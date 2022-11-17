Inequality and poverty; history and counterfactuals

In 1979 Keith Joseph and Jonathan Sumption (he more recently of the UK’s Supreme Court) wrote:

A family is poor if it cannot afford to eat. It is not poor if it cannot afford endless smokes and it does not become poor by the mere fact that other people can afford them. A person who enjoys a standard of living equal to that of a medieval baron cannot be described as poor for the sole reason that he has chanced to be born into a society where the great majority can live like medieval kings. By any absolute standard there is very little poverty in Britain today.

There are a lot of things wrong with this passage, which informed Joseph’s policy advice to Margaret Thatcher when she was prime minister of the UK. But it raises important questions about counterfactuals in thinking about inequality, poverty, and well-being.

Imagine the following dialogue (figures are about right for 2015):

Sandra, a domestic worker in Mexico, talking to her employer Jazmín:

I’ve been cleaning for you all my working life, but I think it’s time we discussed my salary. My cousin left for the USA and is now doing exactly the same job as me, cleaning someone’s house over there. But she gets paid 14 US dollars an hour. That’s equivalent to 280 pesos (or 140 pesos if we account for lower prices in Mexico). You’re paying me 25 pesos an hour. Why can’t you pay me what she gets paid?

Jazmín:

Well, my cousin moved to Delhi, where she pays her domestic worker 40 rupees per hour – that’s equivalent to 12 pesos, half what you get. Why shouldn’t I pay you that?

Also, I’m in the top 5 percent of workers and I only get paid 100 pesos per hour. So I can’t afford to pay you anything like 140 pesos per hour, let alone 280.

Finally, your grandmother did the same job for my grandmother in 1967 and she got paid 3.5 pesos per hour. In today’s prices that’s exactly what I pay you, 25 pesos. Since you’re doing exactly the same job, why should I pay you more?

Sandra:

Ok, maybe 280 and even 140 pesos are too much. And if I can’t expect to be paid what I’d get in the USA, you can’t expect to pay what you’d pay in India.

But consider: in Switzerland the pay of a typical worker is equal to 35% of per-worker GDP; here in Mexico it’s just 21%. If you raise my pay to 35% of per-worker GDP then that’s 42 pesos.

Or how about this: in our own country average worker productivity and income has risen 64 percent since 1967, so there’s no reason you can’t give me that kind of raise, to 41 pesos per hour.

Jazmín:

If you push this I can just find a youngster to do the job for 20 pesos.

Sandra:

Sure, but she might not be any good at the job, and worse, a stranger might steal things behind your back, like happened to your friend Francisca Fresa.

Where Joseph and Sumption wanted to compare the absolute living standards of the present day poor with the distant past, Sandra and Jazmín demonstrate there are a wide range of counterfactuals one can bring to the discussion – not just historical but also international, and couched in absolute terms or relative terms. If we want to compare today’s poor with some counterfactual, it’s not clear why we should privilege medieval Britain.

But for economists of inequality, all of these comparisons are rather beside the point. Our imperative is much simpler: if we can do better, we should.

The standard normative framework underlying measures of economic inequality is the Dalton-Atkinson approach. It asks two questions: A. How do we evaluate a distribution of income? B. What is the best feasible outcome based on that evaluation?

The normative question A is answered by choosing a social welfare function – some function of the income distribution that increases when anyone gains a peso, but by less the richer they are. As William Beveridge put it in 1935: “1 shilling in a poor man’s pocket usually buys more welfare than 1 shilling in a richer man’s pocket; it meets more urgent needs.” Taking money from a rich person might mean their holiday villa is slightly smaller; giving the same amount of money to a poor person might mean their children don’t go to bed hungry. That, surely, would be an improvement in social welfare, and in general it suggests that less inequality is better than more inequality, holding mean income constant.

There are various qualifications one might make. For instance, maybe it matters how people get their income, not just how much they get. But such concerns still have to be weighed against this welfare outcome. Perhaps the most familiar objection to simply minimizing inequality is via an answer to B: maybe too little inequality reduces incentives to work, so that equalisation doesn’t leave mean income constant but instead lowers it. Maybe the poor end up even poorer.

So here is where Sandra and Jazmín’s historical and international comparisons do help, but Joseph and Sumption’s don’t: they give us clues as to what is feasible, what trade-offs there might or might not be between equality and average income, and what policies help to achieve certain outcomes.

In a previous post I pointed out that humanity is much better off than in the past. But I also pointed out that this is not a reason to be complacent. Inequality has risen in most countries in the last 40 years, but this is consistent with everyone being better off – certainly the poor are much less poor than in the past, and that is a very good thing. But what the Dalton-Atkinson approach highlights is that higher inequality means we could be doing so much better.

If you go to a clinic with HIV and they treat you with 1990s medicine, then that’s a catastrophic failure – it’s irrelevant to point out it’s better than 1980s medicine. Higher inequality means we are failing because we are further from today’s feasible best outcome.

On this approach, inequality isn’t exactly an indicator of well-being per se.* Instead it’s a measure of relative social failure. It tells us how much better we could be doing. As I sometimes put it: inequality represents a wasted opportunity for poverty reduction. Where inequality is high we could reduce poverty through inequality-reducing redistribution, and we are choosing not to.

So here are some key facts to help illuminate what is feasible:

On average, rich countries have lower inequality and greater progressive redistribution than poor countries, and that’s been true for at least 70 years. So it can’t be the case that low inequality stops countries from getting rich. Most countries were more equal over 1950-1980 than since 1980, and also grew faster during the earlier, more equal, period. So it is implausible that higher inequality is good for growth. Countries with low levels of inequality achieve that with a combination of high minimum wages, strong (and enforced) labour rights, strong labour unions, and a progressive tax and benefit system. Today’s large middle-income countries like China, India and Indonesia have far higher levels of extreme poverty than today’s rich countries had when they had similar levels of per capita GDP, because of their higher levels of inequality.

The only reasonable conclusion is that, at least down to real-world Scandi levels, the degree of inequality is not constrained by its impact on mean income or growth. In a rich country like the UK, food banks, homelessness, and children hungry at school would be easy to eliminate through progressive redistribution. In poorer countries, extreme poverty is a result of the acceptance of high inequality, not just of low national incomes. We could be doing much better. That we don’t do so is a political choice.

*There are other reasons to oppose economic inequality per se, such as its role in harmful social relations like domination and social hierarchies, and political inequalities. I’ll come back to these in another post.