Sunday photoblogging: Ashton Avenue Bridge, Bristol

by Chris Bertram on October 18, 2026
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Alan White 10.18.26 at 2:48 pm
Beautiful perspective!
engels 10.18.26 at 6:29 pm
Great picture.
The bridge really needs a specific lane designated for cycling though.
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{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Alan White 10.18.26 at 2:48 pm
Beautiful perspective!
engels 10.18.26 at 6:29 pm
Great picture.
The bridge really needs a specific lane designated for cycling though.