Brief thoughts on aircon

Well, that was interesting.
Some quick thoughts below the cut.
So I’ve recently become much more aware of the Discourse about air conditioning that is common to much of northern Europe. There’s a lot of weirdness generally, but there are certain strains that pop up regularly.
One is Left / green concern about emissions. Unlike a lot of Left / green concerns, this one doesn’t stop at hand-wringing. It tends to go straight to moral condemnation and direct action. A surprising lot of northern European greens view aircon as somewhere between “acceptable only in the direst of needs” and “just inherently very wicked”.
Another is a strain of what I can only call machismo. Find an online discussion about aircon, and within a few comments you’ll find the guy — it’s always a guy — who wants you to know that he was with British Forces Arabian Penninsula at Aden back in the day, and nobody had ever heard of this aircon nonsense, and they were just fine, damn your eyes. Or the guy — it’s always a guy — who is living in a house his great-grandfather built with his own two hands, insulated proper-like and with real brass fittings, warm in winter and cool in summer, add a ceiling fan and that’s all a man should ever need.
Related to that last one is Anything But Aircon. You see, if you just install a geothermal heat pump, and get better insulation, and plant trees around the house and ivy on outer walls, and add awnings and external shading, and paint your roof white, and get double- glazed windows with louvers, and a ceiling fan in every room, and fill your living spaces with large house plants, and also sleep with a mattress topper and 100% breathable linen or high-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets, then you should be completely fine.
Yet another is, not exactly anti-Americanism, but defining-us-against-Americanism. Those huge malls — icy cold, I needed a sweater! Have you heard they have stadiums that are air-conditioned? And ice in their beer!
Apropos of that last point. Here’s a temporal heat map of London:
and one for New York City:
— But NYC has a relatively mild climate by North American standards. Here’s Kansas City:
In Kansas City, nature is actively trying to kill you quite a lot of the time. There’s literally no place in Europe, from Cornwall to the Urals, that has a climate as extreme as Kansas City.
And these are the temperate parts of the USA — the bits where average temperatures are comparable to much of Europe. I’m not even going to bother with maps from Houston or New Orleans or Los Angeles.
Do Americans overuse aircon? Oh yes, we absolutely do. But do we need aircon? Also yes. Most of us do, at least some of the time. There are a couple of corners of the country where it rarely gets that warm — upper New England, a strip along the Pacific coast, the airier bits of the mountain West. But around 80 percent of the US population lives in places where summers without aircon are not just unpleasant, but actively bad for mental and physical health. 99% of homes in Houston have aircon. And if you’ve ever spent a summer in Houston, that statistic will leave you wondering how there can possibly be 1% that don’t.
On the positive side, the US has built about all the aircon it’s going to.
This is very much not the case around the world! Here’s a projection of the growth of aircon worldwide.
And, you know, aircon saves hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide every year. Heat stress and dehydration are killers, especially for small children and the elderly. Workers are more efficient with aircon, and children learn better, and hospitals with aircon have better outcomes for the sick and injured. And do you really want to tell the gasping family in Uttar Pradesh, hey, sorry folks but no aircon for you — we have to pull that ladder up behind us, for the good of the planet?
Air conditioning currently causes around 3.6% of greenhouse gas warming. In terms of CO2, it’s a bit less — around 2.7%. But a lot of aircons use refrigerants that are greenhouse gases in their own right, so that bumps the total up.
Looked at one way, aircon produces more emissions than the entire aviation industry. That’s a lot! Looked at another way, we could turn off every air conditioner on the planet tomorrow, and a couple of billion people would be miserable, and hundreds of thousands would die, and there’d be massive economic and social disruption and… we’d reduce emissions by a barely noticeable 3.6%.
That said, more aircon is going to mean more emissions and more warming. So, by selfishly trying to cool ourselves, are we going to cook the planet?
Well… like everything related to climate change, it’s a bit more complicated. For one thing, aircon designs have become dramatically more efficient in recent years. And we’re not even close to the thermodynamic limits, so there’s every reason to think further advances are coming. Current thinking is that increases in efficiency will claw back between a third and half of the increase in electricity demand. So, still not great, but less bad.
Also, electricity in 2050 is going to be, worldwide, a lot less carbonized than it is right now. If you’re running your aircon off solar, wind, hydro, or nuclear, you’re not generating any emissions. And by 2050, hundreds of millions of people will be powering their aircons with low- or no-carbon electricity. Again, still not great, but much less bad than if we added all those aircons today.
And, you know, the folks in Uttar Pradesh and Nanjing and Kinshasa are going to get their aircon. That is, as it were, baked in.
