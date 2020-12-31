End-of-year positives: fiction

I decided to dedicate two separate posts to books, this one is for fiction. I usually don’t read much fiction so last year I wouldn’t have had enough to write about for such a post (and what I did read I didn’t like so wouldn’t have wanted to write about it). I still don’t have that much, the hope is that you’ll add your own. Like last year, this is not about books that were published in 2020, I am just sharing what I read in 2020 and recommend.

My big reading innovation this year, by the way, was listening to audiobooks. It helped me read more since I can still follow along comfortably at 1.5x speed, often even 1.75x or 2x speed, which is definitely faster than I read. Importantly, it lets me multitask so I can make progress on a book while cooking or working on a jigsaw puzzle (one of my pandemic sanity preoccupations although some of you may recall that this wasn’t a pandemic novelty for me).

This book is definitely not new, it’s even been made into a movie already (I haven’t seen it), but I only came across it this year: Still Alice by Lisa Genova (2007). It’s a tough topic, early onset Alzheimer’s in an academic. It’s beautifully written and the best fictional depiction of academia I have seen (but again, to be fair, I don’t see that much fiction). It did make me rather paranoid, but following up on the book I also read about things one can do to help delay onset (FWIW, solving crossword puzzles is not one of them).

I no longer remember how I came across Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata (2018), but I’m glad I did. Most reviews I read said nothing about the main character being on the autism spectrum, but it definitely reads like it. I enjoyed how the author portrayed her (the character’s) perspective on very much everyday things and interactions. I generally like the idea of not conforming to people’s expectations and that is precisely what the main character does.

Exhalation by Ted Chiang (2019) is a collection of stories, some of them short, others over 100 pages long. They are delightful stories. All of them make you think about the implications of technologies in our lives. The varied and colorful ways in which the author talks about humans and tech is both lovely and thought-provoking.







For younger readers and those young at heart, I recommend Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus (2017) and Momentous Events in the Life of a Cactus (2019) both by Dusti Bowling. They’re about a middle school (and then high school) girl who does not have arms (more the focus of the first book than the second although given bullying so characteristic of high school, it remains part of the story). She ends up becoming good friends with a boy who has Tourette syndrome and one who struggles with being teased about his weight. There are several other interesting characters and storylines.

What fiction did you enjoy this past year?