Why zero interest rates are here to stay

by John Quiggin on November 14, 2020

That’s the self-explanatory title of my latest piece in The Conversation. It’s wonkish, but important. As I’ve explained here and here, an economy with zero real interest rates works very differently from the kind we are used to