I’ll end with one other fact. I mentioned that aircon produces more emissions than the entire aviation industry. But aircon produces only about a quarter as much emissions as heating. For some reason a lot of people code heating as a necessity of life and aircon as a luxury. Is that objectively correct? I’m not sure.
Anyway. Aircon: it’s complicated.
{ 15 comments… read them below or add one }
Matt 07.10.26 at 9:59 am
If you’re running your aircon off solar, wind, hydro, or nuclear, you’re not generating any emissions.
In a number of places in Australia (maybe all now? I’m not sure) people can get free electricity in the middle of the day – several hours in the middle of the day – mostly because there is so much solar in the middle of the day that we might as well use it. That said, when I looked in to it, it didn’t seem like it would actually save me that much money, if any, because the system was set up in a such a way that the companies can charger you more the rest of the day, so they don’t lose any money. At least that’s how it looked to me. At least, it’s not very clear or transparent. That seems to somewhat defeat the purpose. But, it was recommended that people heat or cool their houses a lot during that middle of the day period, so that they could do less of that later. That seems like a great idea! Except that most Australian houses have worse insulation than your typical metal garden tool shed, so even if you do that it won’t last for long. But maybe we can get some actual insulation at some point, and then take advantage of all the cheap solar in the middle of the day to heat or cool, and the situation will be better.
engels 07.10.26 at 11:27 am
Averages are important but it’s above 30C (86F) for about 5 or the next 7 days in London this week, which is literally “off the chart” afaics. Many Londoners don’t have aircon and many live in ancient houses with big windows designed around stairwells that are effectively giant chimneys that trap the heat on the top floor. Keep calm and carry on sweating…
I do sort of buy the Green argument that absent climate action aircon is basically paying to inflict the heat on someone else.
afeman 07.10.26 at 11:57 am
AI-sounding text descriptions of graphics are getting through, but not the graphics themselves (except for the first two)
Doug Muir 07.10.26 at 12:42 pm
WRT both 1 and 2, the issue of existing housing stock is huge. Part of what triggered this post is that I live in a 60 year old German house. It’s snug and cosy in winter — but was almost uninhabitable last month, because it was built to trap heat, not exclude it.
The US has something of an advantage here, since much of the housing stock was designed for both heat and cold. On the other hand, a lot of US housing (and commercial space) was built on the assumption that cheap energy was an eternal certainty.
Countries that are building a lot of new homes, apartments and office spaces have the chance to get it right. Whether that will happen is something else entirely.
Doug M.
Doug Muir 07.10.26 at 12:43 pm
afeman @3, this seems to be an intermittent problem. I see it just fine on my machine, but that’s me.
Are others seeing this? (Or, is there anyone who can see all the graphics normally?)
Doug M.
oldster 07.10.26 at 1:48 pm
Graphics appear just fine on this MacBook running Safari.
JimV 07.10.26 at 2:10 pm
“Is there anyone who can see all the graphics normally?”
Yes, I’ve had no problems seeing the graphs. On an ACER Windows 7 laptop which I hope will last me until I die.
Thanks for another interesting post.
afeman 07.10.26 at 2:22 pm
Sorry, it appears to be another of an increasing set of problems with Firefox. Looks fine with Safari and Chrome.
Alex SL 07.10.26 at 3:14 pm
Very good piece, thanks.
Having grown up in Germany, I was originally kind of opposed to aircon, falling perhaps a bit into the machismo bucket you describe. To be precise, I never denied its utility as such especially in hot climates, but in Germany of the 1990s-2000s I felt that where people used aircon in trains, buses, or shopping centers, they tended to crank it up (or down, in terms of temperature) to a ridiculous degree. You would walk around in a t-shirt in summer feeling a bit hot but tolerable, then shiver for two hours because you had to sit still at what felt like at most 16C in the inter-regional train, and when you left the train, the heat that was previously tolerable suddenly hit you like a hammer because now your body had acclimatised to those 16C. We lived in Australia for over a decade before we got aircon, because until the black summer of 2019-2020, it felt like an unnecessary luxury, and even now we predominantly use it as heating in winter. Also, even now it truly is unpleasant how aircon air dries out my nose over time.
That being said, the left-moralist and anything but aircon buckets are ridiculous, and even as a teenager I would have recognised them as such. I am utterly mystified how certain French politicians can say aicron is bad while hundreds if not thousands of Europeans are dying of heat. The logic appears to be that if we protect people, we won’t have an incentive to decarbonise, similar to the constant playing off of personal choices against systemic problems (stop recycling and riding a bicycle, you fool, don’t you know that all of climate change is caused by twenty large corporations?).
Now, I don’t believe for a moment that we will have decarbonised by 2050, just look at Trumpism and those data centres being planned all over the place. But in terms of what we SHOULD do, it seems obvious to me that it is install more aircon in areas that need it while running that aircon with renewable energy. It will save people’s lives and make other’s lives more bearable. We can chew the gum of personal responsibility and walk the systemic solution at the same time.
