Gonzo constitutionalism on the right, norm erosion on the left

I’m in the New York Review of Books this morning, offering my thoughts on the election as part of the magazine’s series on November 2020. I make three points:
- The right used to be thought of as a “three-legged stool” made up of economic libertarians, statist Cold Warriors, and cultural traditionalists. Whether that characterization was accurate, it expressed an understanding of the right as a political entity capable of creating hegemony throughout society. That is no longer the case. Today, the right’s three-legged stool is an artifact, a relic, of counter-majoritarian state institutions: the Electoral College, the Senate, and the courts.
- However undemocratic these three institutions may be, they are are eminently constitutional. The most potent source of the right’s power is neither fascism nor authoritarianism; it is gonzo constitutionalism.
- Should the Democrats win the White House and the Senate come November, they will have to engage in a major project of norm erosion just to enact the most basic parts of their platform. Should they do so—eliminating the filibuster, say, for the sake of achieving voting rights for all citizens—we will see that norm erosion is not how democracies die but how they are born.
Check the rest of it out here. And if all goes well, I should have a piece on the new translation of Max Weber’s Vocation Lectures coming out soon.
{ 9 comments… read them below or add one }
Michael Sullivan 10.21.20 at 2:09 pm
FYI, your links are going to an article from April 13 about people power.
Corey Robin 10.21.20 at 2:20 pm
Thank you, fixed!
BruceJ 10.21.20 at 3:26 pm
Eliminating the filibuster really isn’t “norm-erosion”. It was first and foremost a tool used by the white patriarchal supremacists to counter granting equal rights to those they considered ‘lesser’.
Likewise “packing the courts”. The Supreme Courtas well as the rest of the federal judiciary has already been packed by a GOP that “eroded the norms”.
The GOP has declared the rules null and void. It’s senseless for the Democrats to continue to play by them.
Playing ‘gonzo Constitutionalism’ can work both ways. The Constitution says nothing about the makeup of the courts, save that there is a system of them.
afeman 10.21.20 at 3:27 pm
The question I am left with is whether there is any indication that Dems will do anything different this time. Biden’s squirreliness about the prospects of court packing angered all the right people, but then I’m supposed to believe that the talk about a bipartisan cabinet is just for show.
steven t johnson 10.21.20 at 3:42 pm
Article 1 Section 2 of the Constitution says the House shall judge of elections. It is entirely unclear to me how a plan relying on the Supreme Cesspool (er, Court, childish of me, isn’t it?) is constitutionalism, gonzo or even sedate.
Nor is it clear to me that a majority of people do not still think that democracy means countermajoritiarianism, that majority rule as in Venezuela isn’t tyranny.
Even worse, it seems to me quite likely that the Democratic Party would split before it reformed the Senate or the judiciary or even began the abolition of the Electoral College. Victory is apt to undo them Democrats completely, leading to a final rupture with the people in favor of the donor class.
Corey Robin 10.21.20 at 4:18 pm
BruceJ:
The premise of your first claim is that white supremacy is somehow not a norm of American politics. But it is. Eroding that norm, which was the project of the abolitionists, the black freedom struggle, Black Lives Matter, and a great many other groups, seems like a very good thing to do. Just because something is a norm doesn’t mean that it is good.
On your second and last claim, there is a distinction between a norm and a rule, even a constitutional rule. The Constitution doesn’t require presidents to release their taxes, yet Trump’s refusal to do so is generally considered to be a violation of a norm. Interestingly, that norm only began with Jimmy Carter, i.e., less than 50 years ago. The norm of nine justices on the Supreme Court dates back considerably longer than that. Yes, there’s no constitutional rule requiring nine justices, but, again, norms are not the same as rules. The last time a president tried to challenge that norm about the size of the Court (nearly 100 years ago), he lost the fight, and most presidents haven’t dared to consider it since.
In the same way that norms may be bad or good, so may violating norms may be bad or good (I happen to think that in the case of the size of the Court, it would be a good thing).
That Democrats are being provoked to violate this norm is neither here nor there in terms of deciding whether it is a norm. Political actors all have their reasons for violating norms; whether they’re good reasons or not doesn’t change the fact that it is a norm violation.
Hidari 10.21.20 at 4:19 pm
In a world seemingly gone mad, Corey Robin’s analysis of Trump has been, by a very very large margin, the sanest and the most obviously correct, and those that sneered at him owe him a very big apology.
Gorgonzola Petrovna 10.21.20 at 6:36 pm
When FDR threatened to pack the court, that was done for a purpose, clear legislative purpose.
These days, these clowns, what would be their purpose? To be able to place their relatives on bigger company boards for a longer period of time?
GG 10.21.20 at 9:12 pm
Corey:
Based on my reading of the above (and also your “Tyranny of the Minority” article to which it links) it seems like you’re pretty “down” on counter-majoritarian institutions as a whole. But surely such institutions aren’t always bad; sometimes the majority is a bunch of asshats and thwarting their will is a good thing by any measure.
So how do you avoid throwing the baby out with the bathwater?