Many decades ago, I remember watching a British comedy sketch framed around a show called Controversy, the idea of which was that two experts with opposed views on some issue would slug it out for the entertainment of viewers. It turned out, however, that one of the experts had completely reversed himself and now agreed with the other. The host desperately tried to provoke some disagreement, with no success before giving up and saying “Well that’s it, for tonight’s Controversy“. At this point, each of the experts interjected that he had pronounced the word wrongly, each offering their own preferred stress pattern. (I found someone else who remembered it here, but also couldn’t recall the show).
I’m often surprised by which of my opinions on various issues turn out to be controversial or otherwise, and I thought I’d check a couple on Twitter, with some mildly interesting results
I started with a post saying
Possibly controversial opinion: it would have been better to continue building nuclear power plants in the 1990s and early 2000s than to undertake the massive expansion of coal-fired power that actually took place.
Somewhat to my surprise, this wasn’t controversial at all, at least among my (mostly green/left) Twitter followers. A couple of people pointed out the reasons it couldn’t have happened that way (Chernobyl, bad economics in the absence of carbon price), but no one suggested that nuclear was worse than coal.
Trying again, I went with an opinion which I had always assumed to be uncontroversial, until I posted it on CT a few times and got some pretty strong pushback.
Possibly uncontroversial opinion: World War I was a pointless slaughter which set the stage for most of the disasters of the 20th century.
Again, this was mostly liked by my Twitter followers, but with a couple of exceptions this time. Discussion with them brought the post to the attention of WWI specialists. As with expertise on the details of firearms in gun control debates, I’ve found that the greater the level of detailed knowledge on this topic, the more likely someone is to be an apologist for mass slaughter. Since I wasn’t (and am not) interested in renewing this debate, I muted it at that point.
As with the Twitter posts, I’m throwing this out to see what happens. Have your say, and I may or may not respond.
{ 4 comments… read them below or add one }
George MIchaelson 11.21.20 at 6:49 am
I posted about how much I enjoyed a biography of haig based on the ‘unsanitised’ papers held by the awm and got pasted by others about it. There is huge dislike for critical history against minor factual errors, driving people to false in unum false in omnibus.
Lots of ww2 vintage Australians loathe Churchill, for reasons unrelated to why British working classes hate Churchill.
The more ww1 history I read, the less I think it was about the kaiser and the more I think it was about the decline of the Austro Hungarian empire against rampant Serbian/slav nationalism and opportunistic politics left and right. If the tzar had kept to himself, would the Finland train have happened… its counterfactuals all the way down.
Adam Roberts 11.21.20 at 7:07 am
If we believe wars are fought “for a purpose” in some positive sense (the US Civil War to abolish slavery, WW2 to defeat Nazism as an ideology and so on) then it’s true that WW1 was purposeless and achieved nothing, except shuffling the geopolitical mah-jong tiles of the big European powers. But surely wars are not really fought for such reasons. Slavery was a sidebar issue in 1861-65, the great powers would much rather have tolerated Nazism than Communism, if only Hitler had been more circumspect etc.
Why do we go to war? In the old days wars were a higher form of banditage, and the point of going to war was to enrich oneself with spoils, but war has, at least since the Boer War and arguably from earlier, become more expensive to wage than can be recompensed by eg reparations, territorial grabs and the like: “winning” WW1 and WW2 effectively bankrupted the victors; it was Germany and Japan, forceably demilitarised and so freed from the shackles of those onerous budgetary constraints, that flourished economically in the second half of the 20th-C. I know there’s a Marxist reading of war (basically: capitalism depends upon a huge turnover of conspicuous consumption; war, by smashing up immense amounts of expensive kit, is the most conspicious consumption of all) but I have my doubts about that. It seems to me that most wars happen when nations find themselves boxed-in by circumstance, their own diplomatic failures and bad strategic decisions. In that sense WW1 was as pointless as any war, just on a much bigger scale.
nobody 11.21.20 at 8:29 am
I’m in two minds about nuclear power. On the one hand, it makes an awful lot of sense from an air quality and climate change perspective. On the other hand, it’s unclear if human neurological wiring is capable of effectively managing kind of extreme low probability, but extreme high impact, risks posed by nuclear energy.
Chernobyl I am willing to write off as Soviets being Soviet; Three Mile Island I’m willing to write off as a teething problem caused by naive ignorance of the true dangers of a comparatively new technology. Fukushima, however, is something different. Nuclear power was well understood when the Fukushima plant was built and the Japanese have a reputation for being one of the most detail-oriented, well-managed, cultures in the world. Despite this, the Fukushima meltdowns still happened.
In an ideal world of competent regulators, designers, operators, and owners, I’d say convert all base load to nuclear power. In the real world of regulatory capture, greedy and/or incompetent management, and corner cutting in the name of profits, I really wouldn’t want to live in the meltdown risk area of a nuclear power plant.
If it were possible to build nuclear power plants in barren, isolated, areas where the consequences of a nuclear accident would be minimal, then by all means let’s collectively go for it. Losing a chunk of economically and ecologically unusable land to a meltdown is entirely worth the benefits in reduced emissions. Otherwise, no thanks.
Charlie W 11.21.20 at 9:14 am
Years ago now, I did a driving tour of the Rhine, crossing from the French to the German side and back again, going wherever looked interesting. I visited Verdun and the nearby (60 km) Maginot Fort de Fermont, restored for visitors. The French fought Germans (Prussians) at Verdun in 1792, then again in 1870, then again in 1916, each time using their forts, which seemed to help. The sense of force of habit here is what stuck with me. In 1940 the Germans went around Verdun, as everyone knows.
A better historian than me could trace both the geographic and institutional contours of this extended conflict. WWI was uncontroversially unnecessary—for some sense of unnecessary—but perhaps also depressingly likely to happen?