The case for alarmism

Another (long) extract from the climate chapter of my book-in-progress Economic Consequences of the Pandemic is over the fold. Comments, compliments and criticism appreciated as ever.



If there is one word that should be stricken from our political vocabulary after the coronavirus pandemic, it is ‘alarmist’. For decades, it has been used as a pejorative for those who have, based on a huge body of scientific research, raised the alarm about the dangers of climate change.

Ever since the first evidence of global warming emerged, anyone who suggested that the findings of mainstream science implied a need for urgent action has bee dismissed by the advocates of inaction as an ‘alarmist’. But as the pandemic disaster has shown us, it makes sense to raise the alarm about potential catastrophes, rather than waiting to see whether or not they happen. Complacency, based on past lucky escapes, is a bigger problem than alarmism.

The force of the charge of alarmism arises from the fact that a many predicted disasters, such as the destruction of the ozone layer by chlorofluorocarbons, have not come to pass. In many cases, including that of CFCs, disaster was avoided precisely because early action was taken, but the critics of ‘alarmism’ routinely ignore this.

But, in the course of the pandemic we have seen that, if nothing is done, alarming predictions based on solid science turn out to be true most of the time. Even as Trump andopthers were predicting that the virus would vanish in the summer, infection was spreading throughout the US and the world. Predictions of 100 000 deaths, dismissed as alarmist in April, turned out to be hopelessly over-optimistic. At the time of writing 250 000 have died in the US alone, and the ultimate death toll will probably be closer to half a million.

The same is true of global warming. Predictions of catastrophic climate change, far from being overly alarmist, have turned out to be conservative, particularly in relation to timing. Much of the discussion about global warming framed the problem as one we were leaving to our children. But as wildfires and hurricanes get steadily worse, it becomes clear that the consequences of uncontrolled greenhouse gas emissions are already here.

The critics of climate alarmism are, almost without exception, the same as those who downplayed the pandemic, resisted all control measures, and did nothing to prevent hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths. Donald Trump is the archetypal example, but the vast majority of political conservatives have followed the same path

To see this, it is worth examining the forces that lined up against action to mitigate climate change. Originally, they were mostly advocates for the the economic interests of oil, gas and coal corporations. The most important source of funding for climate denialists in the 1990 was ExxonMobil which took over a network of advocates, lobbyists and scientists-for-hire set up by the tobacco industry to fight restrictions on smoking. Oreskes

This pressure was reinforced by a systematic effect to undermine the science of global warming. The central role was played by an industry group called the Global Climate Coalition (GCC) led by oil and coal companies and industry bodies., including Exxon and the other major oil companies along with the National Coal Association, United States Chamber of Commerce, American Forest & Paper Association, and Edison Electric Institute.

Over time, however, climate denialism took on a life of its own, as part of the ever-expanding culture wars. A network of rightwing thinktanks devoted themselves to cultivating scientists (mostly retired or unqualified) who would sign declarations saying that the threat of climate change had been overstated or fabricated.

The lines of attack used against climate scientists for decades were rapidly redeployed against scientists such as Dr Anthony Fauci, who sought to tell the truth about the pandemic in the face of Trump’s continuous lies [1].

The failure of the US to act on climate change foreshadowed the disastrous response to the pandemic. The same debating points, the same culture war appeals and to a large extent the same people who stalled any action on climate change were used to undermine any attempt at serious action to control the pandemic. Here, for example, are the Heartland Institute (), FreedomWorks and the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

Unsurprisingly, most climate denialists carried their attitudes over into their responses to the pandemic, first downplaying it, then opposing public health measures to combat the pandemic. A handful of dissident scientists were recruited to produce statements minimising the risks, which were then used as the basis for public declarations, such as the Great Barrington Declaration, organised by the American Institute for Economic Research, previously a bit player in the climate denial industry https://www.aier.org/pertinent_tags/climate-change/ [the Declaration is named for the town of Great Barrington, where AEIR is based. The Declaration proposes a Focused Protection strategy, described as a ‘compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk.’

The Declaration was signed on 4 October 2000, when the US was recording around 40000 cases of Covid-19 per day, just before the ‘third wave’ took off However, the town council has repudiated the declaration, emphasising its commitment to Covid-save practices

1Those, like Dr Deborah Birx, who tried to walk the tightrope between truth and Trumpism fared even worse, seen as hacks by their scientific colleagues, but failing to appease the Trumpist base, for whom nothing but abject subservience would do.