Many decades ago, I remember watching a British comedy sketch framed around a show called Controversy, the idea of which was that two experts with opposed views on some issue would slug it out for the entertainment of viewers. It turned out, however, that one of the experts had completely reversed himself and now agreed with the other. The host desperately tried to provoke some disagreement, with no success before giving up and saying “Well that’s it, for tonight’s Controversy“. At this point, each of the experts interjected that he had pronounced the word wrongly, each offering their own preferred stress pattern. (I found someone else who remembered it here, but also couldn’t recall the show).

I’m often surprised by which of my opinions on various issues turn out to be controversial or otherwise, and I thought I’d check a couple on Twitter, with some mildly interesting results

I started with a post saying

Possibly controversial opinion: it would have been better to continue building nuclear power plants in the 1990s and early 2000s than to undertake the massive expansion of coal-fired power that actually took place.

Somewhat to my surprise, this wasn’t controversial at all, at least among my (mostly green/left) Twitter followers. A couple of people pointed out the reasons it couldn’t have happened that way (Chernobyl, bad economics in the absence of carbon price), but no one suggested that nuclear was worse than coal.

Trying again, I went with an opinion which I had always assumed to be uncontroversial, until I posted it on CT a few times and got some pretty strong pushback.

Possibly uncontroversial opinion: World War I was a pointless slaughter which set the stage for most of the disasters of the 20th century.

Again, this was mostly liked by my Twitter followers, but with a couple of exceptions this time. Discussion with them brought the post to the attention of WWI specialists. As with expertise on the details of firearms in gun control debates, I’ve found that the greater the level of detailed knowledge on this topic, the more likely someone is to be an apologist for mass slaughter. Since I wasn’t (and am not) interested in renewing this debate, I muted it at that point.

As with the Twitter posts, I’m throwing this out to see what happens. Have your say, and I may or may not respond.