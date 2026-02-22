Sunday photoblogging: Life in the UK

by Chris Bertram on February 22, 2026

It has been like this for weeks and weeks. And not just in the UK, but across much of Western Europe.

English weather

{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

1

Jim Buck 02.22.26 at 2:49 pm

Here today, in Sharrow, the chick has cracked the shell, the iris is resplendent; and the rain has stopped; Wednesday are relegated—which is where the woe is.

Leave a Comment

You can use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>