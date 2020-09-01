Unmarked categories

Following on from the discussion between Chris and Kenan Malik, I thought I would take another look at this post from last year, where I used the term “default identity”. Since then, I’ve seen that this idea is more usually phrased as the “unmarked category” a term originating in linguistics[2]. An example, where both the linguistic and social senses are present is that of the distinction between “hyphenated Americans” and the unmarked category of Americans in general. This post by Paul Campos at LGM makes the point that much of the support for Trump comes from white men who were once the unmarked category and are now marked as a distinct category.
Being in the unmarked category represents more than “not being discriminated against”. For example, we might consider a situation where one religious group is subject to discrimination, but others are not. That does not, in itself, make the other groups privileged. Now think about the case when one group, say Christians, is taken as the unmarked category whenever religion is discussed – for example, by using the word “church” to cover religious meeting places in general. That group is privileged even if there is no active discrimination against others, or if some groups are given (implicitly, given by the dominant group) apparently equal status, as in formations like Judaeo-Christian[2]. Even where members of the marked categories receive equal treatment, it is always provisional. Conversely, a situation where discrimination is unthinkable (say, discrimination based on shoe size) is one where there is no unmarked category.
fn1. Interestingly, there’s a similar usage in econometrics, where categorical variables are represented by “dummy variables”, coded as 1 if the observation is in the relevant category and zero otherwise. If the categories are mutually exclusive and exhaustive, their sum will be equal to 1 for all observations and therefore identical to the constant term, with the result there is no unique solution in a standard regression model. This is the “dummy variable trap”. The solution is to omit the dummy variable for one category, and the standard choice is to omit the “unmarked” category if there is one. The result is that the estimated parameters for each of the other categories represent the effect of being in that category relative to the unmarked or default category.
fn2. Of course, the mask often slips, as when Fox News denounces the phrase “Happy Holidays”, coined to include (among other things) Jewish celebrations like Hanukkay, as an attack on “our Judeao-Christian heritage”
{ 5 comments… read them below or add one }
sean samis 09.01.20 at 7:39 pm
“For example, we might consider a situation where one religious group is subject to discrimination, but others are not. That does not, in itself, make the other groups privileged.”
I think that it does make groups not discriminated against “privileged”, or at least probably. The distinction might rest on the reasons behind the discrimination. To live in a society which unjustly discriminates against some but not all, and to be among those not discriminated against is a privilege pretty much by definition.
It is important to remember that having a privilege is not fault worthy in and of itself; no guilt attaches for the privilege.
I cannot tell if this comment was successfully submitted, I saw no acknowledgement that it was. Sorry if this is a dup.
sean s.
L2P 09.01.20 at 8:05 pm
“That group is privileged even if there is no active discrimination against others, or if some groups are given (implicitly, given by the dominant group) apparently equal status, as in formations like Judaeo-Christian[2]. Even where members of the marked categories receive equal treatment, it is always provisional.”
Usually with privilege we’re looking some advantage. This is instead looking at the potential for losing an advantage. That’s a kind of advantage in itself, sure enough, but it’s derivative. It seems like an odd way to look at something like “white privilege” and trying to see how that’s different from “racism.” That privilege only matters to the extent racism might justify getting rid of that “provisional” equality. But without racism why would anyone care enough to exclude someone from some right or privilege? That’s why the Irish are now “white” in American, instead of “others.” They didn’t used to be, but then anti-Irish racism disappeared and nobody cared anymore.
This also assumes a lot for what means to be “unmarked.” A christian church is a “church” only until some large enough group thinks it isn’t. The “Church of Satan” isn’t protected much because it calls itself the “Church of Satan” instead of the “Mosque of Satan.” “Christian” being a default for “religious” is fine enough until you’re a liberal Episcopalian fighting evangelicals who think you are not, actually, Christian. There’s a reason “default” terms keep changing all the time; people are constantly being included or excluded from them.
Being “unmarked” doesn’t seem to add anything to white privilege that “racism” doesn’t completely answer. “White privilege” still is a useful way to talk about things because people are more willing to own up to benefitting from “white privilege” than racism, but does it add anything to the concept of “racism?”
M Caswell 09.01.20 at 9:06 pm
“to be among those not discriminated against is a privilege pretty much by definition”
I would have said that whatever is owed by right, or is required by justice, is no privilege. Cf the expression: ‘that’s not a right, it’s a privilege.”
CHETAN R MURTHY 09.01.20 at 9:13 pm
John,
“For example, we might consider a situation where one religious group is subject to discrimination, but others are not. That does not, in itself, make the other groups privileged.”
I don’t understand. How could this be anything other than “the one group is discriminated against”? I mean, maybe there are legitimate reasons, but that’s extraneous. One way or another, they’re treated worse than groups in the otherwise-same position.
I -do- agree that being in the default-unmarked category is more than merely “not being discriminated against”. I remember reading of many, many studies that show that women are not enrolled in medical studies at the rates that men are, that diseases that attack women are less-studied and their study is less-funded.[1] There have been many articles about this, right down to the lack of attention to the neuromuscular anatomy of women’s genitalia (which leads to gynecologists just cutting-and-slashing, and real horror stories).
I’d bet the “default patient” is a white male, age (let’s say ….) 30-65. Or something like that.
[1] I could have written this about Black Americans, but felt it was more obviously a constructed thing with no basis whatsoever in anything other than privilege, to describe the state of women in this regard. I mean, everybody has a mother.
marcel proust 09.01.20 at 9:29 pm
RE: fn 1 & dummy variables, The solution is to omit the dummy variable for one category, and the standard choice is to omit the “unmarked” category if there is one.
See here for alternatives to the standard choice, in particular section 5.6 on deviation coding. Deviation coding returns parameter estimates for each category that measure how different each category is from the average across all categories (weighing each category equally, so e.g., in the US, if whites, African-Americans, Hispanics and Asians are the relevant categories, all would receive equal weight).