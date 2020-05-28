Moralizing

OK, I’m really trying not to do the long Twitter thread thing. But let’s start from a tweet.

Rush Limbaugh is a moral monster, of course. ‘Demeritorous’ would be the word. But it’s interesting to think about the semantic fate of ‘moralizing’.

Limbaugh is using the term to mean ‘getting on your high horse’, ‘morally grandstanding’. Now: it is not true that, if someone is sitting on their moral high horse, that gives you a license to torture innocent 3rd parties, and cause them gratuitous pain, as Limbaugh supposes. But it is also interesting that this familiar, derogatory sense of ‘moralize’ isn’t even in the OED, although Google definitions catches it at the primary sense.







You get a hint of it in the examples illustrating the OED entry for ‘moralizing’. The seed idea is: people who moralize – who have that as their characteristic activity – are high-horse jerks.

It’s worth noting as well that the primary sense of the verb, for centuries, is now totally obsolete, washed-out, by derogatory connotation. No one says ‘moralize’ on the model of ‘vaporize’. That is, make moral. It’s tempting to blame modern relativism. Kids coming up these days no longer accept ‘trying to make other people more moral’ as a legitimate goal. It’s coercive and presumptuous! I’m ok, you’re ok. But that isn’t it, I think. The critique of ‘moralizing’ is hypocrisy-based.

High-horse rider are all hypocrites. But this gets crossed with a condensed, Falstaffian ‘cakes and ale’ notion that, in fact, moral perfection is not the best. The best life is not sin-free but contains significant – but non-excessive, as excess goes – amount of sinning.

It isn’t normal to be a saint! Ain’t healthy for average joes to aspire. Hence it’s wrong to bum them out by pointing out they aren’t.

This indulgence-based, lower-the-bar morality is, I think, typically, hierarchical – hence ‘conservative’ – although not necessarily so. You could be perfectly democratic and egalitarian about it. Everyone is allowed to torture the innocent a little. As a treat! But since most people don’t think THEY personally may, permissibly, be tortured, with impunity, as a treat for others, the notion gets folded into a larger ‘the moral law protects me, but does not bind me, whereas it binds, but does not protect, my inferiors’ privilege ethos.

Moral relativism – that conservative bugaboo – proceeds from other premises.