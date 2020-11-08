Sunday photoblogging: Houses in Bedminster, Bristol

by Chris Bertram on November 8, 2020
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Alan White 11.08.20 at 5:17 pm
I believe this is one I saw here years ago (like last weeks) but it’s still a great use of hue and perspective artistically.
Chris Bertram 11.08.20 at 6:36 pm
You’ve seen the type but not the token, Alan, as I took this one this week.
The one you saw is probably this:
Leave a Comment
Name
E-mail
Website
You can use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>
Click on the ∞ symbol next to a name for a list of all of that author's posts.
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Alan White 11.08.20 at 5:17 pm
I believe this is one I saw here years ago (like last weeks) but it’s still a great use of hue and perspective artistically.
Chris Bertram 11.08.20 at 6:36 pm
You’ve seen the type but not the token, Alan, as I took this one this week.
The one you saw is probably this: