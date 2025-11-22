Musk’s last grift

The US is one big grift these days: the Trump Administration, traditional and social media, corporations, crypto, financial markets are all selling some kind of spurious promise. It’s hard to pick the most egregious example. But for me, it’s hard to go past Tesla. Having lost its dominant position in the electric car market, the company ought to be on the edge of delisting. Instead, its current market capitalisation is $US1.33 trillion ($A 2 trillion). Shareholders have just agreed on an incentive deal with Elon Musk, premised on the claim that he can take that number to $8.5 trillion.
Having failed with the Cybertruck and robotaxis, Tesla’s value depends almost entirely on the projected success of the Optimus humanoid robot. There’s a strong case that Optimus will be outperformed by rivals like Unitree But the bigger question is: why build a humanoid robot at all?
The choice of a humanoid form factor reveals more about the sloppy thinking of our tech elite than about engineering logic. The design represents a triumph of anthropomorphic fantasy over functional optimization, producing machines that excel primarily at generating media buzz rather than performing useful work.
In promoting Optimus, Tesla offers a long list of functions such as robot might perform: lifting and stacking goods in warehouses, operating in dangerous situations with ground too uneven for wheels and tracks, and performing various kinds of domestic labour.
In each of these cases, there is a better alternative available. Modern warehouses are designed around automated systems that exploit the advantages of robotics —conveyor networks, sorting systems, and wheeled or tracked robots specifically designed for lifting and moving tasks.
Industrial robots—fixed-position systems with multiple articulated arms—have dominated automotive and electronics assembly for decades precisely because they abandon human form constraints in favour of functional optimisation.
Mobile warehouse robots can navigate autonomously while carrying loads that would topple any humanoid robot. Meanwhile, human workers remain more cost-effective for complex picking tasks, combining visual recognition, fine motor control, and problem-solving capabilities that no current robot approaches.
In less controlled environments, with uneven ground surfaces, quadruped robots (commonly presented as dog-like) are more stable than bipeds. They can be equipped with a wide range of grasping appendages including, but not limited to, the mechanical hands of a humanoid robot. Examples are already in use for tasks like bomb disposal and disaster response.
In domestic applications, Musk’s presentations envision Optimus folding laundry, preparing meals, and performing general housework—tasks that supposedly justify the human form factor because homes are designed for human occupancy.
This argument doesn’t stand up to even minimal scrutiny. Specialized appliances consistently outperform generalist approaches in domestic environments—robotic vacuum cleaners navigate more efficiently than any humanoid could, dishwashers clean more thoroughly than human hands, and washing machines handle laundry with greater consistency than any robot attempting to mimic human movements. Where genuine flexibility is required, the combination of purpose-built tools and human intelligence remains unmatched. The complexity of truly autonomous domestic robots would require artificial intelligence capabilities that remain decades away, if achievable at all.
A final idea is that of robots as companions for lonely humans. This seems likely to fall into the “uncanny valley” – too human-like to be viewed as a machine, but too mechanical to be seen as human. But, if there is any market for Optimus, this will probably be it.
The humanoid form factor serves primarily to create an illusory impression of human-like intelligence. By mimicking human appearance and movement, these robots suggest cognitive capabilities they fundamentally lack. The fact that humans are more intelligent than dogs encourages the fallacious (implicit) inference that robot resambling must be more intelligent than one resembling a dog.
The humanoid form factor consistently proves inferior to specialized alternatives across every proposed application domain. I persists because it generates the kind of media attention and investor enthusiasm that Tesla requires for its business model. Effective robotics emerges from careful analysis of specific problems and optimisation for particular environments, not from attempts to recreate human form and movement. Until the technology sector abandons its anthropomorphic fantasies in favour of functional engineering, robotic development will remain trapped between impressive demonstrations and practical irrelevance.
Meanwhile, Tesla’s share price keeps going up, along with (until very recently), crypto, AI stocks, and the fortunes of the Trump family. By this time, the remaining sceptics have given up short-selling and retired to the sidelines to wait for the crash. That’s about the best advice I could give (bearing in mind that I Am Not a Financial Advisor).
But I’d be interested to read any contrary views on why humanoid robots are The Next Big Thing, or why bubbles like this can last forever.
