.13.26 at 6:17 pm
Runciman’s podcasts are usually informative and entertaining… That’s usually enough to make up for the annoying tics
I trust he doesn’t end each episode by saying “my name’s David Runciman and we’ve been Talking Politics,” anymore.
Chris Bertram 02.13.26 at 6:31 pm
@Michael Kates, Harsanyi, I believe.
Old Mole 02.13.26 at 6:59 pm
Joseph Heath has just posted an interesting essay on this topic:. See https://dailynous.com/2026/02/11/a-brief-appreciation-of-rawls/
Paul Sagar 02.13.26 at 7:55 pm
Yes, Chris, I’m just too thick to understand Rawls. It’s definitely me that’s getting it wrong, can’t think outside my narrow paradigm indoctrinated into me as a graduate student.
Yes, definitely me that’s wrong.
If only there was a meme for this kind of thing.
ES 02.13.26 at 8:19 pm
How are those provisional fixed points holding up?
Michael Kates 02.14.26 at 12:12 am
Thanks, Chris! Totally forgot about that.
Simon 02.14.26 at 2:58 am
Regarding who came up with the veil of ignorance, interesting you think it was Harsanyi. I thought he took the idea of of the impartial spectator from Adam Smith and then later wrote that the impartial spectator was very similar to people behind the veil of ignorance. So, Rawls was first unless we say something like it was suggested by Smith?
JPL 02.14.26 at 6:19 am
“The substance of this caricature is that political philosophy as practised in the academy and particularly by its dominant figure John Rawls essentially consists of the application to politics of a moral standard that is external to it and that this is a hopeless venture and recipe for conflict and civil war because people disagree about morality.”
“That’s hardly a moralistic imposition of ethical principles that come from outside the political system but rather an insistence that everyone recognize the principles that make peaceful political contestation possible.”
I think what I would say is that the problem with the caricature is that the role of political philosophy is framed using the terms ‘moral standard’ and ‘morality’. When it comes to thinking about a possible theory of governance, it seems to me to be necessary to distinguish between the problem areas of morality and ethics. Morality would seem to be something best studied by fields like anthropology and social psychology, since morality is usually considered to include values determined by the cultural history of a community, which may or may not be widely accepted in other communities, among other non-ideal considerations. Ethics, at least as I like to use the term, is about ideal principles that actually govern communities, and have an objectivity similar to logico-mathematical principles or physical laws, the ones that actually determine the causal structure of the world, like symmetry principles, which it is the aim of science to discover and understand. I say “actually govern communities” in the sense that, insofar as certain ideal principles are, often only intuitively, put in practice, things work out, while insofar as they are violated, things don’t work out, and then people notice. This kind of thing seems to be the proper business of philosophy. For ethics, principles of equivalence and reciprocity, for example, would be important. These ideal principles can be discovered, for example, by looking at the norms governing and making possible the production of meaning by speech communities. The Kantian question would be, how is the world, as an intentional object and a troublesome puzzle, understood by the linguistic system of the language used by the speech community that uses the language to describe or make sense of it? What are the principles that allow this to succeed?
I don’t know much about John Rawls, but I think he at least made the distinction between the theoretical pursuit of an understanding of ideal principles, and the grappling with problems that involve the practical coordination of the interests of communities that include people from different cultural traditions, and that the development of the latter should be based on a good understanding of the former. And that’s why I quoted your final sentence, since it seems to recognize something like what I’ve just tried to express. Disagreements and arguments in a discussion of ethics should be different from disagreements and arguments about what people consider the proper morality, and the latter can proceed effectively only when there is a measure of agreement about a foundation in the former. The problem with Trump’s Satanist reign of error is that we seem to have lost a shared sense of ideals held in common in this community, and we worry about how to get this back.
Chris Bertram 02.14.26 at 9:51 am
@Paul “Yes, Chris, I’m just too thick to understand Rawls.”
I said nothing of the kind. IMO Rawls was seriously misrepresented in your conversations with Runciman, that does not imply a judgement on your capacity to understand him.
J-D 02.14.26 at 12:03 pm
Doesn’t this suggestion conceal a normative presumption against conflict and civil war?
Doesn’t this suggestion conceal a normative presumption against blood-letting and violence?
blockquote>… they take to be a successful model for the pragmatic containment of disagreement.
blockquote>Doesn’t this suggestion conceal a normative presumption in favour of the containment of disagreement?
Doesn’t this suggestion conceal a normative presumption in favour of having beliefs?
Doesn’t this suggestion conceal a normative presumption against rudderless drift?
Doesn’t this suggestion conceal a normative presumption in favour of peaceful political contestation?
I raise these points not in order to quarrel with the normative presumptions I think I have detected, but as examples of what seems to me to be an obscurantist practice I think I have encountered before, a practice of concealing normative presumptions under other disguises so as to deny that any normative presumptions are being made, a display of a spurious ‘objectivity’ or ‘realism’, and a practice against which I have a normative presumption of my own, one I am not attempting to conceal but rather am explicitly avowing.
