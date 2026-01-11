Sunday photoblogging: Derrynane Strand, Co. Kerry

by Maria on January 11, 2026

On a sunny winter day at Derrynane strand in Co. Kerry, a black and white smooth-coated border collie crosses a shallow tidal stream in two leaps, with a promontory of rocks in the immediate background and mountains beyond. The image captures him fully stretched in mid-air two feet above the water, a splash behind him from where he bounced off, mid-stream, to complete the crossing with a second leap. Below him as he flies his shadow crosses the water just a little ahead of him, chased by the lowering afternoon sun.

{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }

Alan White 01.11.26 at 3:50 pm

Great action capture!

Maria 01.11.26 at 11:00 pm

Thanks, Alan! I was ridiculously pleased it came out. He is such an athletic dog.

