The Arguments for More (or Fewer) People

The New York Times recently published a letter from me responding to a guest essay (op-ed) by Michael Geruso and Dean Spears, with whom I’ve been engaging on the question of pro-natalism. As a colleague who had such a letter published a few years ago observed, this will probably get more readers than any journal article I’ve ever written. The text is over the fold
The authors of this essay argue that a large and growing world population is the path to solving humanity’s pressing problems with examples of innovation in medicine, engineering and science that only “a big world could produce.”
In the world as it stands, this is not true. Hundreds of millions of children, particularly girls in poor countries, miss out on the basic education needed to have any chance of realizing their potential. Even in rich countries, access to the university education needed to become a scientist or an engineer (or, for that matter, an economist) is unavailable to many. The more children we have, the harder the task of educating them.
The central reason for declining birthrates is that, as potential parents, most of us have decided that putting a lot of effort into raising one or two children is better than spreading those efforts over three, four or more. What is true for individual families is true for the world as a whole. Until we have the resources to properly feed and educate all our children, we should not worry that we are having too few.
TM 07.22.25 at 8:01 am
They are arguing that more babies will create more innovation just at the moment when the world’s most important research and innovation machine is being systematically destroyed because the fascists in power really don’t like innovation all that much – but boy do they like natalism.
How grating that the most absurdly far-fetched reality-immune bullshit arguments can get published as a NYTimes essay if they align with the preferences of the billionaire class. Our media system is completely broken.
Time to remind everybody that natalist propaganda doesn’t work, it never worked and no number of NYTimes bullshit pieces will change the mind of young people who realistically decide not to put more children into a world of climate crisis and fascist menace.
Here’s a recent article about Orban’s Hungary. His demographic policies are a total failure. The same is true for Meloni’s Italy, both countries’ populations are shrinking.
https://vsquare.org/inside-viktor-orbans-failure-to-achieve-his-demographic-goal/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_Hungary#Current_vital_statistics
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_Italy#Current_vital_statistics