Changing beliefs, moving house – suggestion for a change of metaphor

In political epistemology, there is a lot of criticism of the metaphor of the “marketplace of ideas,” the thought that people somehow “trade” in arguments or ideas and thereby arrive at true beliefs.* The longer you think about it, the less sense it makes. Ideas come in networks, not as separately tradeable items; “trading” suggests that you don’t have any deep connection to the ideas in question, and if people follow the profit motive, or look for entertainment, rather than search for truth, why expect that somehow, truth would mysteriously result from the process?

But what, then, would be a better metaphor for thinking about processes in which people change their minds, coming to accept new views or arguments? Recently, I’ve been thinking a lot about the metaphor of moving – in the sense of changing residence, relocating. The verb functions most beautifully (of the languages I know) in Dutch, where verhuizen means something like “re-housing;” French is similar with déménager, where ménage is the household. In my native German, you us the same word, umziehen, as for changing clothes – strange enough once you start thinking about it…

The reason I like this metaphor is that it implies that systems of ideas, like buildings, remain in place (more or less, of course), while people move. And yet, you bring all your own stuff (including the un-unpacked boxes from the last move) with you and try to make the new building your home. You meet new people, make new connections. But it takes time until you really settle in and it all feels natural. Sometimes you realize, much later on, that there are features of the new house or the new neighborhood that you had not realize existed. And crucially, a lot depends on the new neighbors and how they welcome you.

All of that seems to fit quite well with what it means to adopt a new world view and making oneself feel at home in it. But there is also an element that doesn’t fit so well. Moving typically has to happen in one go – the movers pack up things in one place on Thursday and dump all the boxes in the new place on Friday. Changing views, in contrast, is often a long process, with all kinds of intermediate steps, hesitations, leaps forward, maybe also backward. A lot, I guess, depends on whether in the early stages there is a sense “yes, this could become my new home – I might not be there yet, but I can see myself belonging there, one day.”

Why think about these metaphors? In the last weeks, I’ve been conducting interviews for a project, and I tried to reach out to some people whose wider worldviews are, I guess, rather different from mine – different jobs, different life situations, different politics. While I interviewed them on a specific topic and we had good conversations on that, I could not help thinking about what it would take for them to move closer to my worldview on certain controversial issues, or for me to theirs. The idea that you’d somehow “trade ideas” and that’s it, deal done, is completely ridiculous in such contexts. Ideas are tied up with social relations, lifestyles, cultural habits, even the very spaces in which one moves. Of course, nothing is deterministic here, and yet, the purely cognitive approach suggested by the metaphor of a “marketplace of ideas” seems very, very wrong.

If, like me, you think that democracy has something to do with how citizens talk to each other, then it also matters how we think of these conversations. Maybe acknowledging that changing one’s views on fundamental issues is more like moving house than like trading things is a better way of acknowledging how emotionally taxing and arduous that can be. I’m not quite sure how much of a difference that makes in practice, but maybe it’s a better way of acknowledging that we expect something quite demanding when we expect someone to change their views. Maybe it could keep us back when we are tempted (really or metaphorically) to yell an impatient “Why don’t you buy that??” This, after all, would not even be a good move in a real market!

* My own take is in chapter 5 of this book, but there are also many other accounts, e.g. here.