Are pro-natalists living on the same planet ?

Pro-natalism (the idea that people, or rather, women, should have more babies than they choose to do at present) has become an established orthodoxy,[1]. The central claim is that, unless something changes soon, human populations both global and national, are going to decline rapidly, with a lot of negative consequences. This is simply not true, on any plausible assumptions about fertility[2]
There’s no need for me to do any calculations here. For many decades he Population Division of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs has been producing population projections for the world, and individual countries, under a variety of scenarios. One finding is unambiguous. Short of a drastic decline in fertility, far beyond what we are now seeing there will be more people on Earth at the end of this century than there were at the beginning
The range of projections considered plausible is the shaded area. All the projections in that range show population increasing for several decades to come, and remaining higher than at present at the end of the century. The reason is simple. Global fertility is close to the replacement level (one surviving daughter per woman) at present, but past growth means that a large proportion of the population is in, or approaching, child-bearing years. It’s only when this group ages out that the effects of declining fertility, assumed in the lower projections will start to dominate
What about the blue dotted lines? These assume drastic reductions in fertility. On the low side, that involves the entire world becoming like South Korea, where the combination of high employment rates for women and pre-modern male attitudes on gender role has produced reproduction rates below 0.5.
But even in this extreme case, world population in 2100 only falls to 6 billion, the same as in 2000. I was around at the time, and did not feel as if there were too few people about.
One reason these predictions have only a limited range of variation is that most of the growth in population is already baked in. There are 2 billion or so children under 14 at present in the world, and most of them will be around in 2100 as will their soon-to-be-born siblings.
What about the need for workers? One unsatisfactory feature of long-running projections like this is the use of outdated statistical concepts such as the “dependency ratio”, that is, the ratio of people aged 15-64 to everyone else. That made sense 50 years ago, when this range represented the period between leaving school and retiring in most industrial societies. But these days (and it will be even more so in 2100) education continues well past 20 and retirement is often deferred to 70 or more. A look at the age group 25-69 shows that it is going to remain more or less stable in absolute numbers declinging only marginally relative to the growing population
Population projections for individual countries depend largely on what happens to migration. In the absence of stringent restrictions, the flow of migrants from poorer to richer countries will largely offset differences in fertility, meaning that the trajectory for individual countries will look similar to that for the world.
Of course, if you combine low fertility and an already-old population with hostility to immigrants, and you can’t stop your own young people from seeking a better life abroad, you end up with a sharply declining population, as in South Korea and Hungary. But it’s much easier to let more migrants in (there are plenty of young adults, many of them well-educated, knocking at the door) than to persuade people to have more babies.
There is no difficulty in gaining access to these projections, and anyone with a spreadsheet and a bit of time can reproduce them. Yet I’ve read dozens of pro-natalist articles in both traditional and new media and the evidence is never mentioned. Maybe I’m living on the wrong planet.
fn1. Some this is driven by racists worrying specifically about the lack of white babies. But the belief that declining fertility is a crisis is also dominant among centrists, like those pushing the “abundance agenda”, who also support high levels of immigration. Archetypal example is Matt Yglesias who advocates One billion Americans
fn2 There are plenty of ways in which we are risking massively increased mortality (nuclear war, climate catastrophe, pandemics, AI apocalypse etc), but having babies won’t help in those cases.
{ 8 comments… read them below or add one }
Martin Holterman 06.19.25 at 8:14 pm
I think you’ve already answered your own question. The concern is not that there won’t be enough people on earth, the concern is that there won’t be enough white people in a particular country.
Dan 06.19.25 at 8:32 pm
“Some this is driven by racists […]. But the belief that declining fertility is a crisis is also dominant among centrists”
Centrists uncritically taking right wing conspiracies at face value? Surely not.
J 06.19.25 at 10:13 pm
That’s it. You found the answer. “Pro-natalists” are just regular ol’ racists. There is no further analysis necessary. Unsurprisingly, pro-natalists are also typically anti-immigration, since the increasing world population pretty much undermines their argument, unless you say the quiet part out loud: that their only interest is in larger number of the correct color of babies.
Alex SL 06.19.25 at 10:15 pm
As can be expected from previous discussions on this site, I agree completely. There seem to be two motivations, as far as I can tell:
First, racism. A good chunk of pro-natalists are not actually worried about too few babies, they are worried about too few white babies (or Japanese or Chinese, presumably, although I am not following their political discourse as closely as that of “The West”). The nominal centrists among them are not as crass in their language, but it is great replacement theory at national and global levels.
Second, and more understandably, worry about the dependency ratio. Many otherwise smart and well-meaning people worry about the sustainability of pensions, of the economy, and of care for the elderly, because they do not appear to grasp that even now, only a small and shrinking part of the population is needed to produce food and work in factories, mines, transport, and retail. I am not an economist, so maybe I am missing something, but even if we were smart enough to voluntarily bring our population down to a sustainable five billion to avoid hunger, war, and disease catastrophically collapsing it to under three billion a few decades later, it seems to me that the dependency ratio would be a non-issue if we were also willing to invest in elderly care to the degree that we are currently investing in stuff like computer games, screen entertainment, and successive tech bubbles. Every single problem we face is a political decision we made and could, if we wanted to, make differently.
Behind both of these lurks the strange misconception that one planet can feed, water, and supply with luxuries like two cars per family, a nice, large garden, and an annual overseas holiday a population of infinity people. Although, in fairness, the first group may well think that that is only a requirement for their own ethnic group, while everybody else should remain in misery, and others may have watched too much science fiction and think we will soon expand to Mars with its bounty of fertile soil and clean water. Or they cynically realise that forever population growth is unsustainable but want to kick the can down the road in the hope that the next generation will be brave enough to face the presumed problem of lower dependency ratio.
engels 06.19.25 at 11:38 pm
I thought it was always supposed to be a national (or European etc) not a global issue. As I see it there are two sets of doommongers. There are people who don’t want ever-increasing immigration (racists, by CT consensus). Then there are people who are worried about the population going down (perhaps for economic reasons), and have noticed there are an awful lot of group 1 and that calling them racists doesn’t make them disappear. Saying “why don’t you just increase immigration.. are you a racist?” may be a good argument against 1 but it misses the point of 2.
(For the avoidance of doubt, I don’t personally give a crap about any of this one way or the other.)
engels 06.19.25 at 11:53 pm
One thing I do have an opinion on is the usual liberal assumption the decline in birth rates is a matter of “choice”. Men and women make their own babies but they do not make them under self-selected circumstances, eg.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/money/millions-people-delayed-starting-family-31901691
J-D 06.20.25 at 12:39 am
I’ve mentioned here before that any discussion of the effect of changing fertility on the aged dependency ratio which takes no account of the necessary offsetting effect on the youth dependency ratio (and there is plenty of such discussion) is valueless and should be disregarded.
John Q 06.20.25 at 12:56 am
@1-3 I’ve edited to make the point that centrist pro-natalism is mostly associated with support for high levels of immigration (typically focused on skilled immigrants). Racism isn’t a sufficient explanation
@6 Engels, I agree, and plan to write more on this. But I don’t think removal of economic constraints like high housing costs will return us to replacement fertility levels.
@7 J-D Yes, this reflects a Finance Department view of the world.