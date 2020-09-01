Unmarked categories

Following on from the discussion between Chris and Kenan Malik, I thought I would take another look at this post from last year, where I used the term “default identity”. Since then, I’ve seen that this idea is more usually phrased as the “unmarked category” a term originating in linguistics[2]. An example, where both the linguistic and social senses are present is that of the distinction between “hyphenated Americans” and the unmarked category of Americans in general. This post by Paul Campos at LGM makes the point that much of the support for Trump comes from white men who were once the unmarked category and are now marked as a distinct category.

Being in the unmarked category represents more than “not being discriminated against”. For example, we might consider a situation where one religious group is subject to discrimination, but others are not. That does not, in itself, make the other groups privileged. Now think about the case when one group, say Christians, is taken as the unmarked category whenever religion is discussed – for example, by using the word “church” to cover religious meeting places in general. That group is privileged even if there is no active discrimination against others, or if some groups are given (implicitly, given by the dominant group) apparently equal status, as in formations like Judaeo-Christian[2]. Even where members of the marked categories receive equal treatment, it is always provisional. Conversely, a situation where discrimination is unthinkable (say, discrimination based on shoe size) is one where there is no unmarked category.

fn1. Interestingly, there’s a similar usage in econometrics, where categorical variables are represented by “dummy variables”, coded as 1 if the observation is in the relevant category and zero otherwise. If the categories are mutually exclusive and exhaustive, their sum will be equal to 1 for all observations and therefore identical to the constant term, with the result there is no unique solution in a standard regression model. This is the “dummy variable trap”. The solution is to omit the dummy variable for one category, and the standard choice is to omit the “unmarked” category if there is one. The result is that the estimated parameters for each of the other categories represent the effect of being in that category relative to the unmarked or default category.

fn2. Of course, the mask often slips, as when Fox News denounces the phrase “Happy Holidays”, coined to include (among other things) Jewish celebrations like Hanukkay, as an attack on “our Judeao-Christian heritage”