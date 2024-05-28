Here’s a metaphor. There’s an elderly person you’ve known for years. Not a close relative, no, but someone whose career you’ve followed. You feel tremendous respect for them, maybe some affection. They’re getting old and frail, but they’ve kept active. Now and then you might see an article or something, and you’ll think, huh: still with us.
And then something terrible happens, and they’re incapacitated, helpless, unable to speak anything but gibberish. Death seems imminent.
So the family rolls the dice on high risk, experimental brain surgery. And to everyone’s surprise, it works!
Mostly works. Your friend is still very frail, and they’ve definitely lost a step. The inevitable end has only been delayed.
But — they can speak, slowly but clearly. They can take care of themselves and carry out basic functions. They’re alive. You can talk to them. They’re even still able to work! At least, a little. So you maybe haven’t seen the last article. It’s an unexpected, surprise reprieve: you have them for a bit longer, another year or two or three.
That’s what it feels like.
Reports of a death exaggerated
NomadUK 05.28.24 at 12:37 pm
Perhaps unsurprising that clarifying the meaning of ‘interstellar’ is required for Forbes readers.
Paul 05.28.24 at 4:01 pm
And I thought it was describing one or the other current candidates for President. (I’m 83).
CarlD 05.28.24 at 4:03 pm
NUK, so easy to confuse with intrastellar.