Elizabeth Saunders and I have a piece in the Washington Post. Behind a paywall, but the nub of the argument below the fold.
Washington generally shrugs at cynical theatrical gestures like the GOP Senate effort, led by Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Ted Cruz (Tex.), to object to the election results. … But this time, the prop revolvers were loaded with live bullets, and half the audience thought the drama was real. Hawley’s decision to challenge the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory transformed the process into a farce, in which Cruz and other Republican senators promised to outdo one another’s displays of loyalty to President Trump — until a mob of Trump supporters invaded the Capitol. … Democracy is built upon the notion that politicians who lose elections will admit defeat and move on. By challenging this idea — however insincerely — Hawley and Cruz are helping unravel the core political bargains of American politics.
The piece had a slightly complicated history. We were commissioned to write a piece on Hawley and Cruz’s cynicism at the beginning of the week, and already had most of it drafted when things started going down on Wednesday. This meant that we had to reorient the piece to focus it more on urgent events. Mostly this was to the good, but there were some important questions that we wanted to write about but couldn’t cover in any depth.
One of the things we would like to have talked more about is that there are two versions of anti-democracy in the current debate among U.S. Republicans. One is what happened yesterday and what we ended up writing about – a straightforward, if idiotic and terribly planned effort to disrupt the handover of power, egged on by the cynical rhetoric of Cruz and Hawley, who pretended that there were serious problems of election fraud. The other is more long term. As we note in passing in the piece, Sam Rosenfeld describes how “some Republicans understand that they benefit more in the long term from “legal anti-democratic institutions” than from dubiously legal “anti-democratic actions,” which are more set-piece theatrical statements than carefully planned strategies.”
Unsurprisingly, given the last 48 hours, there is a lot of attention to the latter. But the former is important too. There are going to be a lot of fights over redistricting, easy voting and so on, where Republicans like Tom Cotton and Mitch McConnell, who have more or less repudiated the Cruz/Hawley line, are almost certainly set to use bogus claims of election fraud to try to block reform. Democrats will push a bill that aims to limit gerrymandering and other abuses (which Democrats do as well; look at Congressional representation in Maryland), and Republicans will do their best to filibuster it. It’s a good thing that the mob invasion failed, and seems to be falling apart, and that Hawley and Cruz are getting some opprobrium (though not nearly enough). But many of the people who tried to block their efforts were motivated by a different kind of cynicism, arguing that attacks on the certification of the vote might lead in the longer term to the undermining of the Electoral College. In the frank description of Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie and several colleagues:
From a purely partisan perspective, Republican presidential candidates have won the national popular vote only once in the last 32 years. They have therefore depended on the electoral college for nearly all presidential victories in the last generation. If we perpetuate the notion that Congress may disregard certified electoral votes—based solely on its own assessment that one or more states mishandled the presidential election—we will be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that could provide the only path to victory in 2024.
There is a Sturm und Drang anti-democratism, and a very different and one that is a slow, relentless grind. Figuring out the relationship between the two (they sometimes reinforce each other, and are sometimes in conflict) is complicated.
Alan White 01.08.21 at 3:29 am
Thank you for opening this discussion with sobering but essential insights. I have been anxious to hear from the many excellent CTers here who can expand on your themes with insight and perspective far beyond what I can supply. Of course, there are some old CT Trumpster voices–pretty conspicuously absent of late–who might also chime in ala FOX and Newsmax with diversion and lies too. I’ll just say that the only way this horror can receive pushback is from many, many enablers of Trump–Pence most prominently–just coming out to say that Agent Orange is a criminal serial liar, and that his hordes of Cult 45-drinkers have been victims all along (yeah, not really, but how else to possibly persuade them at all by toning down their emotional attachments to that monster-child). Yeah I know Cruz et al want those Nuremberg hordes for themselves, but pressure must come from somewhere to show that trail only leads to more deaths in the Capitol rotunda.
James Ford 01.08.21 at 3:38 am
The Sci-Fi writer John Scalzi had a good post on this today about Republican’s disregarding norms going back to Gingrich, but I’m sure there are even more examples: https://whatever.scalzi.com/2021/01/07/but-what-if-we-didnt/
Alex SL 01.08.21 at 7:04 am
Two versions of anti-democratism and figuring their relationship seems to be overthinking what is ultimately a really simple impulse:
“When my side wins, it is the will of the people, when the other side wins, it is illegitimate, because my side are the True [country]ans, and the other side are an unnatural contaminant that doesn’t belong. My side’s media influencers will argue whatever they need to right now to justify why my side should be in power, even if it contradicts directly what they argued last week, and I will lap it up, because this is about defeating the other side, not an academic argument based on empirical evidence and logical consistency.”
Be it on social media or in political speeches, US Republicans continually argue that the electoral college is as it should be because you can’t have a few coastal cities dominate the majority of the states, USA is a republic instead of a democracy, etc. Simple thought experiment: what would these same people say if in 2024 a Democrat won the electoral college while losing the popular vote by five million? “That is how it should be, because we are a republic, not a democracy”? Not very likely. Instead they’d be shouting in the streets for the electoral college to elect their guy instead because, hey, he won the popular vote.