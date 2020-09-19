The Supreme Court and Normcore

After Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, we are going to see more debate over the norms on judicial nominations and whether they should be observed. The so-called “McConnell rule” – that the Senate should block Supreme Court nominations in the last year of their term to allow the people their say – is giving way to an equally fanciful McConnell exception stipulating that the rule only applies when Senate and President belong to different parties. So the question then emerges of how the Democrats should respond, if McConnell and Trump manage to get a Supreme Court nomination through, perhaps in the Senate’s lame duck session. Should they accept this or should they push back, perhaps through adding another two seats to the Court, something which is allowed under the Constitution, but that pushes back against long standing norms?

The most prominent recent book on the topic, Steven Levitsky and Dan Ziblatt’s How Democracies Die, might reasonably be read to suggest that the Democrats shouldn’t pack the courts, since it would further weaken US democracy. They argue that norms are an important bulwark of democracy (p.101).

Democracies do have written rules (constitutions) and referees (the courts). But these work best, and survive longest, in countries where written constitutions are reinforced by their own unwritten rules of the game. These rules or norms serve as the soft guardrails of democracy, preventing day-to-day political competition from devolving into a no-holds-barred conflict.

Furthermore, Levitsky and Ziblatt discuss at length the last effort to expand the Court, when FDR pushed back against a Supreme Court that seemed determined to declare key elements of the New Deal unconstitutional. In their argument, this was a dangerous moment for US democracy.

The president’s motivation was, perhaps, understandable—he sought a more secure legal basis to achieve the goals of the New Deal. Had it passed, however, it would have set a dangerous precedent. The Court would have become hyperpoliticized, its membership, size, and selection rules open to constant manipulation, not unlike Argentina under Perón or Venezuela under Chávez.

There is an important logic to their argument – but it’s an incomplete one. Their account of Roosevelt’s Supreme Court plans (p.132) can be read to provide a different lesson.

It is worth noting that the Supreme Court itself played a major role in defeating Roosevelt’s plan. In a move that has been described as a “masterly retreat” to preserve the Supreme Court’s integrity, the previously anti–New Deal Court quickly reversed itself on a series of decisions. In spring 1937, the Court ruled in quick succession in favor of several pieces of New Deal legislation, including the National Labor Relations Act and Roosevelt’s Social Security legislation. With the New Deal program on more secure constitutional ground, liberal Democrats in Congress could more easily oppose the president’s Court plan. In July 1937, it died in the Senate. The president, at the peak of his popularity and power, strained against the limits of his constitutional authority and was blocked. Never again would an American president try to pack the Supreme Court.

The obvious point here is that Roosevelt’s threat was the reason why the Court backed down. If Roosevelt had not made it clear that he was willing to upset the game, by packing the Court, the Court would have had no reason to back down on judgments and precedents that systematically limited the scope of democratic politics. One norm that had been pretty systematically trashed – judicial respect for what citizens and their democratically elected representatives actually wanted – was only preserved through Roosevelt’s credible threat to upset another norm.

This seems to me to identify the major internal weakness of the “normcore” approach to analysis that Levitsky and Ziblatt have become associated with. This approach tends to treat norms as worth respecting in and of themselves, on the argument that such norms are what prevent politics from breaking down entirely. This is not an obviously wrong argument, especially in a polity like the U.S., where a two centuries old constitution has been jury-rigged by norms into something that might, just about, manage a modern polity without sinking.

But the problem is that norms are institutions (more precisely, they are informal institutions that are not supported by formal external punishments but by the expectations of the actors that adhere to them) and institutions do not exist in a vacuum. In game theoretic terms, norm maintenance depends on actors’ expectations about “what is off the equilibrium path.” In more practical language, norm maintenance requires not just that political actors worry about the chaos that will ensue if the norms stop working. It also relies on the fear of punishment – that if one side deviates from the political bargain implicit in the norm, the other side will retaliate, likely by breaking the norm in future situations in ways that are to their own particular advantage.

What this means, pretty straightforwardly, is that norms don’t just rely on the willingness of the relevant actors to adhere to them. They also rely on the willingness of actors to violate them under the right circumstances. If one side violates, then the other side has to be prepared to punish. If one side threatens a violation, then the other side has to threaten in turn, to make it clear that deviating from the norm will be costly. A norm governing relations between two opposing sides, where one side acts strategically (to exploit opportunities) and the other naively (always to support the norm) can’t be sustained.

The Levitsky and Ziblatt logic suggests that democratic breakdown is a process of unraveling, whereby tit for tat dynamics lead to accelerating norm breakdown and the breakdown of ordinary politics. That is indeed a plausible dynamic, and one can tell a story of judicial confirmations in which Republican move and Democratic countermove have led to increasingly brutal power politics.

But as the game theory suggests, tit for tat may play a crucial role in norm maintenance as well as norm breakdown. Without a willingness to punish, we end up in the McConnell equilibrium, where one side concocts ever more extravagantly contrived normative justifications for doing what it wants to do, while the other issues grave statements deploring the breakdown of civilty. That is not precisely a recipe for norm maintenance either, unless by “norm maintenance” you mean a mere preservation of outward forms and decorum – something far feebler than either Levitsky or Ziblatt advocate as I understand them.

The logic of argument I outline here isn’t the only argument against normcore – there are radical democratic critiques too, which would point to how the irruption of democracy usually involves norm flouting rather than adherence. Levitsky and Ziblatt acknowledge that norms have often resulted in the silencing of powerless populations such as African Americans, and indeed analyse how norms of mutual restraint emerged from the abandonment of the project to reconstruct the American South along more egalitarian lines.

Those are external criticisms. The one I’ve outlined is an internal one. If (1) you take Levitsky and Ziblatt’s account of the benefits of norms in avoiding chaos and political breakdown seriously, and (a different question) (2) you also believe that the tradeoffs are acceptable, then (3) you still need to think about how norms actually work. If norms rest – as surely they must – in part on implied threats of what will happen if the other side stops adhering to them, then the best strategy for preserving norms will often not be to commit to adhere to them unconditionally. Instead, the best strategy to preserve norms may be to make it clear that your adherence to the norms are conditional, that you will retaliate if the other side deviates from the norms, and to actively and vigorously retaliate against the other side if they do deviate, delivering on your threats. That’s the lesson that I think FDR has for normcore, even if it isn’t the lesson that Levitsky and Ziblatt emphasize in their book (which in all fairness is a general book for a popular audience; I’d be surprised if Levitsky and Ziblatt don’t have some idea of this critique, and they may have a counterargument to it).