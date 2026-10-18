Sunday photoblogging: Ashton Avenue Bridge, Bristol

by Chris Bertram on October 18, 2026

Ashton Avenbue Bridge

{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }

1

Alan White 10.18.26 at 2:48 pm

Beautiful perspective!

2

engels 10.18.26 at 6:29 pm

Great picture.

The bridge really needs a specific lane designated for cycling though.

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