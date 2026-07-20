A big thank you …

… to CT reader and commenter Dr Memory, who has cleaned up our database, eliminating many of the badly rendered quotation marks and similar problems. Those problems reflect the fact that the blog is now more than 20 years old, and has gone through multiple formatting systems.

An unexpected side benefit is that commenters can now use emojis, which weren’t even available in Unicode when CT started out.

I enjoy reading over our old posts and discussions, and will enjoy it more now that they are properly readable.

Thanks again, Dr M.