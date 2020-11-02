US Elections open thread

Just about 24 hours until results start coming in. As was said when the same two sides (with different names) faced off in Kansas more than 150 years ago, may victory go to the side which is stronger in numbers, as it is in right.
by John Quiggin on November 2, 2020
nastywoman 11.02.20 at 10:26 pm
HOPE!
from US – to y’all:
Lee A. Arnold 11.02.20 at 11:46 pm
It looks like Biden may get as many as 12 million more popular votes than Trump. If Trump manages to win the Electoral College, the viability of the Electoral College will finally become a widespread, durable public issue.
J-D 11.03.20 at 12:15 am
Just so; but also, may it happen with less blood shed than in Kansas at that time.
As I mentioned on your blog, another country which has an election within the week is Burma/Myanmar. Of course that’s less important for the people of the world than the US election, but it’s still probably a more important event for the people of Burma. I think Burma can also serve at this juncture as a salutary reminder of two things: one, that bad as things are in the US, they could be worse; two, that they could get worse.
craig fritch 11.03.20 at 1:43 am
I am in Canada. But have voted & watch with bated breath. Yes, Hope.
Hidari 11.03.20 at 6:27 am
Predictions:
Biden will win (it’s now essentially impossible for Trump to win, unless something unprecedented happens in the next 24 hours).
Probably (who knows? But probably) it will be a clear victory for Biden, so there will be no Bush type ‘supreme court’ shenanigans.
There will be no major civil unrest (let alone ‘civil war’). A few idiots might wave guns about in staged events which go viral on Twitter, but that’s it.
Trump will not ‘fail to leave office’.
Trump will not declare himself to be a dictator, or a Russian Manchurian candidate, or whatever else has been predicted by deeply silly academics and journalists with too much time on their hands.
The Democrats will take Congress, possibly even the Senate (although that is unlikely…more likely nearly take it but not quite).
After the election, things will continue pretty much as they were before. It’s kind of in Trump’s and the Republican’s interests now to badly mismanage things (I mean even more than they have done so up until now) so that Biden faces a deeply problematic situation when he comes into power, so fasten your seat belts until January.
In the new year….things will continue pretty much as before. Biden will probably be slightly better than Trump on the domestic economy, probably (if anything) slightly worse on foreign policy in terms of actions (although not in terms of treaties and diplomacy more generally). Probably slightly better on environmental issues. He won’t magically solve the covid-19 problem because the US’ mismanagement of that problem has a lot to do with the US’ private health care system, and the destruction (begun by Reagan) of the public sphere, so that train is going to keep on rumbling down the track for the next 2,3, maybe even 4 or 5 years.
Anyone who deviates from the new neoconservative/neoliberal consensus will be smeared as a Russian/Chinese agent, and most ‘liberals’ will go along with that. The pivot to China will continue, preparatory to the inevitable war or wars, which (here’s hoping!) won’t actually break out for another 20/30 years or so.
And that’s it. Not a particularly consequential election, nor an interesting one. It never looked for one second as if Trump might win, and the most astounding thing about this election and the run up to the election is how dull it’s been.
nastywoman 11.03.20 at 8:33 am
Predictions
and picking up where @five left US –
After the election, things will completely change and Biden faces a deeply problematic situation when he comes into power, so fasten your seat belts until January.
As Biden will have to convince my fellow Americans to believe in Science and wearing masks.
AND most important to believe in Climate Change.
BUT at least he will – right away – rejoin the Paris accord and the so called ”civilised advanced democracies” of this world.
AND right away stop the stupidity of ”the wall”
AND get the US unemployed their 600$ per week back.
(if hopefully the Senate also will have turned democratic)
AND then there is this this ”thing” about Racism – where I -(and my mixed – race friends) can return to our homeland because my fellow Americans won’t have this role model of a Racist Right Winger anymore – who made Racism so… so… am I allowed to say – fashionable?
And that’s not only it – as a famous German Philosopher (ME) would say:
”The Dark and Evil Times Are Over”.
As it was the utmost consequential election in ALL of our Lives – and WE ALL knew it – and voted like our Lives depended on it!
nastywoman 11.03.20 at 8:37 am
”The Dark and Evil Times Are Over”.
and I nearly forgot we defeated THE STUPID with ”Germangate”:
John Quiggin 11.03.20 at 8:53 am
@Hidari Taking environmental issues as an example, do you mean that Biden will fail to deliver on his stated policies, or that those policies are only slightly better than Trump’s ?
