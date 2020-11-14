Why zero interest rates are here to stay

That’s the self-explanatory title of my latest piece in The Conversation. It’s wonkish, but important. As I’ve explained here and here, an economy with zero real interest rates works very differently from the kind we are used to
by John Quiggin on November 14, 2020