J, not that one 02.14.26 at 2:46 pm
I’ve yet to see a discussion of “institutions” and so on they didn’t presuppose the normal situation in even a large society is for everyone to share something like a worldview, that in fact people do share one right now that they could access if they tried, and that in fact people used to share but don’t anymore and have to be reminded of, perhaps quite forcefully but at least with strong words. I’ve yet to see a discussion of “pluralism” that didn’t amount to either little museum-communities dotted across the landscape, caste-like systems, or large ungoverned regions.
I imagine my own belief that the desire to make this real is giving us Trump is not shared by everyone.
If I understand him correctly Larmore (who taught my Intro Phil class lo these many years ago) argues Political Liberalism is a pluralistic correction to ToJ but isn’t fully successful in doing that.
Tm 02.14.26 at 5:30 pm
“The substance of this caricature is that political philosophy … essentially consists of the application to politics of a moral standard that is external to it and that this is a hopeless venture and recipe for conflict and civil war because people disagree about morality.”
Out of curiosity, what do Runciman and Sagar (who has entered the forum with a very constructive and convincing contribution at 6) think is a moral standard internal to politics, if any exists? This sounds to me like a version of the socalled “realistic” paradigm that politics is nothing other than the naked exercise of power and to expect otherwise is foolish. It seems to me however that the politically powerful have almost always claimed to act in accordance with some kind of political morality, even when they didn’t. It was generally seen as essential to the lgitimacy of political power to be seen to accord with the moral values of the community. I think this is relevant.
G. Branden Robinson 02.14.26 at 6:43 pm
“…it is hard to think that a firmer commitment to the shared ground-rules that underpin democratic politics would also have served us better.”
Should there not be a “not” after “hard” in the OP?
LFC 02.14.26 at 7:17 pm
From the OP:
I think Chris is right that this is a completely inaccurate caricature. One of Rawls’s arguments in ToJ is that the large majority of human beings have a “sense of justice,” which does not mean that they all start off agreeing about the meaning of justice but rather that they usually “acquire a skill in judging things to be just and unjust , and in supporting those judgments by reasons” (p. 46, 1st ed.), and that they “ordinarily have some desire to act in accord with” those judgments. At the same time, however, a “correct account of moral capacities will certainly involve principles…which go much beyond the norms and standards cited in everyday life….” (47)
Though he doesn’t put things exactly this way, Rawls can be read as arguing that these more complicated principles are implicit in the everyday sense of justice and emerge from it, once a person with this everyday sense of justice has had a chance to consider and weigh and reflect on “various proposed conceptions” of justice. (48)
Even if this argument is wrong and it is not likely that a kind of agreement on what Rawls later called a political conception of justice can be arrived at, the argument does not apply a moral standard that is external to politics. Rather, partly because the principles of justice he proposes are seen as being connected (though not identical) to the everyday sense of justice, those principles are better thought of as being very much connected to, hence “internal” to, politics. The principles are not imposed on politics from outside of politics, but rather are rooted in, and offer an answer to, the political question of how, in Rawls’s words, “the benefits and burdens of social co-operation” should be distributed.
engels 02.14.26 at 9:15 pm
Labour in power has been happy to backslide on those commitments that fall under Rawls’s rubric of the basic liberties, while attempting to pursue a policy of economic growth that continues to be intensely relaxed (as Peter Mandelson used to say) about inequality as such.
Methinks the infamous Mandelson line “I’m intensely relaxed about people getting filthy rich as long as they pay their taxes” is actually rather similar in sentiment to the Difference Principle (tl;dr “be intensely relaxed about people getting filthy rich as long as it benefits the least advantaged”).
engels 02.14.26 at 9:47 pm
Btw whatever you think of Rawls he surely deserves credit for being a star academic at Harvard who wasn’t friends with Jeffrey Epstein.
steven t johnson 02.15.26 at 1:27 am
“…the disastrous blood-letting of the 17th century where people did, indeed, attempt to impose their moral vision on one another by violence.” It is a little disconcerting to see the Thirty Years’ War reduced to a struggle of ideals. It may be that this is instead a reference to the English Civil War condemning it as a (Puritan) Revolution, resonating especially with admirers of the Glorious Revolution? I am also perplexed about Louis XIV’s moral vision.
Jdop 02.15.26 at 2:06 am
Rawls’s commitment to reasonable pluralism (the view that rational agents disagree over the good life) is a founding tenet of post-Rawls political philosophy. In fact, you might even characterize pre-Rawls political philosophy as just that, attempts to apply a moral standard (like Utilitarianism) to institutions.
You see this commitment in his students, and I wish we had more of it stateside.
John Q 02.15.26 at 9:08 am
Murali @1 “There’s always the liberal democrats. They seem consistently principled, but perhaps only because they’re never in power.”
Assuming you mean the Liberal Democrats, their inglorious period in coalition with Cameron is a good demonstration of the second part. But their position on Brexit has been consistently unprincipled AFAICT, having supported a referendum, then revocation without a referendum (while refusing to support Corbyn), then waffling
Chris Bertram 02.15.26 at 9:20 am
@G. Branden Robinson Correct, and thank you. I’ve edited accordingly.