Alex SL 11.03.20 at 9:12 am
Lee A. Arnold,
With the usual caveat IANAU (I am not a US-American), I really don’t see where you are coming from there. Even a cursory examination of what Republican politicians say and what their supporters write on social media demonstrates that one half of the US considers the fact that a minority of the population regularly gets to determine the president and the composition of the senate as a desirable feature of the system. Item one, the usual maps colouring counties by their political leanings followed by the conclusion that those tiny blue specks (which contain >60% of the population) shouldn’t “dominate” the majority of the country (i.e. mostly empty space). Item two, “we are a republic, not a democracy”, as usually entirely unencumbered by any understanding of what the word republic means.
I have no idea what will happen except that I strongly doubt Trump will win comfortably. I expect that one of two possible scenarios will unfold. Either Biden will win so comfortably that Trump has to concede. Or the result on election day will be narrow or a slight Trump lead, as voters coming in on election day lean R and many D’s have already voted early by mail. This then followed by Republican attempts to shut down counting of the mail ballots in any state where they think they can get away with it and Democratic leadership too timid to do anything beyond appealing to judges chosen by Trump for just that eventuality.
More generally, and this thought is certainly not original to me, I am afraid that the best that can be hoped for is a respite for two to four years while things return to supposedly ‘normal’ (meaning Democrats governing as what would be an economically and foreign-politically conservative party in Europe against Republican scorched earth obstruction) and none of the structural deficiencies of the US system are reformed – Senate, electoral college, massively politicised judiciary, money-driven election campaigns, gerrymandering in the absence of independent electoral commissions, arbitrary purges of voter lists, arbitrary closure of polling places, arbitrary ID requirements without making it easy to get ID, etc., and that is not even mentioning real problems such as global heating or economic inequality.
And in four or eight years there might be another Republican president who thinks Democrats should never be allowed to win any election but who is more competent than the present one, and that would then be that.
bad Jim 11.03.20 at 9:30 am
Most of us can easily distinguish chicken salad from chickenshit.
John Quiggin 11.03.20 at 9:47 am
@J-D “Just so; but also, may it happen with less blood shed than in Kansas at that time”
Too late for that.
Deaths in Bleeding Kansas (according to Wikipedia) 200. Deaths due to rightwing terrorism in US in last decade, over 300 https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-far-right-extremism-terror-attack-white-supremacy-death-toll-a9364096.html
Doug 11.03.20 at 10:28 am
Dixville Notch, the first US locality to report official results, has said that all five of its voters chose Joe Biden. This is the first sweep since 1960. In 2016 the township had more voters: four chose Hillary Clinton, two Donald Trump, one Gary Johnson, and one wrote in Mitt Romney.
Larger significance is left as an exercise for readers.
J-D 11.03.20 at 10:33 am
It is clear that many people are hoping for better than what you describe, and therefore it would not be correct to say that what you describe is the best that it is possible to hope for. If you expect those hopes to be disappointed, your expectation may be fulfilled, but hopes and expectations are (and should be) different things.
J-D 11.03.20 at 10:59 am
The question of whether the difference between two stated policies is slight or great is too poorly specified for discussion to be enlightening. It’s like asking whether a stated measurement is long or short: no matter how long it is, there’s a longer measurement, and no matter how short it is, there’s a shorter measurement.
Lee A. Arnold 11.03.20 at 12:07 pm
Alex SL @9,
Three things. 1. The U.S. is becoming more Democratic demographically, and people open to Enlightenment tendencies are born into red states too. 2. Gore beat Bush by 1 million votes, Hillary beat Trump by 2.9 million, and many people still do not know this. 3. Most people in the U.S. revere the concept of fairness, while social media enables a politicized minority who do not reflect this.
Re-election of an unfit boor, this time by an even smaller minority, will not easily be forgotten by the majority. The Electoral College will emerge as a long-term campaign issue to try to win enough seats in Congress and the statehouses to pass an amendment to the Constitution. (There are other possible amendments which also could be added as campaign issues, to win seats to pass them: candidates must release their tax returns, for example.)
This would be a very long political game. Of course liberals and progressives are evidently much worse than conservatives at long-game strategies. And of course there are many other short-term campaign issues which will emerge (or be manufactured) to become salient in any particular election.
But conservatives are facing long-term political headwinds that will serve to continually remind the majority of the flaw in a Trump re-election. Take for one example a long game that conservatives like to think they have won: SCOTUS is now more likely to come down with decisions on social policy that the majority does not like.
