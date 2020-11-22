Sunday photoblogging: hello!

by Chris Bertram on November 22, 2020

Fox at Alderman Moore's allotments, Bristol BS3

{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

1

Alan White 11.22.20 at 4:58 pm

I hope that’s not a henhouse! Very good capture.

Leave a Comment

You can use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>