A big thank you …

… to reader and commenter Doctor Memory. We noticed recently that old posts weren’t displaying properly, apparently because we’d used a markup language (Textile) that our current setup doesn’t support. We put out an appeal on Bluesky, and Dr M was one of several people who volunteered to clean up the database for us. After backing everything up and doing the necessary editing, he’s just advise me the job is done.

There are still more problems to work on, including the display of curly quotes in comments. And, if you notice anything else, please mention it in comments.

But for the moment, we just want to thank Doctor Memory for helping to keep this blog (nearly 25 years old now) in working condition.