Bob 11.22.25 at 4:19 am
I have nothing to add to this excellent piece, John. You’ve cristalised thoughts I’ve had but never set out in this very clear way. But your talk about the “irrational exuberance” around, Tesla, AI, and crypto reminded me of something I have been hoping you would revisit: the case for crypto.
Like you, I have, been a harsh cryto sceptic, expecting it to crash at some point. It has certainly failed to replace government-issued currencies: the transaction costs are too high, it’s volatile, and anyone who isn’t a computer/math geek needs some kind of intermediary, who has their hand out for fees, in order to use it. Fine. But I am starting to think that crypto has legs, that there is genuine demand for it–in the sense that it serves some purpose for someone–that keeps it afloat, just as there is genuine demand for US dollars. That genuine demand is not fussy–it will put up with a lot of volatilty and transaction costs that would scare off anyone who has the option of dealing in US dollars, euros, or yen. That demand is criminals of various kinds–drug dealers, tax evaders, money launderers, scammers, black market arms dealers. Put enough of them togehther and you have a real market. The whole thing is kind of unsavoury, but doesn’t the fact that crypto, contrary to what you and I have been telling everyone we know for some time now, is still standing suggest that there is in fact some kind of “there” there?
Interested in your thoughts, and I apologise for taking us off topic.
some lurker 11.22.25 at 4:32 am
Musk, et al, don’t want “fixed-position systems with multiple articulated arms.” They want general purpose humanoid robots to replace the slaves they are not allowed to own. They are targeting non-remunerative labor like household tasks because they don’t personally understand that work, just as they don’t understand art and literature and think it can all be done by LLMs. In the distant future of Martha Wells’ Murderbot, these dopes will be the first to order up a ComfortBot (colloquially known as a sexbot), rather than invest in a human relationship. But for now, destroying craftsmanship or anything that doesn’t fit optimization-over-all worldview will do.
Alex SL 11.22.25 at 4:59 am
This is all entirely correct; it is the latest scam, and humanoid robots are impractical for everything except media buzz. But there is one additional angle:
Assuming you are the kind of person who believes that humanoid robots work well, perhaps even better than the Boring Company, Musk’s Mars colony, the Cybertruck, and Full Self-Driving, what is the promise being sold here? That you will have a slave. The promise is that if you get in on it, you will not just have a dishwasher that you have to manually fill and empty like the plebs, no, you get an electronic house slave that you can order around and that has to do everything you tell it to, no matter what.
Realising that the allure of the humanoid bot is the illusion of having a house slave is not quite as dark as the realisation that if OpenAI managed to create Artifical General Intelligence1, they would have actually created a slave, but it is still something to keep in mind when evaluating who we are dealing with in Musk’s cult followers.
1 they won’t
Matt 11.22.25 at 5:29 am
The choice of a humanoid form factor reveals more about the sloppy thinking of our tech elite than about engineering logic. The design represents a triumph of anthropomorphic fantasy over functional optimization, producing machines that excel primarily at generating media buzz rather than performing useful work.
I’m here reminded of the robot scientist in the now fairly old but still great documentary, Fast, Cheap, and Out of Control, who, in part, let the robot design be decided by the environment, and ended up with robots that were pretty similar to bugs. (Between the bug robots and the naked mole rats, the movie presents a nice argument for the idea of multiple realizeability, too.)
https://www.imdb.com/video/vi3636921113/?playlistId=tt0119107&ref_=tt_ov_pr_ov_vi
(That said, my understanding is that, now that it no longer [I think] makes most of its money on carbon credit trading, the most profitable part of Tesla is the least glamourous, but perhaps most practical – batteries. I have no idea, and so no opinion, if their batteries are any better any anyone elses.)
John Q 11.22.25 at 6:09 am
Bob, I’ll try to write something about crypto soon. But the illegal uses are trivial (maybe flows of $50 billion/year) compared to either total money laundering or the market value of crypto. It’s simply that, every time this scheme seems to have run out of fools, greater fools pile in, to the point where it now compromises the entire global financial system. But unless Elon Musk discovers some very wealthy and gullible Martians, it must be coming to an end soon.
Matt; The battery business is solid, and Tesla’s products are well regarded, but it’s small and low-margin.
Alex and lurker, I hadn’t really thought about the house slave angle, but that’s obviously a big part of the story.