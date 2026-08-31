Teaching pluralizing political philosophy

A couple of years ago, I edited a volume on pluralizing political philosophy, in particular in relation to economic and ecological inequalities. It was put together under the Covid-pandemic, so we had to swap the authors-conference for online meetings, with the authors spread out from China to Argentina. Sometimes the people in the most unfavorable timezones joined us literally in the middle of the night. I have always been very grateful to the contributors for running the extra mile under those circumstances, and some of the contributors gave the book what I am suspecting have been their darlings – papers on which they either had been working for a long time, or else papers that contained really original ideas. The book also includes a separate part with discussions of the main papers.

Against that background, I felt a little sad that (to the extent that I have been able to find out) the book hasn’t been picked up much. The first and so far only book review (in the Erasmus Journal of Economics and Philosophy) came out last week. But now one of the contributors, Krushil Watene, wrote to say that she has been teaching a course on the book, which is wonderful. If her students read this, they are very welcome to let us know their comments and impressions of the various chapters, including whether they think the book works for teaching (my assumption has been that it should be really useful for teaching, since it basically has all these different perspectives and arguments on why to pluralize political philosophy and how to do so, also if one is still on square one. But, as always, the proof of the pudding is in the eating.) And the book can still be downloaded for free.