Should the Democrats sweep the White House & Congress today, then they’re only guaranteed of two years of unobstructed power. So they should take a page from Obama (ACA, DACA) and pass things that are difficult to reverse, so can serve as future campaign issues. Short-term moves in the long-term game.
Tm 11.03.20 at 12:27 pm
The Bavarian radio (*) just played “God Save America”, followed by Aretha Franklin singing “
God save the QueenMy Country tis of thee”. Whatever it takes to help out “our American friends”, as they used to say (but I haven’t heard it said in a while…)
I want to go peacefully to bed tonight and wake up to an end and a promising beginning. What strikes me about this election is how different the atmosphere seems, compared to four years ago. Then, a cacophony of pettiness and hatefulness drowned out the sane and reasoned voices. This time (from a distance and an outside perspective) I perceive a sense of purpose that gives me hope. To the defeatists, who now predictably and preemptively are offering their same old prophecies of the same old, let me remind you that what happens next doesn’t depend on the one guy who is declared winner of that one election (btw there are thousands of elections happening in the US at all levels these days and each is important), it depends on all those who care to make their voices heard and mobilize and organize and work for the change they want and need so badly.
Peace.
(*) Actually a decent classic radio, no ad breaks, little talk, and doesn't play only the same populars all the time; plus you can watch or listen to whole concerts on demand, a great solace in Covid times of cultural starvation. http://www.br-klassik.de.
Hidari 11.03.20 at 1:46 pm
@ 8
Interesting question, and hard to answer. I watched an interview with Branko Marcetic, author of ‘Yesterday’s Man’ who made some interesting, points, chief of which is that Biden isn’t as bad as you think. He was actually against (apparently) the invasion of Libya and the, so to speak, slow motion invasion of Syria.
The problem is that the Democratic Party are in hock to Wall Street, to corporations, to Silicon Valley, and that Biden will be surrounded by absolutely the worst people on God’s Green Earth, almost all of whom have a vested interest in pushing him to the right.
Biden seems to understand the need for a genuine global New Deal, and I presume in the first few years, he will make moves in that direction. But he is going to face ferocious kickback not just from the Republicans but from inside his own party.
Watch this video:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=613904715985054
specifically from 16 minutes onwards.
Tl;dr the Democrats had an excellent, highly progressive climate policy until about 2 weeks ago until eventually the DNC simply removed it from the website (I don’t know if it’s still there) apparently under corporate pressure.
Then there was the ‘I’m against fracking and by against, I mean in favour of’ imbroglio.
Don’t get me wrong, Biden is wholly and completely superior to Trump on the environment, at least on paper, but how much he will actually be able to get done is a moot point. As with his foreign policy, his key achievements in the first few months will be symbolic (re-joining the relevant international agencies and treaties) although maybe that would still be an achievement.
matt regan 11.03.20 at 2:27 pm
I hope to have God on my side, but I must have Kentucky (I mean Pennsylvania)
Tm 11.03.20 at 3:34 pm
I’m sorry but the Bavarian Radio is just playing God Bless America (the same recording with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus) for the second time. Are you listening, God? ;-)
Alex H 11.03.20 at 3:59 pm
“Biden will be surrounded by absolutely the worst people on God’s Green Earth.”
Worse than those Trump surrounds himself with? Stephen Miller is pretty bad.
Are we already memory holing the Trump administration?
Barry 11.03.20 at 4:54 pm
Craig:
“In the new year….things will continue pretty much as before. Biden will probably be slightly better than Trump on the domestic economy, probably (if anything) slightly worse on foreign policy in terms of actions (although not in terms of treaties and diplomacy more generally). ”
I’m amazed at just how little some people have learned in four years.
alfredlordbleep 11.03.20 at 6:23 pm
déjà vu
Just when you thought they’d crash
the White House victory party tonight
Jerry Falwell jr., Stormy, . . .,
the dear departed (left from Halloween)
The 1790s returned—behind high walls
to keep Jacobin insurrection away
alfredlordbleep 11.03.20 at 6:39 pm
déjà vu
(encore)
Omega Centauri 11.03.20 at 7:15 pm
We’ve seen that Trump was able to do a lot of harm with executive orders against the environment and other stuff, so even if Biden doesn’t have a Senate majority, at least he can remove tariffs on solar panels, and stop locking up kids on the border. Getting substantial things done that require legislation will probably be a bridge too far.