And, of course, be it your house or the bus you are driving, don’t crank it up to 16C. 23C is totally fine and saves energy.
Michael Cain 07.10.26 at 3:25 pm
For some reason a lot of people code heating as a necessity of life and aircon as a luxury. Is that objectively correct?
Yes. The structure of the temperature graph masks it somewhat, but there’s a big chunk of the Kansas City map that falls in “frigid”. (The London map gets down to very cold, but doesn’t reach freezing let alone frigid.) Kansas City will, from time to time, experience -25C temperatures. Exposure to those temperatures is lethal in a short period of time. But perhaps more important in the contemporary world, indoor plumbing requires that the temperature in the building stay above freezing.
Holland’s canals used to famously freeze. That day may come again when the AMOC collapses.
engels 07.10.26 at 4:36 pm
The logic appears to be that if we protect people, we won’t have an incentive to decarbonise
I think it’s that your personal solution is actually contributing to the catastrophe it’s “protecting” you from individually (heating isn’t like that).
hix 07.10.26 at 4:51 pm
First of all, the ideological opposition to air conditioning in Germany drives me crazy, too. AC has become much cheaper, while the summer heat has gotten significantly worse. It’s completely insane that we are still building new care homes without any air conditioning.
Second, regarding the Green Party’s actual platform, they seem quite rational about it. They basically support AC by emphasizing that modern heat pumps provide a cooling function essentially for free.
Third, since we should be using heat pumps anyway—and solar power pushes electricity prices down to near-zero or even into negative territory during the hottest parts of the day (yes, even in Germany)—it is utterly absurd not to utilize AC. Of course, there’s a difference between sensible cooling and demanding a constant 22°C everywhere, 24/7. The latter isn’t free, though I’d argue that for vulnerable groups, it is absolutely the right policy.
My father’s nursing home is only 12 years old. It still relies entirely on conventional heating with no AC, and they have even banned residents from putting portable units in their rooms.
In contrast to the Green Party, you still get accusatory stares from certain people when you demand air conditioning at a support center for people with mental illnesses—even though both psychiatric medications and the conditions themselves make the heat far more unbearable for this group. But then again, these individuals live up to every negative stereotype: they take intercontinental flights every year, work on 12-year-old servers, run a building heating system that hasn’t been completely turned off in over a decade, wash dishes by hand to “save water,” and view doing too much origami as an environmental hazard.
Alex SL 07.10.26 at 5:11 pm
On the matter of treating heating different than cooling, I have read the argument that that is colonialism/racism and find that rather convincing:
I as a European am used to needing heating, so that is normal and what normal people do. Those dark-skinned people in the tropics, however, are just weak and lazy, because living in Europe, I don’t know what the fuzz is about, hot days are nice!, and cooling is weird and not normal to me.
That is perhaps an argument that could be made to fellow lefties who instinctively feel that aircon is bad because it detracts from solving climate change: would you also tell your fellow citizens to freeze to death in winter to reduce our ecological footprint? Is this your cultural bias at work? You don’t want to be biased against the poor in warmer countries, do you?
hix 07.10.26 at 5:37 pm
“WRT both 1 and 2, the issue of existing housing stock is huge. Part of what triggered this post is that I live in a 60 year old German house. It’s snug and cosy in winter — but was almost uninhabitable last month, because it was built to trap heat, not exclude it.”
Ironically, my parents 50 year old house did a lot better than the 12 year old elderly home he moved into just at the start of the heat wave, at least in a basement vs basement comparison, not to mention the basement as an emergency spot to sleep.
Reasons i think: (1) No discpline whatsoever at the elderly home by staff regarding closing the entrances to the inside garden during the day after someone went in or out.
(2) father turned large parts of the garden almost into a forrest so no one can see him —> under normal circumstances rather too much shadow, under those perfect.
(3) Hot part of town vs suburb regarding base temperature.
Thomas Gordon Hewitt 07.10.26 at 9:35 pm
My issue with American aircon usage, is not that we mostly have it, but that we tend to use it thoughtlessly. I live inland in California. I’ve had periods of a week plus with highs above 40C, the average high this time of year is 35plus. Now it is almost always dry, which is usually a big help. But sunny all the daylight hours, means any surface in the sunlight, including those using commercial grade white are very hot. But the dryness buys one big possibility to mitigate the energy cost of cooling. At night, most nights you can use air circulation via good old fashioned fans to precool the house mu morning. I can thus get by with zero use on AC on most days with the high below 32 or 33, and cut total usage considerably on all but the hottest days. Yet I bet less than 1% of people do this -including those whose electric bills are creating financial distress.